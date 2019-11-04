The final numbers soon will be calculated.
The winners will be separated from the losers.
We’re not talking local politics here, however. With one more week in the VHSL football regular-season, playoff berths and seedings will be determined Friday night.
Based on the latest VHSL Rating Scale points, here is the breakdown heading into week 11:
REGION 6A
Franklin County will be seeded anywhere from No. 3 to No. 6. The Eagles must defeat William Byrd and hope either Thomas Dale or Landstown loses this week to have any shot at the No. 3 or No. 4 spot. Landstown is favored over Green Run. If Franklin County wins and Thomas Dale loses to Dinwiddie, the Eagles should have the edge over Thomas Dale.
Oscar Smith has wrapped up the No. 1 spot. Ocean Lakes has the inside track on the No. 2 spot but could be caught by Thomas Dale.
Bottom line: Franklin County probably will be either No. 4 or No. 5.
REGION 5D
Patrick Henry likely will be the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Mountain View and North Stafford. A No. 3 seed probably would mean a first-round home game against Albemarle. It would take a loss by North Stafford to Riverbend for that to occur.
William Fleming figures to have a first-round game against Harrisonburg in a rematch of the season opener won 52-10 by the Colonels. The numbers give Harrisonburg the edge to host the Colonels unless Fleming defeats unbeaten Lord Botetourt on Friday.
Bottom line: Patrick Henry will be at home, perhaps against an Albemarle team the Patriots defeated 26-0 in September with a backup quarterback. Fleming likely will be a No. 5 seed, heading to Harrisonburg.
REGION 4D
The winner of Friday's Salem-Pulaski County game in Dublin will be the No. 1 seed and face No. 8 Amherst County in the first round. E.C. Glass could move past Pulaski into the No. 2 spot if the Cougars lose to Salem. It is unlikely Glass would outpoint Salem if the Spartans lose Friday.
Halifax County, George Washington and Blacksburg are in a close battle for the No. 4, 5 and 6 spots. Jefferson Forest appears destined to be the No. 7 seed. Halifax County has the inside track on the No. 4 spot.
Bottom line: This Salem-Pulaski County game is one of the biggest in recent years. Don't be surprised if it takes a tiebreaker at the No. 5 spot to separate Blacksburg and GW, who did not play any common opponents.
REGION 3C
Rockbridge County might need a win Friday over Turner Ashby to hold on to the No. 4 seed and clinch a first-round home game. The Wildcats can move up from No. 4 to No. 3 with a win over TA plus a win by Heritage over Liberty Christian. If TA beats Rockbridge, there is a slim chance the Knights could move up to No. 4 and put the Wildcats at No. 5.
Heritage can lock up the No. 1 spot with a win over LCA. Spotswood appears ticketed for the No. 2 slot. Brookville has all but locked up a berth, maybe as high as No. 5. Western Albemarle, Fort Defiance, Fluvanna County, Rustburg and Monticello likely are battling for the final two spots.
Bottom line: If Rockbridge beats TA on Friday, the Wildcats might have a rematch with the Knights at home next week.
REGION 3D
Unbeaten Lord Botetourt has clinched the No. 1 seed and already is monitoring Heritage on the Region 3C charts to see who might host a possible state semifinal.
A win by Magna Vista over Bassett would nail down the No. 2 spot for the Warriors. Northside can clinch the No. 3 position with a win over Staunton River, which would give Hidden Valley the No. 4 spot. A Magna Vista loss to Bassett would open the door for Northside at No. 2.
Bassett, Christiansburg and Abingdon are in a too-close-to-call race for the No. 5, 6 and 7 seeds. William Byrd will be No. 8 unless Carroll County stays alive with a win over Radford. Then all bets are off.
Bottom line: Lord Botetourt figures to have a rematch with William Byrd in the first round. Magna Vista, Northside and Hidden Valley will each host one of these three: Bassett, Christiansburg and Abingdon.
REGION 2C
Radford's loss to Floyd County last week almost certainly cost the Bobcats the No. 1 seed, which will be owned by Appomattox County if the Raiders defeat Nelson County.
A win by Gretna over Nelson County would keep the Hawks at No. 3 as long as Radford takes the No. 2 spot by defeating Carroll County. Glenvar has the inside track over idle Floyd County and idle Dan River for the No. 4 spot. Patrick County has clinched its first playoff berth since 2008. Chatham has a slight edge on idle Fort Chiswell for the No. 8 spot.
