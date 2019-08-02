When last spotted in Roanoke in 2014, Bassett golfer Blake Carter posted perhaps the biggest triumph of his short career when he took down former mini-tour professional Justin Young of Roanoke in the Roanoke Valley Match Play championship match at Ole Monterey Golf Club.
For the first time since then, the long-hitting former Longwood University standout found himself back on that same course for Friday’s first day of the Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship.
“I’m glad to be back!” the brute-strong Carter duly noted after carding a 4-under-par 67 that left him one shot behind Roanoker Chase Bailey in stroke-play qualifying in the featured Amateur class in the event that runs through Sunday.
Carter has spent most of the past three-plus years toiling on the PGA Tour’s Canadian Tour.
”I got to see the coolest places I’ve ever been and some of scariest,” Carter said with a chuckle. “I mean Thunder Bay was kind of creepy … it’s right on top of Lake Superior! It was funny because they’re still on Eastern time, but they’re above the time loop basically and it was 11:30 at night and it’s still light.”
His time spent above the northern border of the U.S. was quite an adventure for a guy who had rarely ventured out of the hills of Henry County growing up.
“Canada was fun … but I also learned very quickly how good you’ve got to be to play at that level,” Carter said. ”Blacksburg’s Jake Mondy went up there and Ridgeway’s Adam Webb was up there with me … a bunch of guys who have I played with all the time.
”Adam played well and he ended up on the Web.com Tour last year. I enjoyed it … but it was so hard to shoot the scores that they were shooting every week. I think Jake is back home and working with the family business.”
Terry Carter, who spent a pile of money on his son’s venture into pro golf, said Friday that he knew it was over when his son called one day after stringing together a pair of 68s and a 67 in a tournament only then to confess that he was ready to come back home.
“It was kind of eye-opening,” Blake said. “We’re still paying that tab off!”
“It was funny I qualified in Florida. … I think I finished about 18th in the qualifier and I really didn’t have status. So the first three of them I tried to qualify on Monday and I didn’t get into any of them. I lost in a playoff in one. It’s unbelievable how many good players there in this game anymore.”
“I came back home one time and we were sitting at a July Fourth party and I got a phone call saying: ‘Hey, can you get to Winnipeg tomorrow?’ That cost about $600 or $700 bucks, and I got up there about 6:30 in the morning and drove to the golf course and played a practice round. … The next day I made the cut and I had status for the rest of 2017.
“I didn’t have a clue what was going to happen, and I played the rest of the tournaments and didn’t keep my status. So I came on home, and about last November and I just told Dad that I don’t love it anymore,” noted Carter, who immediately began working on regaining his amateur status.
”Dad told me to play better and quit using it as a vacation. I would have felt guilty if I hadn’t had a shot.”
Soon thereafter, Carter landed a job as an assistant golf coach at Martinsville’s Patrick Henry Community College. And he still has solid game.
“Dad is the only one who has ever looked at my golf swing,” Blake said. “The old man can play, too,” said Carter of his father, who shot 72 Friday and qualified second behind Roanoke’s Carl Leonard in Friday’s super senior division qualifying.
Carter rates as the odds-on favorite in the featured Amateur Division, along with Bailey and Timesland standout Matt Chandler from Hardy. Rocky Mount’s John Hatcher Ferguson is the defending champion.
Bailey, who has been knocking on the door to victory in each of the Valley’s two majors for the past several years, said he’s hoping this year will be his turn to turn the trick.
“Not to toot my own horn, but this is my home course, and if you miss greens you’ve got to get it up and down,” Bailey said. “My putter got hot today, so that helped me.
“I’ve been moving on up there in these majors. I would like to think it’s my time but there are some good names in this field that I would have to beat along the way. If it’s my time I would like for it to be this year.”
Roanoke Country Club’s Miller Baber, a three-time Amateur Division winner, posted a 69 to earn the top seed in the senior division over defending champion Keith Myers.