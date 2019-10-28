Northside vs. Galax

Galax running back Denver Brown looks for room against Northside earlier this season. Galax is tied with Narrows for the top spot in Region 1C.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

VHSL RATING SCALE

(Through games of Oct. 26)

REGION 6A

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Oscar Smith (7-1)----------8-----255-----31.88

2. Ocean Lakes (6-3)----------9-----260-----28.89

3. Landstown (6-2)----------8-----226-----28.25

4. Thomas Dale (5-3)----------8-----222-----27.75

5. Franklin County (4-4)----------8-----215-----26.88

6. Cosby (5-3)----------8-----207-----25.88

7. Grassfield (4-4)----------8-----201-----25.13

8. Tallwood (3-5)----------8-----186-----23.25

9. Western Branch (2-6)----------8-----184-----23.00

10. Floyd Kellam (2-6)----------8-----177-----22.13

11. James River-Midlothian (1-7)-----8-----161-----20.12

REGION 5D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Mountain View (6-2)----------8-----236-----29.50

2. Patrick Henry (6-3)----------9-----228-----25.33

2. North Stafford (5-3)----------8-----202-----25.25

4. Harrisonburg (5-3)----------8-----185-----23.13

5. William Fleming (3-5)----------8-----180-----22.50

6. Brooke Point (1-7)-----8-----166-----20.75

7. Albemarle (2-6)----------8-----164-----20.50

8. Stafford (2-6)----------8-----158-----19.75

REGION 4D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Salem (7-1)----------8-----233-----29.13

2. E.C. Glass (8-0)----------8-----228-----28.50

3. Pulaski County (7-1)----------8-----223-----27.88

4. Halifax County (6-2)----------8----------208-----26.00

5. George Washington (6-2)----------8-----204-----25.50

6. Blacksburg (6-3)----------9-----218-----24.22

7. Jefferson Forest (4-4)----------8-----173-----21.63

8. Amherst County (1-7)----------8-----138-----17.25

REGION 3C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Spotswood (8-0)----------8-----212-----26.50

2. Heritage (7-1)----------8-----209-----26.13

3. Liberty Christian (6-2)----------8-----186-----23.25

4. Rockbridge County (6-2)----------8-----171-----21.38

5. Turner Ashby (5-3)----------8-----165-----20.63

6. Brookville (4-4)----------8-----163-----20.38

7. Fluvanna County (4-4)----------8-----148-----18.50

8. Western Albemarle (4-4)----------8-----147-----18.38

9. Fort Defiance (4-4)----------8-----143-----17.88

10. Rustburg (2-6)----------8-----140-----17.50

11. Monticello (2-7)----------9-----149-----16.56

12. Liberty (1-7)----------8-----128-----16.00

13. Wilson Memorial (1-7)----------8-----123-----15.38

14. Charlottesville (0-9)----------9-----131-----14.55

15. Waynesboro (0-8)----------8-----108-----13.50

16. Broadway (0-8)----------8-----104-----13.00

REGION 3D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Lord Botetourt (8-0)----------8-----228-----28.50

2. Northside (6-2)----------8-----208-----26.00

3. Hidden Valley (5-3)----------8-----198-----24.75

4. Magna Vista (6-2)----------8-----196-----24.50

5. Abingdon (4-4)----------8-----164-----20.50

6. Bassett (5-4)----------9-----183-----20.33

7. Christiansburg (3-5)----------8-----161-----20.13

8. William Byrd (2-6)----------8-----142-----17.88

t9. Carroll County (2-6)----------8-----127-----15.88

t9. Staunton River (1-7)----------8-----127-----15.88

10. Cave Spring (1-7)----------8-----126-----15.75

12. Tunstall (0-8)----------8-----108-----13.50

REGION 2C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Radford (7-1)----------8-----186-----23.25

2. Appomattox County (6-2)----------8-----184-----23.00

3. Dan River (6-3)----------9-----181-----20.11

4. Gretna (5-3)----------8-----158-----19.75

5. Glenvar (4-4)----------8-----153-----19.13

6. Floyd County (5-4)----------9-----161-----17.89

7. Chatham (5-3)----------8-----136-----17.00

t8. Fort Chiswell (4-5)----------9-----151-----16.78

t8. Patrick County (4-5)----------9-----151-----16.78

10. Nelson County (4-5)----------9-----149-----16.56

11. James River (4-5)----------9-----142-----15.78

12. Giles (2-6)----------8-----124-----15.50

13. Martinsville (0-8)----------8-----100-----12.50

14. Alleghany (1-7)----------8-----95-----11.88

REGION 2D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Ridgeview (7-1)----------8-----198-----24.75

2. Union (6-2)----------8-----183-----22.88

3. Graham (6-2)----------8-----163-----20.38

4. Richlands (4-4)----------8-----159-----19.88

5. Central-Wise (6-2)----------8-----157-----19.63

6. Tazewell (5-3)----------8-----151-----18.88

7. Gate City (4-5)----------9-----149-----16.56

8. Marion (3-5)----------8-----119-----14.88

9. John Battle (1-7)----------8-----99-----12,38

t10. Lebanon (1-7)----------8-----92-----11.50

t10. Virginia High (0-8)----------8-----92-----11.50

12. Lee (0-8)----------8-----90-----11.25

REGION 1C

(Top 8 qualify)

t1. Narrows (8-0)----------8-----182-----22.75

t1. Galax (7-1)----------8-----182-----22.75

3. George Wythe (5-2)----------7----------148-----21.14

4. Covington (4-4)----------8-----129-----16.25

5. Auburn (4-5)----------9-----138-----15.33

6. Grayson County (3-5)----------8-----108-----13.50

7. Parry McCluer (2-6)----------8-----100-----12.50

8. Bath County (1-7)----------8-----81-----10.13

9. Eastern Montgomery (1-7)----------8-----78-----9.75

10. Craig County (2-6)----------8-----76-----9.50

REGION 1D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. PH-Glade Spring (8-0)----------8-----186-----23.25

2. Chilhowie (7-1)----------8-----172-----21.50

3. J.I. Burton (6-2)----------8-----164-----20.50

4. Thomas Walker (6-2)----------8-----157-----19.63

5. Castlewood (5-3)----------8-----142-----17.75

6. Eastside (4-4)----------8-----141-----17.63

7. Holston (5-3)----------8-----136-----17.00

t8. Honaker (4-4)----------8-----130-----16.25

t8. Hurley (4-4)----------8-----130-----16.25

10. Rural Retreat (4-4)----------8-----128-----16.00

11. Grundy (4-4)----------8-----119-----14.88

12. Twin Springs (4-4)----------8-----114-----14.25

13. Rye Cove (4-4)----------8-----113-----14.13

14. Twin Valley (2-6)----------8-----86-----10.75

15. Northwood (1-7)----------8-----85-----10.63

 NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

Tags

Load comments