CHRISTIANSBURG — Their numbers may be a bit down this season in the pool, but at the end of the day Hunting Hills Country Club still found the top of the podium at the Roanoke Valley Aquatic Association City/County Championship meet on Saturday.
The Hound Dogs accumulated 15,321.50 points inside the Christiansburg Aquatic Center to beat out runner-up Stonegate’s total of 14,238 to take their seventh RVAA meet title in a row and their 17th in the past 18 years.
“Our team performed awesome. Everybody stepped up and swam well. We had a lot of time drops and personal bests,” Hunting Hills coach Andy Huray said. “They all showed up.”
Saturday’s performance also propelled Hunting Hills to the overall RVAA season championship. The RVAA meet accounted for 40 % of the teams’ final scores in the seasonal title, and Hunting Hills finished with 10,923.50 points. Stonegate was again second at 9,372.
Hunting Hills typically has one of the largest contingents at the annual meet, but this year it ranked only fourth with 81 swimmers. Huray credited the drop in numbers in part to a change in scheduling by Roanoke County Public Schools that created a domino effect with summer plans of potential swimmers.
“We were down this year by about 25 entries, but I think even if the numbers are down, the quality of the competition is improving,” Huray said. “Times are getting faster and faster every year.”
Among that growing competition was Stonegate, which also finished second in 2018.
“Coming in we had a big group signed up and we were looking good. We had swimmers in good spots to make a good run, but we have nothing to be ashamed of,” Stonegate coach Brandon Ress said. “This was a great accomplishment. I’m proud of how we swam.”
Ress added that one of his team’s goals was to inch closer to Hunting Hills in terms of points.
“We’re within striking distance,” Ress said. “The leap to the top isn’t going to be a leap, but a crawl.”
Hunting Hills and Stonegate had close battles throughout the two days of competition, including in Saturday’s 13-14 men’s 100 freestyle where the Hound Dogs’ Jackson Rooney edged out Stonegate’s Zach Easter with a time of 28.59 seconds.
“Me and [Easter] are on the same travel team, and I knew how he swims it,” Rooney said of the 100 free. “I was looking at him the whole time. I just went out and tried to beat him.”
Other top performances on Saturday came from Hidden Valley Country Club’s Micah Lowe and Read Mountain’s Angelina Zeidan in the 15-16 age group. Both Lowe and Zeidan swept the 50 butterfly and 50 breaststroke in their age divisions.
More than 800 swimmers among 14 teams participated in the two-day meet. The youngest swimmer was 4, while the oldest was Ashley Plantation’s Howard Butts at 78.
Rounding out the top three Saturday was Reed Mountain with 13,286 points.