Bottom line: There's a good chance Floyd County will play at Glenvar in the first round. If Radford is to repeat its 2018 region final win over Appomattox, the Bobcats might have to do it in Appomattox.
REGION 2D
Marion has more than a puncher's chance to hold on to the No. 8 spot. It would take an unlikely upset by John Battle over Union, or Virginia High over Richlands to doom the Scarlet Hurricane.
Ridgeview would claim the No. 1 spot with a win over Honaker, leaving Union at No. 2 with a first-round game against Gate City.
Graham likely would hold off fast-closing Central-Wise for the No. 3 spot if both teams win this week. Richlands has a slight edge over Tazewell for the No. 5 spot based on their opponents' Week 11 matchups.
Bottom line: Marion likely will get a look in the first round at Ridgeview junior running back Trenton Adkins, who has offers from Florida and Penn State.
REGION 1C
Narrows can wrap up a 10-0 season with a win over Parry McCluer, but it wouldn't be enough to overtake Galax in the No. 1 spot if the Maroon Tide beats Grayson County.
George Wythe is locked at No. 3 if Galax and Narrows both win Friday. Covington would be No. 4 with a win over Bath County, which would mean a first-round home game against No. 5 Auburn.
Grayson County and Parry McCluer are in a dead heat for the No. 6 spot.
Bottom line: Narrows probably will have to defeat George Wythe and Galax in back-to-back weeks to win its first region title since 1992.
REGION 1D
Unbeaten PH-Glade Spring has wrapped up the No. 1 seed. J.I. Burton has the edge over Chilhowie for the No. 2 spot if the Raiders beat Thomas Walker.
Castlewood is a likely No. 4 seed with a win over Eastside, unless Thomas Walker could upset Burton. Holston is a good bet at No. 6 ahead unless Eastside beats Castlewood.
Rural Retreat must defeat rival George Wythe to have any shot at the No. 8 spot.
Bottom line: Chilhowie might have to go on the road twice to win a third consecutive region title.
VHSL RATING SCALE
(Through games of Nov. 2)
REGION 6A
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Oscar Smith (8-1)----------9-----298-----33.11
2. Ocean Lakes (6-3)----------9-----269-----29.89
3. Thomas Dale (6-3)----------9-----256-----28.44
4. Landstown (6-3)----------9-----254-----28.22
5. Franklin County (5-4)----------9-----251-----27.89
6. Cosby (5-4)----------9-----235-----26.11
7. Grassfield (4-5)----------9-----228-----25.33
t8. Western Branch (3-6)----------9-----214-----23.78
t8. Floyd Kellam (2-7)----------9-----214-----23.78
10. Tallwood (3-6)----------9-----207-----23.00
11. James River-Midlothian (1-8)-----9-----184-----20.44
REGION 5D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Mountain View (7-2)----------9-----273-----30.33
2. North Stafford (5-4)----------9-----230-----25.56
3. Patrick Henry (6-4)----------10-----255-----25.50
4. Harrisonburg (5-4)----------9-----209-----23.22
5. William Fleming (3-6)----------9-----203-----22.56
t6. Albemarle (3-6)----------9-----190-----21.11
t6. Brooke Point (1-8)----------9-----190-----21.11
8. Stafford (2-7)----------9-----182-----20.22
REGION 4D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Salem (8-1)----------9-----270-----30.00
2. Pulaski County (8-1)----------9-----263-----29.22
3. E.C. Glass (8-1)----------9-----254-----28.22
4. Halifax County (6-3)----------9-----230-----25.56
5. George Washington (6-3)----------9-----228-----25.33
6. Blacksburg (6-3)----------9-----221-----24.56
7. Jefferson Forest (5-4)----------9-----205-----22.78
8. Amherst County (1-8)----------9-----160-----17.78
REGION 3C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Heritage (8-1)----------9-----254-----28.22
2. Spotswood (9-0)----------9-----240-----26.67
3. Liberty Christian (7-2)----------9-----217-----24.11
4. Rockbridge County (7-2)----------9-----212-----23.56
5. Turner Ashby (6-3)----------9-----188-----20.89
6. Brookville (4-5)----------9-----183-----20.33
