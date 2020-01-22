LEXINGTON — William Brueggeman led all scorers with 28 points and tied Washington and Lee’s single-game record for 3-pointers with seven as the Generals (12-4, 5-3 ODAC), who led by 12 points at the half, held on to beat Roanoke 70-64 on Wednesday night.
Mark Lamendola netted 12 points and Kevin Dennin added 10 for W&L, which sank 10 treys in the first half.
Caleb Jordan led the Maroons (11-6, 5-3) with 20 points, and Efosa Edosomwan added 15.
The Maroons cut the deficit to one point on two Jordan free throws with 39 seconds remaining. But a 3-pointer by Lamendola with 22 seconds left and two free throws by Dennin with eight seconds remaining sealed the win.
Roanoke was 2 of 9 (22%) from beyond the arc compared the Generals making 13 of 24 (54%).
MEN
Wofford 66, VMI 54
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Messiah Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Wofford over VMI for the Terriers’ seventh straight home victory.
Nathan Hoover had 14 points for Wofford (13-7, 5-2 Southern Conference). Tray Hollowell added 12 points, and Chevez Goodwin had 10.
Greg Parham had 16 points for the Keydets (6-15, 1-7). Garrett Gilkeson added 13 points. Travis Evee had 12.
Kamdyn Curfman, who was second on the Keydets in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).
Wofford will travel to Western Carolina on Saturday night. VMI will host Mercer on Saturday afternoon.
Lynchburg 78, Ferrum 52
LYNCHBURG — Tharon Suggs knocked down a game-high 22 points as the Hornets (12-5, 7-1 ODAC) buried 11 3-pointers and held a 51-37 rebounding advantage in topping the Panthers (8-9, 3-5).
T.C. Thacker scored 14 points and Chance Green added 13 for Lynchburg.
Rashad Reed led Ferrum with 13 points. Nick Helton canned four of the Panthers’ 10 treys for 12 points.
WOMEN
Hollins 61, Randolph 58, OT
Kayla Surles made five free throws in the last nine seconds of overtime as Hollins rallied in the extra period to beat Randolph.
Serena Lytton (Patrick Henry) scored 23 points and Surles added 21 as Hollins squandered a four-point lead in the last 1:37 of the fourth quarter, then fell behind by two with 17 seconds remaining after two free throws by Randolph’s Lindsey Marshall.
Surles was fouled three times in the last nine seconds, and made five of her six free-throw attempts.
Yanessa Cabrera scored 23 points for Randolph.
Lynchburg 73, Ferrum 47
FERRUM — Abby Oguich dropped in 18 points, Maggie Quarles (Lord Botetourt) netted 17 points and Jayda Chambers and Erin Green added 10 points each as the Hornets (8-9, 5-5 ODAC), who led by two at the half, outscored the Panthers 41-17 in the second half to gain the conference win.
Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) led Ferrum (4-13, 4-6) with a game-high 21 points, including making all five of the Panthers’ 3-pointers, and Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) added 10 points.
