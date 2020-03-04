BLACKSBURG — Trailing 1-0, Virginia Tech put eight runs on the board in the fourth inning, highlighted by a Kevin Madden two-run double, and downed Marshall 10-5 in a nonconference baseball game Wednesday at English Field.
The Hokies (8-3) also scored on RBIs by Tanner Thomas and Gavin Cross and on a throwing error and a passed ball in the fourth.
Cross, Madden and Carson Taylor had two hits each for Tech, with Cross scoring twice and Taylor and Madden scoring one run apiece.
Ryan Okuda picked up his first win of the season, giving up four runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.
The Herd fell to 1-9-1.
BASEBALL
N.C. Wesleyan 5, Ferrum 4, 10 inn.
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Zach Lyon’s single scored Jackson Murray for the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the host Fighting Bishops (5-9) a nonconference win.
Aided by two unearned runs and a two-run double by Moses Vigo, Wesleyan put four runs on the board in the seventh inning.
Kyle Anstice, Tim Ortega and Darden Eure-Parrish had two hits each for the Panthers (9-5), with Ortega driving in a run and Eure-Parrish scoring twice. Isaac Yeaman (North Cross) hit a two-run homer for Ferrum.
Southern Virginia 10, Washington and Lee 9
LEXINGTON — Bridger Taylor tripled home Will Parker and Cole Critchfield in the top of the ninth and the Knights (9-3) held on to top the Generals (8-2).
W&L closed to within a run in the bottom of the ninth on a bases-loaded walk that scored Jason Volpicelli.
Reliever Mitch Tyse then struck out Jack Giardino and forced Brian Wickman to ground out, leaving the bases jammed to preserve the win and earn the save.
Critchfield had four hits with two RBIs and a scored a run, and Tyse had two hits, including a solo homer, driving in three runs and scoring one.
Jackson Gazin drove in two runs and scored twice on two hits, and John Raymond hit a two-run single for the Generals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
No. 12 Virginia 14, George Mason 8
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Nora Bowen netted four goals, Lillie Kloak three and Sammy Mueller and Ashlyn McGovern added two goals each as the No. 12 Cavaliers (5-2) topped the Patriots (3-2).
With the score tied at the half, Virginia outscored George Mason 8-2 in the second half behind three goals in the half by Kloak.
The Cavs outshot the Patriots 35-25 and held a 20-11 edge in ground balls.
No. 22 Virginia Tech 23, William and Mary 3
BLACKSBURG — Paige Petty scored seven goals, Taylor Caskey and Emma Crooks netted four goals each and Kayla Frank added three goals and three assists to lead the No. 22 Hokies (7-1) over the Tribe (1-5).
Sara Goodwin scored two goals and Sarah Lubnow dished out three assists for Tech, which held a 44-10 advantage in shots and a 21-12 edge in ground balls.
No. 6 Washington and Lee 16, Christopher Newport 5
LEXINGTON — Dani Murray netted four goals, Katherine Faria scored three and Landon Shelley added two goals and three assists as the No. 6 Generals (4-1) downed the visiting Captains (2-3).
W&L outshot Christopher Newport 34-7 and held a 20-15 edge in ground balls.
Kelsey Winters scored a pair of goals for the Captains.
Rhodes 16, Roanoke 15
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baylee Barker scored the game-winning goal with 1:44 remaining as the host Lynx (4-2) topped the Maroons (3-2).
Roanoke was led by Emerson Foster with four goals, Lilly Blair, Bailey de Turo and Ellie Armstrong with three goals each and Jenna Kuczo with two.
The Maroons outshot Rhodes 36-28 and held an 18-13 edge in ground balls in the loss.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Southern Virginia 23, Pfeiffer 14
MISENHEIMER, N.C. — Zach Danneman scored five goals and dished out two assists and Tennison Schmidt and Ty Veres added four goals each to lead the Knights (5-1) over the Falcons (1-3).
Carter Bean, Chandler Wescott and Shawn Lamb netted two goal each for Southern Virginia, which outshot Pfeiffer 61-34.
Jared Nelson led the Falcons with five goals. Treven King added four goals, and Quinn Becraft had three for Pfeiffer.
Roanoke 29, Randolph 4
Ethan Caldwell netted five goals and dished out five assists, Cole Boggio scored four goals and Grant Webster added three goals and five assists as the Maroons (2-2) took an 18-0 lead to the half in a rout of the Wildcats (1-5).
Roanoke, which led 66-11 in shots and 65-15 in ground balls, also got two goals each from Nick DiSanto, Jason Sarro, Mikey Booth and Anthony Beccaria.
Washington and Lee 17, Mary Washington 6
FREDERICKSBURG — Taylor Witherell scored four goals and Tommy MacCowatt, Stuart Greenspon and Jack Ware added two goals each as the Generals (2-3) scored the first five goals of the game and the last five goals in cruising to a win over the Eagles (3-3).
Hudson Hamill dished out three assists for W&L, which dominated 43-26 in shots and held a 30-22 edge in ground balls.
