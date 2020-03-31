Two highly anticipated local sporting events were scratched Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ironman 70.3 triathlon will not make its Roanoke debut on June 7 as planned. No new date was announced.
"We are working diligently on all potential options," the Ironman press release stated. "Athletes that are registered for the race will receive an email in the coming days with further details. In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that this may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future."
It was announced last summer that the city of Roanoke had landed a three-year deal with Ironman to host the Ironman 70.3 triathlon, with Carilion Clinic as the title sponsor. The Ironman 70.3, an international event which was to include a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run, was previously held in Williamsburg.
The triathlon was expected to draw about 2,500 athletes and generate an economic impact of $9.2 million this year.
The Ironman press release cited Governor Ralph Northam's Monday announcement as the reason the event will not take place on June 7. Northam issued a stay-at-home order to Virginians until June 10.
Also Tuesday, USA Softball announced the cancellation of all the remaining stops on its "Stand Beside Her" pre-Olympic tour, including the game scheduled for June 25 in Salem, because of the pandemic.
It had been announced last fall that the U.S. Olympic softball team was going to take on an all-star squad of players from Virginia colleges in an exhibition at Billy Sample Field at Kiwanis Park. The game, which would have been the final stop on the tour, has been sold out since January. Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman would have been among the softball stars coming to town.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which would have marked the return of Olympic softball for the first time in 12 years, was postponed last week. This week, the Summer Games were rescheduled for next year.
USA Softball began postponing the tour stops earlier this month. Two weeks ago, USA Softball announced it was postponing tour stops until May 11.
USA Softball has not announced stops for a potential 2021 exhibition tour.
"There are still a lot of moving pieces and discussions to be had before determining appropriate next steps," the USA Softball press release stated about a new tour.
"We understand the disappointment that may come with this [cancellation] decision as the softball community has waited 12 years to see the sport of softball return to the Olympic stage and have a U.S. Olympic softball team come to their city."
The city of Salem announced that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded to the credit card on which they were purchased. Any tickets purchased through the Salem Civic Center will be refunded to customers once the civic center reopens to the public.
“We are extremely disappointed that a sellout crowd will not be able to witness these athletes in action this June, but deep down we understand the need to make this decision now,” Salem parks and recreation director John Shaner said in a press release. “If there is any possible way to get this game back in Salem next summer, we will do our best to make it happen.”
This would have been the third time the Olympic team came to Salem on a pre-Olympic tour.
In June 2004, a sellout crowd of 3,000 fans turned out at the Moyer Sports Complex to watch the Olympic team beat a squad of regional all-stars 6-0. The U.S. team featured Jennie Finch and Lisa Fernandez, while the opposition featured recent James River High School graduate and future Virginia Tech star Angela Tincher.
In July 2008, a sellout crowd of 4,126 fans packed Kiwanis to watch a U.S. team featuring Finch, Osterman and Jessica Mendoza beat a regional all-star team 9-0.
The national team returned to Salem in 2011, but that was not part of a pre-Olympic tour. The national team squared off with the U.S. junior national team in front of about 2,922 fans at the Salem Red Sox's ballpark.
