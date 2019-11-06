Helmet required.
That's a no-brainer for anyone brave enough to trot out on a football field and crack heads with someone else while running at full speed.
Helmet required.
Those two words also are printed on the bottom of each one of the scores of scooters that now dot the sidewalks of downtown Roanoke.
I must confess, the things look like they would be a blast to ride.
And I might have done so before my wobbly center of gravity shifted and my once athletic body melted into a teetering tub of un-coordination.
And I might have done so if I did not work in downtown Roanoke, where just crossing a street corner as a pedestrian is a major accomplishment.
Don't believe me, just ask one of our news reporters who was struck by a car last week while crossing the dangerous intersection of Campbell Avenue and Second Street where our office is located.
Fortunately, she is home recovering.
That corner is a daily puzzle to solve.
Is the car on my left zooming off the Gainsboro Bridge going to stop on red before it turns?
Is the car in front of me going to yield as I am crossing with the light before it turns?
Is the driver of car over my left shoulder even going to see me crossing the street with the light before wheeling through a left turn at a high speed?
Too often the answers have been No, No and No.
That's far from the only dangerous corner for Star City pedestrians, who long ago gave up the notion that any driver would ever yield at a crosswalk.
So have it scooter riders.
Good luck and don't forget:
Helmet required.
SALEM 21, Pulaski County 14. The No. 1 seed in Region 4D is at stake, and the winner gets the River Ridge District title that Blacksburg has owned for the past two years.
HIDDEN VALLEY 28, Cave Spring 7. The Titans have won their last eight games against the Knights, with three of the last five by one point.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 34, William Byrd 14. Unless William Byrd pulls the upset in Rocky Mount, the Terriers will be playing a first-round game at Lord Botetourt.
LORD BOTETOURT 41, William Fleming 26. The all-time series is tied 6-6 with Fleming winning the first six and Botetourt taking the last half dozen.
NORTHSIDE 34, Staunton River 13. Northside will make a 12th consecutive appearance in the playoffs with a possible Region 3D semifinal against Magna Vista.
BLACKSBURG 28, Christiansburg 14. Blacksburg is still in the hunt for a first-round home game in the playoffs, possibly against George Washington or Halifax County.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC 50, Portsmouth Christian 6. Why not forecast this one with the exact same score of last year's first-round playoff game at Vinyard Park?
NORTH CROSS 56, Atlantic Shores Christian 7. The Seahawks come to town Saturday with four losses including a 35-0 beating by a Blue Ridge team North Cross smashed 70-28.
GLENVAR 42, Alleghany 7. A win by the Highlanders would give head coach Kevin Clifford his 100th victory at Glenvar in 13 seasons.
RADFORD 24, Carroll County 6. How's this for a one-sided series? Radford has won all 27 games against Carroll County dating back to 1969.
NARROWS 42, Parry McCluer 12. Narrows can string together three seasons of at least 10 wins for the first time in school history.
GILES 28, James River 20. James River returns to Pearisburg where the Knights pulled off the comeback of the 2018 season.
LIBERTY 31, Amherst County 24. Liberty (1-8) will pack up the equipment after this game. Amherst (1-8) will pack for a first-round Region 4D playoff road game.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 37, Turner Ashby 24. With seven wins in 2019, Rockbridge County is two shy of equalling the single-season school record.
JEFFERSON FOREST 42, Rustburg 21. JF might be the team no one in Region 4D wants to see now that the Cavaliers have refired the Wishbone offense.
GEORGE WYTHE 33, Rural Retreat 7. George Wythe has beaten its county rival 14 times in a row but last year's game was a 41-34 nailbiter.
MAGNA VISTA 22, Bassett 19. If Bassett does not defeat Magna Vista for the second straight year, the Bengals probably will be the No. 6 seed in Region 3D.
GALAX 45, Grayson County 14. Had Galax accepted Rating Scale points from the forfeit by Bland County, the Maroon Tide would be tied with Narrows instead of leading Region 1C.
COVINGTON 47, Bath County 6. Covington has won nine in a row in the series after Bath County took the previous 11 games.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY 36, Craig County 16. A win by EastMont probably would push the Mustangs past Bath County into the No. 8 spot in Region 1C.
CHILHOWIE 35, Holston 20. Holston has put together back-to-back winning seasons, but the Cavaliers will be looking for their first playoff win next week since 2009.
GRAHAM 46, Marion 6. Marion held Graham to 25 points in the 2018 regular-season finale. Then the G-Men went on to win the VHSL Class 2 state title.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 48, Martinsville 14. Martinsville is 0-6 against GW since the Eagles joined the Piedmont District in 2013, giving up more than 60 points in the last two.
Last week:;;19-6;;.760
Overall:;;196-49;;.800
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.