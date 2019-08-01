HOT SPRINGS — Dot Bolling of Salem and Fran Hensley of Ridgeway won their semifinal matches Thursday in the championship flight of the inaugural VSGA Super Senior Women’s Amateur at The Homestead’s Old Course.
The top-seeded Bolling beat fourth-seeded Colleen Robertson of Portsmouth 2 up.
The sixth-seeded Hensley defeated second-seeded Sara Cole of Salem 5 and 4.
Bolling and Hensley will square off for the title at 9:40 a.m. Friday.
While this is the first year of the Super Senior Women’s Amateur (for those age 65 and older), Bolling and Hensley are both past winners of the Senior Women’s Amateur. Hensley beat Bolling in the 1999 final of that event. Bolling won that event two years later.
• The semifinals of the championship flight of the 62nd VSGA Senior Women’s Amateur also were held Friday at The Homestead.
Fifth-seeded Shelley Savage of Alexandria defeated eighth-seeded Mary Cabriele of Vienna 2 and 1.
Tenth-seeded Mimi Hoffman of Springfield beat 11th-seeded Linda DiVall of Alexandra 7 and 6.
Savage and Hoffman will meet for the title at 9:55 a.m. Friday.
Hoffman won the title in 2006, 2011, 2014 and 2016. She lost in the final the past two years, as well as in 2008.
Savage won the crown in 2005, 2012 and 2013. She lost to Hoffman in the 2006 and 2011 finals.
GOLF
Zhang still 4 under in Junior PGA event
HARTFORD, Conn. — Blacksburg High School graduate and Northwestern recruit Christopher Zhang is tied for 31st place after the third round of the 44th Boys Junior PGA Championship at the Keney Park Golf Course.
Zhang shot an even-par 70 on Thursday for a three-day total of 4-under 206.
Jake Beber-Frankel of Florida, the son of “The Devil Wears Prada” director David Frankel, shot a 5-under 65 on Thursday to grab the lead at 18-under 192.
The tournament concludes Friday.
Roanoke Valley tourney tees off Friday
The 81st Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship tees off Friday at Ole Monterey Golf Club with an 18-hole stroke-play qualifier for the Amateur, Senior and Super Senior divisions.
The low 16 finishers in each qualifier will advance to Saturday’s start of match play. Roanoke’s longest-running golf championship will conclude Sunday.
Any participant who does not qualify for match play is eligible to compete in an 18-hole stroke-play consolation event Saturday.
Defending champion John Hatcher Ferguson of Rocky Mount leads an 18-player Amateur field that includes two-time winner Matt Chandler of Hardy; 2016 victor Brad Chambers of Galax; 2014 champion and former professional Blake Carter of Bassett; and 2009 winner Brandon LaCroix of Roanoke.
Former William Byrd standout Jason Spaar, who fired a bogey-free 67 in the final round at Blue Hills to upset Chandler in the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame championship on June 9, also figures as a strong contender.
The Senior Division is headed by two-time winner Jack Allara of Salem and three former champions — Roanoke’s Keith Myers (2018); Roanoke’s John Newton (2016); and 2015 victor Kevin Dill of Roanoke.
Three-time champion Chips Wooddy heads the Master Division, which includes 2014 winner Bill Nunnenkamp of Blue Ridge.
The four-player Grand Master Division (ages 75 and over) will begin competition Saturday.