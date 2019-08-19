RICHMOND — Justin Young of Salem qualified for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Monday.
Young tied for second in a sectional qualifier at Willow Oaks Country Club, earning one of three spots in the U.S. Mid-Amateur.
Former UVa golfer Steve Serrao of Midlothian earned medalist honors with a 4-under 68. Serrao won the VSGA Senior Amateur last week.
Young shot a 2-under 70 in the lone round of the qualifier. John Rosenstock of Richmond also shot a 70 to advance to the U.S. Mid-Amateur.
Young, a former Northside High School and Charleston Southern golfer, won the VSGA Mid-Amateur two years ago.
Among those missing the cut was former James River High School and Radford University golfer Kyle Bailey, who shot a 71.
The U.S. Mid-Amateur, which will be held next month in Colorado, will have a field of 264 golfers for the stroke-play portion of the event. The tournament is for amateurs who are at least 25 years old.
Sixty-five sectional qualifiers for the tournament are being held around the country this month.