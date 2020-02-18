MONETA — It was a relatively quiet second half of the Blue Ridge District boys basketball tournament championship game for William Fleming’s Dononvan St. Juste.
No matter. He made plenty of commotion late Tuesday night.
With the Colonels trailing Northside by three points with seconds remaining in regulation, St. Juste — the Colonels’ best shooter — clanked what would have been the tying shot. Good fortune followed Fleming with the offensive rebound and an immediate kickback to St. Juste, who fired in desperation from the top of the key.
The basketball bounced hard off the backboard and straight into the bucket for the 56-56 tie.
St. Juste then buried two more 3-pointers and converted a three-point play in the extra session to propel the Colonels to a thriller of a 67-64 overtime victory.
“I think I play better under pressure,” he said. “Maybe I’ve got that backwards.”
Not at all. Under any circumstances, it was quite the performance.
“When we need a big shot, he’s the one we’re looking for,” teammate Dashaun Grogan said.
It was the 14th straight win for the Colonels (18-3), who were also the district’s regular season champions.
“Northside did a great job of denying Donovan the ball with the box-and-one,” Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. “We told him to keep working, keep working. Good things will happen.”
Grogan took on a major role with St. Juste under wraps, drilling five of Fleming’s nine 3-pointers on the way to scoring 24 points.
St. Juste had the other four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points.
“Grogan had some very nice drives and I thought that was key for them,” Northside coach Bill Pope said.
Defending state champ Northside had a 48-39 lead with 5:32 left in the game.
Down 54-47, the Colonels closed the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run that ended with St. Juste’s tying banker.
“It was a fortunate shot,” Pope said.
“I was lucky,” St. Juste added.
The Vikings played well, especially senior Jordan Wooden, who poured in 29 points, with 12 of them coming from long distance.
Jamison Foley chipped in 12 points and Ayrion Journiette 10.
Another fine job was submitted by Vikings freshman Sidney Webb, who hounded St. Juste on defense in the second half.
“He’s a tough player, being that young and little,” St. Juste said.
NORTHSIDE (17-7)
Journiette 4 1-4 10, Grogan 0 0-0 0, Wooden 10 5-7 29, Slash 0 0-0 0, Foley 5 1-2 12, Bishop 1 0-0 2, Webb 2 1-2 5, Gates 2 0-0 4, Leftwich 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 10-17 64
WILLIAM FLEMING (18-3)
Bannister 1 0-2 2, Turner 1 1-1 3, Goode 4 1-1 10, St. Juste 6 5-5 20, Fuller 3 2-2 8, Grogan 9 1-3 24, Poindexter 0 0-0 0, Robertson 0 0-0 0, Webb 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-14 67
Northside 15 12 15 14 8 -- 64
William Fleming 19 13 5 19 11 -- 67
3-point goals – Northside 6 ( Wooden 4, Journiette, Foley), William Fleming 9 (Grogan 5, St. Juste 4). Total fouls – Northside 14, William Fleming 18.
