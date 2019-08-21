It has finally been revealed why Pulaski Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who was the New York Yankees' first-round draft pick this year, has not played since Aug. 11.
Volpe is suffering from mono, a Pulaski spokesman told The Roanoke Times on Wednesday night. The 18-year-old Volpe left Pulaski last Saturday (six days after last playing in a game) to return home to New Jersey to recover, said the spokesman.
There is no timetable on when he might rejoin the team, which concludes the regular season Aug. 28. The team has qualified for the Appalachian League playoffs.
Pulaski was not authorized to reveal Volpe's illness to the media until Wednesday.
Volpe has played in 34 games for Pulaski. He is batting .215 with two homers and 11 RBIs.
Volpe had signed with Vanderbilt but opted to turn pro out of high school after being drafted in the first round in June.