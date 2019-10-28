VHSL RATING SCALE
(Through games of Oct. 26)
REGION 6A
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Oscar Smith (7-1)----------8-----255-----31.88
2. Ocean Lakes (6-3)----------9-----260-----28.89
3. Landstown (6-2)----------8-----226-----28.25
4. Thomas Dale (5-3)----------8-----222-----27.75
5. Franklin County (4-4)----------8-----215-----26.88
6. Cosby (5-3)----------8-----207-----25.88
7. Grassfield (4-4)----------8-----201-----25.13
8. Tallwood (3-5)----------8-----186-----23.25
9. Western Branch (2-6)----------8-----184-----23.00
10. Floyd Kellam (2-6)----------8-----177-----22.13
11. James River-Midlothian (1-7)-----8-----161-----20.12
REGION 5D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Mountain View (6-2)----------8-----236-----29.50
2. Patrick Henry (6-3)----------9-----228-----25.33
2. North Stafford (5-3)----------8-----202-----25.25
4. Harrisonburg (5-3)----------8-----185-----23.13
5. William Fleming (3-5)----------8-----180-----22.50
6. Brooke Point (1-7)-----8-----166-----20.75
7. Albemarle (2-6)----------8-----164-----20.50
8. Stafford (2-6)----------8-----158-----19.75
REGION 4D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Salem (7-1)----------8-----233-----29.13
2. E.C. Glass (8-0)----------8-----228-----28.50
3. Pulaski County (7-1)----------8-----223-----27.88
4. Halifax County (6-2)----------8----------208-----26.00
5. George Washington (6-2)----------8-----204-----25.50
6. Blacksburg (6-3)----------9-----218-----24.22
7. Jefferson Forest (4-4)----------8-----173-----21.63
8. Amherst County (1-7)----------8-----138-----17.25
REGION 3C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Spotswood (8-0)----------8-----212-----26.50
2. Heritage (7-1)----------8-----209-----26.13
3. Liberty Christian (6-2)----------8-----186-----23.25
4. Rockbridge County (6-2)----------8-----171-----21.38
5. Turner Ashby (5-3)----------8-----165-----20.63
6. Brookville (4-4)----------8-----163-----20.38
7. Fluvanna County (4-4)----------8-----148-----18.50
8. Western Albemarle (4-4)----------8-----147-----18.38
9. Fort Defiance (4-4)----------8-----143-----17.88
10. Rustburg (2-6)----------8-----140-----17.50
11. Monticello (2-7)----------9-----149-----16.56
12. Liberty (1-7)----------8-----128-----16.00
13. Wilson Memorial (1-7)----------8-----123-----15.38
14. Charlottesville (0-9)----------9-----131-----14.55
15. Waynesboro (0-8)----------8-----108-----13.50
16. Broadway (0-8)----------8-----104-----13.00
REGION 3D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Lord Botetourt (8-0)----------8-----228-----28.50
2. Northside (6-2)----------8-----208-----26.00
3. Hidden Valley (5-3)----------8-----198-----24.75
4. Magna Vista (6-2)----------8-----196-----24.50
5. Abingdon (4-4)----------8-----164-----20.50
6. Bassett (5-4)----------9-----183-----20.33
7. Christiansburg (3-5)----------8-----161-----20.13
8. William Byrd (2-6)----------8-----142-----17.88
t9. Carroll County (2-6)----------8-----127-----15.88
t9. Staunton River (1-7)----------8-----127-----15.88
10. Cave Spring (1-7)----------8-----126-----15.75
12. Tunstall (0-8)----------8-----108-----13.50
REGION 2C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Radford (7-1)----------8-----186-----23.25
2. Appomattox County (6-2)----------8-----184-----23.00
3. Dan River (6-3)----------9-----181-----20.11
4. Gretna (5-3)----------8-----158-----19.75
5. Glenvar (4-4)----------8-----153-----19.13
6. Floyd County (5-4)----------9-----161-----17.89
7. Chatham (5-3)----------8-----136-----17.00
t8. Fort Chiswell (4-5)----------9-----151-----16.78
t8. Patrick County (4-5)----------9-----151-----16.78
10. Nelson County (4-5)----------9-----149-----16.56
11. James River (4-5)----------9-----142-----15.78
12. Giles (2-6)----------8-----124-----15.50
13. Martinsville (0-8)----------8-----100-----12.50
14. Alleghany (1-7)----------8-----95-----11.88
REGION 2D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Ridgeview (7-1)----------8-----198-----24.75
2. Union (6-2)----------8-----183-----22.88
3. Graham (6-2)----------8-----163-----20.38
4. Richlands (4-4)----------8-----159-----19.88
5. Central-Wise (6-2)----------8-----157-----19.63
6. Tazewell (5-3)----------8-----151-----18.88
7. Gate City (4-5)----------9-----149-----16.56
8. Marion (3-5)----------8-----119-----14.88
9. John Battle (1-7)----------8-----99-----12,38
t10. Lebanon (1-7)----------8-----92-----11.50
t10. Virginia High (0-8)----------8-----92-----11.50
12. Lee (0-8)----------8-----90-----11.25
REGION 1C
(Top 8 qualify)
t1. Narrows (8-0)----------8-----182-----22.75
t1. Galax (7-1)----------8-----182-----22.75
3. George Wythe (5-2)----------7----------148-----21.14
4. Covington (4-4)----------8-----129-----16.25
5. Auburn (4-5)----------9-----138-----15.33
6. Grayson County (3-5)----------8-----108-----13.50
7. Parry McCluer (2-6)----------8-----100-----12.50
8. Bath County (1-7)----------8-----81-----10.13
9. Eastern Montgomery (1-7)----------8-----78-----9.75
10. Craig County (2-6)----------8-----76-----9.50
REGION 1D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. PH-Glade Spring (8-0)----------8-----186-----23.25
2. Chilhowie (7-1)----------8-----172-----21.50
3. J.I. Burton (6-2)----------8-----164-----20.50
4. Thomas Walker (6-2)----------8-----157-----19.63
5. Castlewood (5-3)----------8-----142-----17.75
6. Eastside (4-4)----------8-----141-----17.63
7. Holston (5-3)----------8-----136-----17.00
t8. Honaker (4-4)----------8-----130-----16.25
t8. Hurley (4-4)----------8-----130-----16.25
10. Rural Retreat (4-4)----------8-----128-----16.00
11. Grundy (4-4)----------8-----119-----14.88
12. Twin Springs (4-4)----------8-----114-----14.25
13. Rye Cove (4-4)----------8-----113-----14.13
14. Twin Valley (2-6)----------8-----86-----10.75
15. Northwood (1-7)----------8-----85-----10.63
NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.
