Mike Myers of Southern Virginia has been named both the Capital Athletic Conference men’s runner of the year and the men’s scholar-athlete of the year.
SVU’s Jill Westman was named the CAC women’s runner of the year.
Myers finished first at the Capital Athletic Conference championships and took sixth at the NCAA regional championships. He finished 98th out of 279 runners at the NCAA Division III national championships, becoming the first Knight to compete in that meet.
Westman took first at the Capital Athletic Conference women’s championships.
