Christiansburg had the edge in points while New Kent produced more semifinalists Friday in the VHSL Class 3 wrestling championships at Salem Civic Center.
The Blue Demons, seeking to reclaim the state title after New Kent snapped their string of 17 consecutive championships in 2019, hold a 128 ½-110 ½ lead over the Trojans heading into Saturday morning’s semifinals.
New Kent has 10 wrestlers in the semis while Christiansburg has seven. However, the Blue Demons advanced five wrestlers to the consolation finals to just one for New Kent.
The two teams will hit head-to-head in semifinal showdowns in two weight classes — 132 and 182.
Christiansburg’s semifinalists are Jonathan Baier (113), Brandon Crowder (120), Garrett Kuchan (132), Kip Nininger (145), Nathan Warden (182), Carder Miller (195) and Aiden Lacoma (220).
Lacoma pinned Region 3B champion Ethan Gue of Skyline in 3 minutes, 38 seconds for a quarterfinal victory.
Hidden Valley, Staunton River and Rockbridge County produced two semifinalists each.
J.B. Dragovich (113) and Ashton Carroll (160) will take the mat for the Titans, while Justin Mutter (126) and Travis Barnette (195) made the semis for the Golden Eagles. Rockbridge put Seth Youngblood (160) and David Allio (285) in the semifinals.
Carroll and Youngblood will meet in Timesland’s only head-to-head semifinal match in Class 3.
William Byrd’s Zach Figart kept his bid alive to win the 220-pound title in Class 3 after claiming it last year in Class 4 with a pair of pins.
Figart will wrestle New Kent’s Jamar Christian, who stopped 2019 runner-up Jacob Elliott of Northside 3-2 in a first-round match.
CLASS 2
James River qualified four wrestlers for the semifinals while Glenvar sent three .
Chase Cuddy (113), Mason Stewart (138), Hunter Forbes (145) and Levi Walker (285) are still rolling for James River.
Freshmen Jake Cline (120) and Trevor Lawrence (132), and senior Christian Smith (170) made the semis for Glenvar.
Defending champion Poquoson sits in first place with 77 points to 56 ½ for Strasburg, 51 for James River, and 50 for both Glenvar and Lebanon.
Alleghany’s Victor Goldberg (113) and Travis Fridley (182) made the semifinals along with Patrick County’s Alfredo Gutierrez (120), Floyd County’s Matthew Cockram (160) and Marion’s Will Moss, the reigning state champ at 285.
CLASS 1
Twenty-five Timesland wrestlers made the semifinals including George Wythe’s Sebastian Lamrouex, who kept his bid for a fourth consecutive state title alive with a quarterfinal pin at 126.
Grundy held a 114 ½-93 lead over Rural Retreat, with Riverheads a close third at 91, after Friday’s final round of consolation matches.
George Wythe and Grayson County were in a battle for fourth place with Mathews.
Grundy and Rural Retreat each qualified nine wrestlers for the semifinals, and Grayson County had seven, while Parry McCluer and George Wythe advanced three apiece.
Grundy and Rural Retreat wrestlers do not meet each other in any of the semifinals.
There is at least one Timesland wrestler in contention in all 14 weight classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.