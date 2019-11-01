KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Brantley Sherwood and Jeff Jones scored in the third period but the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs could not find the tying goal in their 3-2 loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday evening.
After a scoreless first 10 minutes, Knoxville jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead on goals from Brady Fleurent and Marly Quince 38 seconds apart.
Scott Cuthrell increased the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period, when it appeared the Ice Bears would run away with the game, leading on the shot chart by a 23-7 margin.
From that point on, Roanoke outshot the Ice Bears 21-3 and finally dented Knoxville goalie Hayden Stewart as Sherwood whipped home a snap-shot from the right circle at the 5:23 mark of the third. Six minutes later, Jones out-raced a Knoxville defender on a short-handed breakaway and beat Stewart to make it a one-goal game. The Dawgs kept up the pressure the rest of the way and outshot the Bears 16-1 in the final period, but Stewart was up to the task, stopping 26 shots in total for Knoxville to preserve the win.
Jacob Theut made 23 saves in his first appearance of the season for Roanoke after being reacquired by the Dawgs on a three-game tryout after being waived on October 24th.
NEXT UP: The Dawgs and Bears square off again Saturday at Berglund Center at 7:05 p.m. Roanoke plays only its second home contest of the young season as it is scheduled away from home for nine of its first 13 games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.