The 40th annual Chance Crawford benefit softball tournament has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Salem announced Friday.
The tournament had been scheduled for April 17-19 on various fields in the region.
"With no timeline on when we will be getting back to some sort of normalcy, and with many other scheduled tournaments planned throughout the remainder of the year, there simply wasn’t a way to reschedule this tournament and do it justice," tournament director Scott Scharnus said in a news release.
The tournament, which is put on by the cities of Salem and Roanoke and the counties of Roanoke and Botetourt, has raised more than $800,000 over the years for people with health problems; college students in need of financial assistance; and youth sports.
"We are working on a plan that would still allow us to gather funds needed to deliver scholarships and financial hardship money to the people who truly need it the most," Scharnus said.
The tournament began in 1981 as a way to raise money for Crawford, who had suffered a spinal cord injury in a Salem High School football game.
"We know cancelling this event is a hardship for many folks, including those who rely on the teams to fill restaurants and hotel rooms," Salem parks and recreation director John Shaner said in the news release.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
VMI's Earl gets extension
VMI announced it has given coach Dan Earl a one-year contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2022-23 season.
Earl signed a five-year contract when he was hired in 2015. He received a two-year extension last February, so his contract was not due to expire until after the 2021-22 season.
The Keydets were 9-24 overall and 3-15 in the Southern Conference this year. Earl has yet to have a winning season at VMI.
"Dan is an incredible fit at VMI and comprehensively supports the mission of the Institute," athletic director Dave Diles said in a news release. "In addition, if you know basketball, you appreciate his outstanding recruiting and teaching."
Earl made $176,173 this year.
Greene exiting Radford
Radford sophomore reserve guard Cle'von Greene tweeted that he has entered the transfer portal.
"These first two years have been nothing short of amazing. I've had the chance to get better as a player and continue to receive an education," he tweeted. "With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal and will be transferring from Radford with two years of eligibility remaining."
Greene averaged 4.4 points and 12.7 minutes this year, when he played in 30 games and started twice. He scored 19 points in a win over Richmond.
