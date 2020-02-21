ASHBURN — Patrick Henry sent three wrestlers into the quarterfinals and William Fleming had two move through as both Roanoke City Schools had impressive first days in the VHSL Class 5 state wrestling meet at Rock Ridge High School.
Both Ryan Foutz at 160 pounds and Ricardo Harrington at 170 dominated in their first two bouts.
Foutz started with a first-period pin of Jamie Torre of Briar Woods, then won his quarterfinal bout by pinning Eli Bessman of First Colonial in the last minute of the third period.
Harrington topped Adin Garay of Salem-Virginia Beach in 2 minutes, 27 seconds in the first round, then had a 51-second pin of Henrico’s Alhmad Carter.
Also moving on was 145-pounder Chauncey Wilson, who topped Junior Mendoa of Riverside 10-4 in the first round, then edged Midlothian’s Crew Gregory 2-1 in the quarters.
For Fleming, Jacob Henderson reached Saturday’s semis by first pinning Freedom-South Riding’s Jack Eastman in 1:26, and winning a 14-3 major decision over Frank Cox’s Wes Schlemmer.
The Colonels’ Solomon Smith got a first-round pin of Bayside’s Elijah Mosley, and a major decision in quarters against Joe Jovene of Woodgrove.
Fleming goes into the final day in fourth place in the team standings. Much of that was the result of a strong first round for the Colonels. In addition to Smith and Henderson, Keyvar Townsend (120), Taeshaun Williams (138), Hunter Huddleston (152), Early Ivey (160) and Brandon Hamilton (195) all won in the first round before losing in the quarterfinals.
Huddleston, Ivey and Hamilton rallied after their losses and won their first two consolation bouts.
For PH, Kielil Cook at 113 pounds won his first-round match before getting pinned in the quarterfinals.
The Patriots sit in 12th place.
Brooke Pointe leads the way with 93 points. With Nansemond River (76.5) and Mountain View (62) rounding out the top 3.
Fleming has 58.5 points.
Class 4
LEESBURG —Jefferson Forest moved three wrestlers into Saturday’s semifinals and is in third place in a tight team standings in the Class 4 meet at Tuscarora High School.
The Cavaliers’ 80 points is just four less than leader Fauquier. Great Bridge is in second with 82.5.
Those going for JF in the semis will be Patrick Burdsall at 106 pounds, Nick Kauffman at 120 and and Carter Shipp at 195.
Other Timesland wrestlers in the semifinals include Salem’s Alex Royston at 138 pounds and his teammate Cameron Martindale at 220.
Royston had a pair of pins, including a 45-second fall against Duvaun Higgins of Heritage in the quarterfinals.
Martindale had a win over Jalen McCleary of King’s Ford in the first round, then moved on with a forfeit.
Class 6
FAIRFAX — Shane Shepherd of Franklin County won his opening bout by a 10-6 decision over Patrick Maglathin of Hayfield in the Class 6 state meet’s 113-pound division at James Robinson High. He lost in the quarterfinal to AJ Crews of Chantilly by a 5-2 decision.