7. Western Albemarle (4-5)----------9-----171-----19.00
8. Fort Defiance (5-4)----------9-----168-----18.67
t9. Fluvanna County (4-5)----------9-----165-----18.33
t9. Rustburg (3-6)----------9-----165-----18.33
11. Monticello (2-7)----------9-----155-----17.22
12. Liberty (1-8)----------9-----145-----16.11
13. Wilson Memorial (1-8)----------9-----140-----15.56
14. Charlottesville (0-10)----------10-----149-----14.90
15. Waynesboro (0-9)----------9-----126-----14.00
16. Broadway (0-9)----------9-----125-----13.89
REGION 3D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Lord Botetourt (9-0)----------9-----260-----28.89
2. Magna Vista (7-2)----------9-----237-----26.33
3. Northside (6-3)----------9-----231-----25.67
4. Hidden Valley (5-4)----------9-----225-----25.00
5. Bassett (5-4)----------9-----191-----21.22
6. Christiansburg (4-5)----------9-----190-----21.11
7. Abingdon (4-5)----------9-----188-----20.89
8. William Byrd (3-6)----------9-----167-----18.56
9. Carroll County (3-6)----------9-----153-----17.00
t10. Staunton River (1-8)----------9-----142-----15.78
t10. Cave Spring (1-8)----------9-----142-----15.78
12. Tunstall (1-8)----------9-----132-----14.67
REGION 2C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Appomattox County (7-2)----------9-----218-----24.22
2. Radford (7-2)----------9-----205-----22.78
3. Gretna (6-3)----------9-----194-----21,56
t4. Glenvar (5-4)----------9-----180-----20.00
t4. Floyd County (6-4)----------10-----200-----20.00
6. Dan River (6-4)----------10-----199-----19.90
7. Patrick County (5-5)----------10-----192-----19.20
8. Chatham (6-3)----------9-----163-----18.11
9. Fort Chiswell (4-6)----------10-----172-----17.20
t10. James River (4-5)----------9-----152-----16.89
t10. Nelson County (4-5)----------9-----152-----16.89
12. Giles (2-7)----------9-----141-----15.67
13. Martinsville (0-9)----------9-----112-----12.44
14. Alleghany (1-8)----------9-----109-----12.11
REGION 2D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Ridgeview (7-2)----------9-----221-----24.56
2. Union (7-2)----------9-----218-----24.22
3. Graham (7-2)----------9-----197-----21.89
4. Central-Wise (7-2)----------9-----189-----21.00
5. Tazewell (6-3)----------9-----186-----20.67
6. Richlands (5-4)----------9-----184-----20.44
7. Gate City (4-6)----------10-----168-----16.80
8. Marion (3-6)----------9-----131-----14.56
9. John Battle (2-7)----------9-----122-----13.56
10. Virginia High (1-8)----------9-----121-----13.44
11. Lebanon (1-8)----------9-----109-----12.11
12. Lee (0-9)----------9-----102-----11.33
REGION 1C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Galax (7-1)----------8-----190-----23.75
2. Narrows (9-0)----------9-----206-----22.89
3. George Wythe (6-2)----------8-----174-----21.75
4. Covington (5-4)----------9-----154-----17.11
5. Auburn (5-5)----------10-----167-----16.70
6. Parry McCluer (3-6)----------9-----121-----13.44
7. Grayson County (3-6)----------9-----120-----13.33
8. Bath County (1-8)----------9-----96-----10.67
t9. Craig County (2-7)----------9-----90-----10.00
t9. Eastern Montgomery (1-8)----------9-----90-----10.00
REGION 1D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. PH-Glade Spring (9-0)----------9-----224-----24.89
2. J.I. Burton (7-2)----------9-----194-----21.56
3. Chilhowie (7-2)----------9-----190-----21.11
4. Castlewood (6-3)----------9-----168-----18.67
5. Thomas Walker (6-3)----------9-----167-----18.56
6. Holston (6-3)----------9-----166-----18.44
7. Eastside (4-5)----------9-----156-----17.33
8. Honaker (5-4)----------9-----152-----16.89
9. Rural Retreat (4-4)----------8-----131-----16.38
10. Hurley (4-5)----------9-----144-----16.00
12. Twin Springs (5-4)----------9-----143-----15.89
11. Grundy (4-5)----------9-----135-----15.00
13. Rye Cove (4-5)----------9-----125-----13.89
14. Twin Valley (2-7)----------9-----99-----11.00
15. Northwood (1-8)----------9-----98-----10.89
NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.
