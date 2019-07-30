HOT SPRINGS — Dot Bolling of Salem won her round-of-16 match Tuesday in the inaugural VSGA Super Senior Women’s Amateur at The Homestead’s Old Course.
The top-seeded Bolling, who was the medalist in Monday’s stroke-play qualifying, beat Christy Pitts of Deltaville 6 and 5.
She was one of four golfers from the area who won in the championship flight Tuesday.
Second-seeded Sara Cole of Salem defeated Debbie Swinson of Chesterfield 2 and 1.
Fourteenth-seeded Debbie Young of Roanoke knocked off third-seeded Valeta Pittman of Roanoke 1 up.
Sixth-seeded Fran Hensley of Ridgeway defeated Barbara Wetters of Williamsburg 6 and 4. Hensley will face Young in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
Fourth-seeded Colleen Robertson of Portsmouth eliminated Margaret Mullins of Radford 4 and 3.
The Super Senior event is for women age 65 and older.
n Match play also began Tuesday for the 62nd VSGA Senior Women’s Amateur at The Homestead.
Winning round-of-16 matches in the championship flight were Allisyn Terry of Leesburg; Mary Cabriele of Vienna; Kay Tyler of Springfield; Shelley Savage of Alexandria; Georgia resident Cheryl Grigg; Mimi Hoffman of Springfield; Lindsay Wortham of Richmond; and Linda DiVall of Alexandria.
Hokies signee wins VSGA girls tourney
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Tech signee Becca DiNunzio of Norfolk won the 50th VSGA Junior Girls’ Championship at Broad Bay Country Club.
DiNunzio shot a 5-under 65 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 6-under 134.
University of Richmond recruit Rory Weinfurther of Midlothian was second in the 48-player field with a 138.
While holding just a two-shot lead over Weinfurther, DiNunzio made a 20-foot put on the 17th hole to save par and seal the win. She then birdied the 18th hole.
“It’s definitely a huge accomplishment,” DiNunzio said on the VSGA website about her win. “It’s always been one that I’ve wanted to win, ever since I was in the eighth grade. I always looked up to the girls who won this tournament.”
Hidden Valley High School graduate and Radford signee Jayde Dudley, who was the 2018 champ, finished 11th this time with a 4-over 144.
Kaitlyn Mosdell of Lord Botetourt High School tied for 12th with a 7-over 147.
Zhang 1-under at Junior PGA event
HARTFORD, Conn. — Blacksburg High School graduate and Northwestern recruit Christopher Zhang is tied for 29th with a 1-under 69 after the first round of the 44th Boys Junior PGA Championship at the Keney Park Golf Course.
He began his round on the back nine and shot a 3-under 32 for those nine holes. But he had a 2-over 37 for his final nine holes, thanks to a double bogey on the par-four No. 5 hole.
Jolo Timothy Magcalayo of the Philippines and Canon Claycomb of Kentucky lead the 144-player field at 8-under 62.
The field will be cut to the low 70 players after Wednesday’s second round. The tournament concludes Friday.
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth are among the players who have competed in this event over the years.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Mendenhall’s father dies
Paul Wendell Mendenhall, the father of Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, has died in Alpine, Utah. UVa announced his death Tuesday.
Paul Mendenhall, who was 88, played football at Brigham Young University and later was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, although he elected not to play professionally.
He was a bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand. He is survived by his wife and four sons.
His funeral will be held Thursday in Ogden, Utah.