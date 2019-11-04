JLF_180912_hsftbll_CarrollCo_PulaskiCo_07.jpg

Pulaski County running back Gage Mannon has helpe the Cougars to an 8-1 record and the No. 2 spot currently in Region 4D.

 JON FLEMING | Special to The Roanoke Times

VHSL RATING SCALE

(Through games of Nov. 2)

REGION 6A

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Oscar Smith (8-1)----------9-----298-----33.11

2. Ocean Lakes (6-3)----------9-----269-----29.89

3. Thomas Dale (6-3)----------9-----256-----28.44

4. Landstown (6-3)----------9-----254-----28.22

5. Franklin County (5-4)----------9-----251-----27.89

6. Cosby (5-4)----------9-----235-----26.11

7. Grassfield (4-5)----------9-----228-----25.33

t8. Western Branch (3-6)----------9-----214-----23.78

t8. Floyd Kellam (2-7)----------9-----214-----23.78

10. Tallwood (3-6)----------9-----207-----23.00

11. James River-Midlothian (1-8)-----9-----184-----20.44

REGION 5D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Mountain View (7-2)----------9-----273-----30.33

2. North Stafford (5-4)----------9-----230-----25.56

3. Patrick Henry (6-4)----------10-----255-----25.50

4. Harrisonburg (5-4)----------9-----209-----23.22

5. William Fleming (3-6)----------9-----203-----22.56

t6. Albemarle (3-6)----------9-----190-----21.11

t6. Brooke Point (1-8)----------9-----190-----21.11

8. Stafford (2-7)----------9-----182-----20.22

REGION 4D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Salem (8-1)----------9-----270-----30.00

2. Pulaski County (8-1)----------9-----263-----29.22

3. E.C. Glass (8-1)----------9-----254-----28.22

4. Halifax County (6-3)----------9-----230-----25.56

5. George Washington (6-3)----------9-----228-----25.33

6. Blacksburg (6-3)----------9-----221-----24.56

7. Jefferson Forest (5-4)----------9-----205-----22.78

8. Amherst County (1-8)----------9-----160-----17.78

REGION 3C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Heritage (8-1)----------9-----254-----28.22

2. Spotswood (9-0)----------9-----240-----26.67

3. Liberty Christian (7-2)----------9-----217-----24.11

4. Rockbridge County (7-2)----------9-----212-----23.56

5. Turner Ashby (6-3)----------9-----188-----20.89

6. Brookville (4-5)----------9-----183-----20.33

7. Western Albemarle (4-5)----------9-----171-----19.00

8. Fort Defiance (5-4)----------9-----168-----18.67

t9. Fluvanna County (4-5)----------9-----165-----18.33

t9. Rustburg (3-6)----------9-----165-----18.33

11. Monticello (2-7)----------9-----155-----17.22

12. Liberty (1-8)----------9-----145-----16.11

13. Wilson Memorial (1-8)----------9-----140-----15.56

14. Charlottesville (0-10)----------10-----149-----14.90

15. Waynesboro (0-9)----------9-----126-----14.00

16. Broadway (0-9)----------9-----125-----13.89

REGION 3D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Lord Botetourt (9-0)----------9-----260-----28.89

2. Magna Vista (7-2)----------9-----237-----26.33

3. Northside (6-3)----------9-----231-----25.67

4. Hidden Valley (5-4)----------9-----225-----25.00

5. Bassett (5-4)----------9-----191-----21.22

6. Christiansburg (4-5)----------9-----190-----21.11

7. Abingdon (4-5)----------9-----188-----20.89

8. William Byrd (3-6)----------9-----167-----18.56

9. Carroll County (3-6)----------9-----153-----17.00

t10. Staunton River (1-8)----------9-----142-----15.78

t10. Cave Spring (1-8)----------9-----142-----15.78

12. Tunstall (1-8)----------9-----132-----14.67

REGION 2C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Appomattox County (7-2)----------9-----218-----24.22

2. Radford (7-2)----------9-----205-----22.78

3. Gretna (6-3)----------9-----194-----21,56

t4. Glenvar (5-4)----------9-----180-----20.00

t4. Floyd County (6-4)----------10-----200-----20.00

6. Dan River (6-4)----------10-----199-----19.90

7. Patrick County (5-5)----------10-----192-----19.20

8. Chatham (6-3)----------9-----163-----18.11

9. Fort Chiswell (4-6)----------10-----172-----17.20

t10. James River (4-5)----------9-----152-----16.89

t10. Nelson County (4-5)----------9-----152-----16.89

12. Giles (2-7)----------9-----141-----15.67

13. Martinsville (0-9)----------9-----112-----12.44

14. Alleghany (1-8)----------9-----109-----12.11

REGION 2D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Ridgeview (7-2)----------9-----221-----24.56

2. Union (7-2)----------9-----218-----24.22

3. Graham (7-2)----------9-----197-----21.89

4. Central-Wise (7-2)----------9-----189-----21.00

5. Tazewell (6-3)----------9-----186-----20.67

6. Richlands (5-4)----------9-----184-----20.44

7. Gate City (4-6)----------10-----168-----16.80

8. Marion (3-6)----------9-----131-----14.56

9. John Battle (2-7)----------9-----122-----13.56

10. Virginia High (1-8)----------9-----121-----13.44

11. Lebanon (1-8)----------9-----109-----12.11

12. Lee (0-9)----------9-----102-----11.33

REGION 1C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Galax (7-1)----------8-----190-----23.75

2. Narrows (9-0)----------9-----206-----22.89

3. George Wythe (6-2)----------8-----174-----21.75

4. Covington (5-4)----------9-----154-----17.11

5. Auburn (5-5)----------10-----167-----16.70

6. Parry McCluer (3-6)----------9-----121-----13.44

7. Grayson County (3-6)----------9-----120-----13.33

8. Bath County (1-8)----------9-----96-----10.67

t9. Craig County (2-7)----------9-----90-----10.00

t9. Eastern Montgomery (1-8)----------9-----90-----10.00

REGION 1D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. PH-Glade Spring (9-0)----------9-----224-----24.89

2. J.I. Burton (7-2)----------9-----194-----21.56

3. Chilhowie (7-2)----------9-----190-----21.11

4. Castlewood (6-3)----------9-----168-----18.67

5. Thomas Walker (6-3)----------9-----167-----18.56

6. Holston (6-3)----------9-----166-----18.44

7. Eastside (4-5)----------9-----156-----17.33

8. Honaker (5-4)----------9-----152-----16.89

9. Rural Retreat (4-4)----------8-----131-----16.38

10. Hurley (4-5)----------9-----144-----16.00

12. Twin Springs (5-4)----------9-----143-----15.89

11. Grundy (4-5)----------9-----135-----15.00

13. Rye Cove (4-5)----------9-----125-----13.89

14. Twin Valley (2-7)----------9-----99-----11.00

15. Northwood (1-8)----------9-----98-----10.89

 NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

