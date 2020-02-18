MONETA — William Fleming’s Shakara Anderson and Lord Botetourt’s Miette Veldman did not play one-on-one for the Blue Ridge District girls basketball tournament championship.
But every player, coach and spectator in Staunton River’s gym Tuesday could easily see that Anderson and Veldman were the go-to weapons for their teams.
Anderson helped William Fleming pull out a hard-fought 48-45 win over Lord Botetourt. The game saw seven ties and four lead changes in the final eight minutes.
Anderson scored 32 points for the Colonels (19-4), but none were bigger than the last three.
As the last few seconds were winding down in a game that was tied at 45, Anderson missed a shot, grabbed the rebound and missed again, then battled for a second offensive rebound and tossed up a shot that dropped as she was fouled with 2.4 seconds remaining. The junior guard calmly sank the free throw to give the Colonels the game.
Anderson scored 15 points in the see-saw fourth quarter, when she also grabbed five of her nine rebounds.
She made two 3-pointers in the first half but went to a right-handed hook shot from inside 10 feet for three fourth-quarter buckets.
“That’s my strongest move. I go to my strongest move when we’re in a place like that,” Anderson said.
Despite shooting less than 70 % from the stripe this season, Anderson made 12 of 14 free throws and was a perfect 7 of 7 in the last period.
“She came through strong for us,” Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. “We always tell her big-time players step up in big moment and she came through big for us this game. She was locked in at both ends of the floor.”
When Anderson picked up her fourth foul with 5:38 to play, Wilson left her on the floor.
“I just had to be careful, but playing hard at the same time,” Anderson said.
The final margin of three points was Fleming’s largest lead of the night.
Veldman did all she could with 28 points and 23 rebounds. With the Cavs (20-3) struggling from the outside, the offensive focus changed to Veldman.
“We did not make any 3-pointers,” said Botetourt coach Renee Favaro, whose Cavs were 0 of 8 from beyond the arc. “We’re not hitting, so we said, ‘Let’s go inside and see if we can draw a foul.’ Down the stretch that’s where you got to go.
It was a battle back and forth between [Anderson and Veldman].”
Veldman had nine rebounds in the fourth quarter, including six on the offensive end, and five second-chance points.
Lord Botetourt trailed by one point when Veldman grabbed an offensive board and got fouled on the stickback. Her free throw put the Cavs up 39-37.
Anderson then made a pair of free throws to tie the game again.
Veldman then put Botetourt ahead 41-39, but Anderson was fouled on back-to-back possessions and made all four free throws to give the Colonels the 43-41 lead.
Veldman made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 43-42. Meredith Wells sank a pair of free throws to give Lord Botetourt the 44-43 lead. Brianna Myers of Lord Botetourt made one of two free throws and the Cavs led 45-43 with 47 seconds remaining.
Anderson then tied the game with a banked-in hook shot.
Fleming opted not to press, but Lord Botetourt mishandled a pass and turned the ball over, giving the Colonels the final possession they needed for the winning points.
The game marked the final time the Colonels will have to face Veldman, who was named the Blue Ridge District player of the year.
After the game, Wilson offered a good-natured, tongue-in-cheek send-off.
“To Miette, I say I’m truly honored and privileged that we have played against you. And I’ve coached [against you] the last two years. I wish you nothing but success on the next level,” he said with a smile.
