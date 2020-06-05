Roanoke will have to wait another year for its inaugural Ironman triathlon, but the community still received a financial benefit in 2020.
On Friday – two days before what should have been the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon – race organizers made a $250 donation to the Roanoke Local Office on Aging. The gift was part of a nationwide anti-hunger initiative coordinated by the Ironman Foundation and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series.
“The goal is just to help all the race communities that we’re in, continuing to fight some of the needs that have come up as a result of COVID,” race director Brandt Bernat said.
Organizers canceled the 2020 event in April in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, with next year’s date set for June 6.
Roughly 2,500 athletes were expected to compete in this year’s triathlon, which would have featured a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. In February, the National Park Service approved a special-use permit that would have allowed the race to include a stretch of more than 20 miles on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
“It is a little bit of a bummer,” said Sarah Klemencic, the race’s volunteer director who delivered Friday’s donation. “But it is exciting to know that we’ll have it here next year. It gives us even more time to plan and ramp up our excitement and activities.”
