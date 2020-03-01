The Los Angeles Lakers have decided to waive former William Fleming star Troy Daniels, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in a tweet Sunday night.
Daniels’ agent, Mark Bartelstein, told Wojnarowski the news. Wojnarowski tweeted that the two sides had been working together to find a solution that would give Daniels a shot to play elsewhere and that would give the Lakers an open roster spot.
“Absolutely one of the hardest decisions of my life. But it was best for me,” Daniels tweeted Sunday night. “I’ve been tested in my life before and I have … [come] out the storm on my feet every time. What a pleasure it was to be a part of such a unbelievable organization.”
Daniels, who joined the Lakers as a free agent last summer, averaged 4.2 points and 11.1 minutes in 41 games this season. This is the ex-VCU standout’s seventh NBA season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.