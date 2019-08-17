PULASKI — Kingsport’s Anthony Dirocie hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth and Pulaski stranded the tying run on third in the bottom of the inning as the Mets defeated the Yankees 9-8 on Saturday at Calfee Park.
The Yankees had won five straight series and had not lost back-to-back home games this season.
A three-run homer by Jaylen Palmer put the Mets on top in the first.
The Yankees evened the score in the bottom of the inning when Robert Chirinos and Antonio Cabello led off with singles. Ryder Green was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Chad Bell walked. Cabello then scored on a double play and Green scored to tie it up on a single by Madison Santos.
An RBI single by Cole Kleszcz in the third put the Mets up 4-3.
In the fourth, Madison Santos walked and Robert Javier followed with a bunt single to put two runners aboard for Jake Farrell, who hit a three-run homer to put the Yankees on top 6-4.
Kleszcz brought the Mets within a run with his second run scoring single in the fifth.
A bases loaded walk, reliever Kevin Milam’s third walk of the inning, tied the score 6-6 in the seventh.
The Yankees regained the lead on a two-out double by Green that scored Roberto Chirinos in the bottom of the inning.
In the ninth, after singles by Kleszcz and Cristopher Pujols, Diorocie launched a 1-2 pitch over the left-center field wall to put Kingsport up by two.
In the bottom of the ninth with one out, Cabello doubled and scored on a single by Green. Chad Bell followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Saul Torres then struck out and pinch runner Luis Santos was thrown out trying to steal second to end the game.
ON DECK: The Yankees and Appy West Division-leading Johnson City begin a four-game series with a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 5:00 p.m.
NOTE: On Friday, the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society awarded Pulaski Yankees’ Manny Ozoa as the 2019 Appalachian League Athletic Trainer of the Year.