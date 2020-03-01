Troy

Troy Daniels (30) is leaving the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have decided to waive former William Fleming star Troy Daniels, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in a tweet Sunday night.

Daniels’ agent, Mark Bartelstein, told Wojnarowski the news. Wojnarowski tweeted that the two sides had been working together to find a solution that would give Daniels a shot to play elsewhere and that would give the Lakers an open roster spot.

“Absolutely one of the hardest decisions of my life. But it was best for me,” Daniels tweeted Sunday night. “I’ve been tested in my life before and I have … [come] out the storm on my feet every time. What a pleasure it was to be a part of such a unbelievable organization.”

Daniels, who joined the Lakers as a free agent last summer, averaged 4.2 points and 11.1 minutes in 41 games this season. This is the ex-VCU standout’s seventh NBA season.

