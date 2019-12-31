Salem native Murray Cook, who has been the official field consultant for the Major League Baseball Commissioner's Office for the last 25 years, will be the guest speaker for the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame induction banquet.
Cook, a 2006 inductee into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame, once served as the head groundskeeper for the Salem Pirates and the Salem Buccaneers. He has since managed MLB spring training complexes and Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex. He was in charge of fields at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics. He also has constructed fields for special MLB games around the world. He now works for Brightview Sportsturf.
The hall of fame induction banquet will be held Jan. 30 at the Salem Civic Center.
WRESTLING
McFadden, Aiello take
2nd at Midlands
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Virginia Tech's David McFadden and Virginia's Jay Aiello took second at the 57th annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championship, a prestigious tournament that concluded Monday night.
McFadden, ranked sixth nationally, went 4-1 at 165 pounds at the two-day tournament. He rallied to beat third-ranked Evan Wick of Wisconsin 6-5 in the semifinals with a takedown with less than 10 seconds left. Second-ranked Alex Marinelli of Iowa beat McFadden 5-3 in the final.
Aiello took second at 197. The 16th-ranked Aiello beat second-ranked Jacob Warner 9-7 in sudden-death overtime in the semifinals. Eighth-ranked Christian Brunner of Purdue beat Aiello 7-3 in the final.
UVa's Louie Hayes took sixth at 133 pounds, while UVa's Victor Marcelli was seventh at 174.
Top-ranked Iowa won the team title for the seventh straight year, with UVa 11th. While 11 Cavaliers competed, McFadden was the lone Hokie in the tournament.
Ferrum 5th, W&L 6th
at Citrus tourney
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Ferrum finished fifth and 24th-ranked Washington and Lee took sixth out of 14 teams at the two-day Citrus Wrestling Invitational, which concluded Monday.
Third-ranked Augsburg won the crown.
Ferrum's Mario Vasquez was second at 141 pounds.
W&L's Rexx Hallyburton took third at 184 pounds, while W&L's Shane Conners was third at 165.
Ferrum's Levi Englman was fourth at 133. W&L's Brad Basham was fourth at 197.
Ferrum's Austin Smith was fifth at 149, while Ferrum's Braden Homsey took fifth at 197. W&L's Bryce Crew took fifth at 141.
