HOT SPRINGS — Three area golfers won their quarterfinal matches Wednesday in the championship flight of the inaugural VSGA Super Senior Women’s Amateur at The Homestead’s Old Course.
Dot Bolling of Salem beat Molly Meem of Richmond 7 and 5.
Sara Cole of Salem defeated Mary Parsley of Richmond 4 and 3.
Fran Hensley of Ridgeway beat Debbie Young of Roanoke 6 and 5.
The top-seeded Bolling will face fourth-seeded Colleen Robertson of Portsmouth in one semifinal Thursday, while the sixth-seeded Hensley will face the second-seeded Cole in the other semifinal.
GOLF
Zhang at 4-under in Junior PGA event
HARTFORD, Conn. — Blacksburg High School graduate and Northwestern recruit Christopher Zhang is tied for 21st after the second round of the 44th Boys Junior PGA Championship at the Keney Park Golf Course.
Zhang shot a 3-under 67 on Wednesday for a two-day total of 4-under 136.
Canon Claycomb of Kentucky leads the 144-player field with a 14-under 126.
Jake Beber-Frankel of Florida, the son of “The Devil Wears Prada” director David Frankel, shot a tournament-record 10-under 60 on Wednesday to move into second place at 127.
All golfers tied for 62nd place or better after the second round made the cut for the final two rounds.
TRACK AND FIELD
Radford promotes ex-Bruin Sayers
Radford University has promoted Blacksburg High School and Roanoke College graduate Shelli Sayers to director of track and field and cross country.
Sayers has been an assistant women’s track and field coach at Radford for the past four years. She also was an assistant at Roanoke College and Northern Iowa.
She succeeds Brent Chumbley, who has left for a new job that has not yet been announced.
Chumbley spent 12 years in the director role at Radford, overseeing 41 Big South champions and six All-Americans. He was twice named the Big South women’s track and field coach of the year.
He used to be in charge of a larger program, but Radford dropped men’s indoor and outdoor track and field five years ago. Radford still has men’s and women’s cross country and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.