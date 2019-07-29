HOT SPRINGS — Dot Bolling of Salem earned medalist honors Monday in the qualifying round for the inaugural VSGA Super Senior Women’s Amateur at The Homestead’s Old Course.
Bolling shot a 3-over 75. The top 16 finishers in the lone round of qualifying advanced to match play, which begins Tuesday.
Sara Cole of Salem was second in the 44-woman field with a 6-over 78, while Valeta Pittman of Roanoke was third with a 79.
Fran Hensley of Ridgeway tied for fifth (86). Margaret Mullins of Radford tied for 12th (90). Debbie Young of Roanoke tied for 14th (91).
The Super Senior event is for women age 65 and older.
•The 62nd VSGA Women’s Senior Amateur also began Monday at The Homestead.
In the lone round of stroke-play qualifying for the championship flight, Allisyn Terry of Leesburg and Georgia resident Cheryl Grigg tied for medalist honors in the 37-player field Monday with a 1-under 71.
The top 16 finishers advanced to match play for the championship flight, which begins Tuesday.
GOLF
Hokies signee tied for lead
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Tech signee Becca DiNunzio is tied for the lead after the first round of the 50th VSGA Junior Girls’ Championship at Broad Bay Country Club.
DiNunzio, who is from Norfolk, and University of Richmond recruit Rory Weinfurther of Midlothian each shot a 1-under 69 on Monday. The tournament will conclude Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Mosdell of Lord Botetourt High School is tied for sixth in the 48-player field with a 2-over 72.
Defending champ Jayde Dudley, a Hidden Valley High School graduate and Radford signee, is tied for 16th with a 4-over 74.
TRACK AND FIELD
Green earns silver at USA championships
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Virginia Tech standout Hanna Green took second in the women’s 800 meters at the U.S. outdoor championships Sunday night with a time of 1 minute, 58.19 seconds.
She earned a berth in the world championships, which will be held in Qatar in late September and early October.
In other performances of note at the four-day meet, ex-Hokie and 2008 Olympian Queen Harrison Claye finished fifth in the women’s 100 hurdles (12.68 seconds), while her former Hokies teammate and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Kristi Castlin was seventh (12.86) in that event.
Former UVa runner Henry Wynne was eighth in the 1,500, with ex-Hokie Patrick Joseph 13th and ex-Hokie Vincent Ciattei 17th; Tech rising junior Rachel Baxter tied for ninth in the women’s pole vault; Hokies volunteer assistant coach Willy Fink was ninth in the 5,000 and 11th in the 10,000; ex-Cavalier Kelly McKee was 10th in the women’s triple jump; ex-Cavalier Stephanie Garcia was 11th in the women’s 5,000; ex-VMI standout Donnie Cowart was 12th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase; ex-Hokie Deakin Volz tied for 13th in the men’s pole vault; ex-Hokie Rachel Pocratsky was 13th in the 800; ex-Hokie Drew Piazza was 15th in the men’s 800; and ex-Cavalier Jordan Lavender was 21st in the women’s 400.