The start of the 2020 Appalachian League has been delayed indefinitely, league officials confirmed Friday.
Play was supposed to begin June 22, for the short-season rookie league, which includes the Pulaski Yankees. However, the decision was not a surprise, considering neither Major League Baseball or any of the full-season minor leagues have started play.
“The league and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) and adhering to local reopening guidelines,” league officials were quoted in a release.
