Justin Young returned from Colorado on Tuesday after completing play in his first USGA Mid-Amateur with mixed feelings about his performance.
Don’t get him wrong.
The Northside graduate and Roanoke County resident was thrilled about achieving the primary goal he had set for himself at the tournament, which is exclusively played by amateurs over the age of 25 — reaching the 64-player match-play portion of the tournament.
But after getting eliminated Monday in the first round of match play, there was some regret.
“It’s one thing when you lose a match because the other guy just straight out outplays you,” Young said. “But when you feel like you beat yourself, that’s where the disappointment comes.”
Young, who plays out of Ballyhack Golf Club, embraced the extra distance big-hitters can get playing in the high-altitude of the Front Range of Colorado.
He recorded five birdies to offset three bogies on the way to a 2-under-par 68 on the first day at CommonGround Golf Course, a former Air Force base course that Young described as rather flat, but very long.
His second round was staged on the tournament’s main course — the Colorado Golf Club, located north of Denver and little more into the surround Foothills.
“To be honest, that course was perfect for my game,” Young said. “I hit some great shots there, but if you got out of position, you could get into some trouble.”
After going out early on Saturday, Young had a later tee time on Sunday, which meant he would be battling the afternoon winds that can put even the slightest off-target shot into peril.
Dealing with winds as strong as 20 miles per hour, Young shot 77, but his strong first day still kept him well within the cut. He was tied for 33rd.
“I was struggling coming in, so I really felt like I was in danger of not making the cut,” Young said. “But I did finally ask where things stood before 18. When they told me that plus-4 finishers were getting in and plus-5 were facing a playoff, I was able to settle down.”
In match play, Young, 41, said he felt like had control of his first-round match against Lane Branum of Midland, Texas, at the turn.
After losing the first hole to Branum, Young got back to even when he won the par-3 sixth hole with a par, then won two of the next three holes to take a 2-up advantage.
“I was on a course I was comfortable with, and I was just playing my game,” Young said. “My goal was to stay out of trouble and force him into making mistakes. And by [the 10th hole,] I felt like I had him where I wanted him.”
On No. 10, Branum, who had bogeyed three of the previous four holes again fell out of position and was facing a long par putt, while Young reached the green in regulation and figured a long, but doable two-putt would score him another hole.
“But I just hit a poor putt,” he said. “He made bogey, but I three-putted and that was disappointing.”
Although Branum did win the next hole with a birdie, the Texan had only pars the rest of the way.
At that point, Young said a handful of mental errors led to his demise. On the 12th hole, he hit the wrong club on his approach and ended up with a difficult shot in a sand trap, which led to a bogey and another lost hole. Some additional errant putts eventually led to three more bogeys and knocked him out the tournament with a 3 and 1 loss.
“Over the past couple of years, I had really cleaned up issues I had with club selection and lag putting — they had become strengths in my game.
“But they hurt me in that match.”
Young said he hopes the experience will help him reach next year’s Mid-Am, which will be held in the Richmond area.
The tournament concluded Thursday, with Australian Lukas Michel defeating Joseph Deraney of Tupelo, Mississippi 2 and 1. Michel, who earned an invitation to the Masters with the victory, reached the final by defeating 2016 Mid-Am winner Stewart Hagestad of Newport Beach, California.
Hagestad was the 2009 Scott Robertson Memorial champion and finished tied for 36th in the 2017 Masters.
