The kids are late this year and no, we’re not talking about school bus routes in Roanoke.
The 2019 high school football begins in earnest Friday with Timesland games at 26 locations.
Seniors from 2018 have graduated and moved on.
New players are looking to make a name for themselves.
Here are some that fans might see printed in their favorite team’s program:
Don’t like the look of your team’s uniforms? Check with William Byrd’s Jerze Webb or Radford’s Jerzee Johnson.
Still wishing the rides from the Salem Fair were still set up in the parking lot? Better call Salem’s Chase Ferris.
Don’t want to give up those other outdoor activities yet? Follow along with Byrd’s Hunter Trail or Jefferson Forest’s Hunter Rockhill.
Stopping for gas on the way to the game? Try Christiansburg’s Rally Williams or Giles’ Nathan Sheetz.
Remember when the Brackman Cup was rescued from that pond in Alleghany County a few years ago? They must have called Blacksburg’s Jonathon Surface and Patrick Henry’s Trey Divers.
When the games are over this weekend, are you looking for a service to attend? How about Jefferson Forest’s Judah Praise Acheampong and Galax’s Trenton Church?
And finally, considering all the rainouts we had in 2018, before heading out you probably should call Grayson County’s Boyer Weatherman.
HIDDEN VALLEY 27, Patrick Henry 24. Recent Hidden Valley losses to PH have included scores like 24-21, 14-10, 41-38 and 36-35 last year.
CAVE SPRING 20, William Byrd 13. After 38 seasons at William Byrd, Jeff Highfill handed the headset over to new head coach Brad Lutz.
NORTHSIDE 24, Pulaski County 21. With scores like Pulaski 22, Northside 20 in 2016, and Northside 29, Pulaski 28 last year ... toss a coin.
HARRISONBURG 33, William Fleming 22. Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman has won before in the Roanoke Valley: Division 2 state titles in 2007-08 in Salem.
BLACKSBURG 34, Giles 14. These two schools have played each other every year since Giles opened for business in 1961.
SALEM 24, Amherst County 13. Salem’s final 2018 was against Jefferson Forest coach Bob Christmas. Now Christmas is at Amherst.
LORD BOTETOURT 41, Brookville 20. Botetourt is 1-3 all-time against Brookville, last playing the Bees in 2008.
GLENVAR 24, Galax 20. Glenvar and Galax have each won more than 50 games in the last five seasons.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 28, Liberty 7. A 36-34 win over Liberty in 2016 is Franklin County’s only season-opening victory in the last six years.
RADFORD 24, George Wythe 7. These New River Valley rivals have played each other 80 times, including seven in the playoffs since 2000.
AUBURN 21, Narrows 20. The Green Wave visits Riner again after opening the 2018 season there with a 23-21 victory.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC 48, Bath County 20. Many VISAA schools don’t want to play the Celtics so they have picked up four VHSL schools starting with Bath.
NORTH CROSS 34, Norfolk Christian 27. The Raiders look to avenge an early 2018 loss for the second Saturday in a row.
BASSETT 25, Rustburg 21. Bassett is looking for a season-opening win for the first time since 2014.
CARROLL COUNTY 20, Patrick County 14. Few Timesland road trips can match the switchbacks up and down Highway 58 around Lover’s Leap.
CHRISTIANSBURG 28, Floyd County 14. Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens got his first career win in 2018 against Floyd, his alma mater.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 28, Magna Vista 25. Magna Vista’s Louis Taylor gets an early look at the stadium where he will play college football.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 49, Parry McCluer 12. Rockbridge’s 10 wins out of 19 games in this neighborhood rivalry have been by an average margin of 29.3 points per game.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL 35, Staunton River 14. Shaun Leonard will be the 11th different Staunton River coach to face Campbell in the 20-game history of the series.
COVINGTON 22, Alleghany 21. Covington has beaten Alleghany just twice in the last 23 tries. One of them was last year.
RURAL RETREAT 27, Fort Chiswell 23. Former Rural Retreat head coach Chris Akers is now on the sidelines at Fort Chiswell.
STUARTS DRAFT 25, James River 20. New James River coach Tim Jennings and Stuarts Draft coach Nathan Floyd were teammates at Parry McCluer High School.
CHILHOWIE 28, Marion 21. Neither team has won more than two in a row in this Smyth County series since Chilhowie did it from 2000-03.
GRAYSON COUNTY 23, Alleghany, N.C. 16. The North Carolina team opened its season last week with a 44-13 loss to North Surry.
MOREHEAD, N.C. 34, Martinsville 13. Bobby Martin’s coaching career at Martinsville begins against a team that defeated the Bulldogs 48-6 in 2018.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY 27, Holston 13. EastMont makes the 100-mile trip to Damascus, where the Mustangs suffered an excruciating 32-29 loss in 2017.
