STAUNTON -- Rustburg's Nick Rakes won the individual title, while Western Albemarle took the team championship Monday in the Region 3C golf tournament at The Club at Ironwood.
Rakes fired a 3-under-par 68 to win by two strokes over Wilson Memorial's Patrick Smith and Fluvanna County's Killian Donnelly.
Western Albemarle carded a team score of 311, good for a three-shot margin over runner-up Wilson Memorial, which also qualified for next week's Class 3 state tournament in Williamsburg.
Rustburg placed third at 320 with Rockbridge County fourth at 323, nine shots out of second place.
Donnelly and Liberty Christian's Lane Weems (73) joined Rakes as Class 3 individual qualifiers.
Rockbridge's Cole Cathcart tied for ninth with a 76. Teammate Garrett Huffman finished 12th at 77, while Will McClung placed 14th for the Wildcats at 79.
