HOT SPRINGS — Keith Decker of Martinsville finished third in stroke-play qualifying at the VSGA Senior Amateur on Tuesday at The Homestead’s Cascades Course.
Decker, who won his third VSGA Senior Amateur title in 2016, shot a 2-over 72 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 1-over 141.
The low 32 golfers advanced to match play, which begins Wednesday.
Frank Leyes of Boones Mill also made the cut. He tied for 17th with an 11-over 151.
Buck Brittain of Tazewell earned medalist honors with a 4-under 136.
Area golfers missing the cut of 153 were Mark Funderburke of Roanoke (14-over 154); David Schmidt of Wytheville (154); Jack Allara of Salem (155); Keith Myers of Roanoke (155); David Tolley of Roanoke (155); and Jeff Woods of Radford (167).
Darrell Craft of Salem withdrew after the first round, as did James Wright of Roanoke.
Hokies’ Lawrence, UVa’s Orischak falter at U.S. Am
PINEHURST, N.C. — Virginia Tech’s Mark Lawrence Jr., and Andrew Orischak of UVa struggled with their second rounds of qualifying at the U.S. Amateur, being held at Pinehurst Country Club.
Lawrence, who shot an even-par 70 on the No. 4 course Monday, was 11-over-par for the day on Pinehurst No. 2 after 17 holes, when play was suspended due to darkness.
Orischak, who shot 71 on Monday, was 8-over on Tuesday after 15 holes. Neither golfer will make the 64-player cut, which is at plus-5 145.
With just a handful of players being forced to finish their round Wednesday morning, the leader for medalist honors and the top seed going into match play is Brandon Wu of Scarsdale, New York, who followed his first-round 65 with a 72 on Tuesday and is minus-3 overall.
HOCKEY
SPHL alters playoff format
The Southern Professional Hockey League announced changes to its playoff format Tuesday, doing away with the Challenge Round it has used the past two seasons.
The new format calls for the top eight teams to make the bracket, with the top seed facing the No. 8 seed in a best-of-three quarterfinal series. No. 2 will face No. 7, No. 3 will meet No. 6 and No. 4 will play No. 5.
After the quarterfinals, the remaining four teams will be reseeded based on how they did in the regular-season standings, with the top seed facing the No. 4 seed in the best-of-three semifinals.
In both 2018 and 2019, the top four finishers in the regular season got to draft their quarterfinal opponents, followed by reseeding for the semifinals based on the league standings.
The SPHL also announced that it will allow teams to carry a 20th player on their postseason rosters, but the player must be an amateur signed out of an amateur tryout within the final 14 days of the regular season.
Teams also will be allowed to replace players under league suspension. Previously, they’ve had to play shorthanded for the duration of the suspension.