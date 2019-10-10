glenvarcarrollcounty 100419 rh 08

Glenvar’s Nick Sebolt (middle) attempts to evade Carroll County’s Jacob Motley (left) and Dameon Robinson during the Highlanders' win on Oct. 4. Sebolt leads Timesland with 30 pass receptions.

 RYAN HUNT | Special to The Roanoke Times

SCORING

-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS

Taylor, M.Vista-----17-----0-----0-----102

Harris, N.Cross-----13-----2-----0-----80

Z.Johnson, Galax-----11-----0-----0-----66

Kelley, Auburn-----11-----0-----0-----66

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----10-----2-----0-----62

Penn, Patrick Co.-----10-----2-----0-----62

Wells, G.Wythe-----10-----0-----0-----60

Thompson, G.Wythe-----9-----2-----0-----58

Ray, R.Catholic-----9-----2-----0-----56

Shareef, R.Catholic-----9-----2-----0-----56

S.Smith, Covington-----9-----2-----0-----56

Street, Glenvar-----9-----2-----0-----56

Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Wade, L.Botetourt-----9-----0-----0-----54

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----8-----2-----0-----50

Baines, N.Cross-----8-----0-----0-----48

Cook, P.Henry-----8-----0-----0-----48

Fisher, Northside-----8-----0-----0-----48

Loder, Glenvar-----8-----0-----0-----48

Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----3-----0-----45

East, Auburn-----4-----14-----2-----44

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----7-----0-----0-----42

D.Brown, Galax-----7-----0-----0-----42

Gilley, Chilhowie-----7-----0-----0-----42

Leftwich, Salem-----7-----0-----0-----42

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----7-----0-----0-----42

Motley, Carroll Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42

Rupe, Radford-----7-----0-----0-----42

Sebolt, Glenvar-----7-----0-----0-----42

Wood, Salem-----7-----0-----0-----42

J.Williams, Chilhowie-----6-----4-----0-----40

Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----27-----4-----39

Fridley, Alleghany-----6-----0-----0-----36

Dunford, F.Chiswell-----5-----6-----1-----37

McDaniel, H.Valley-----6-----0-----0-----36

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36

K.Smith, Bassett-----6-----0-----0-----36

M.Thomas, Chilhowie-----6-----0-----0-----36

Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----6-----0-----0-----36

RUSHING

-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG

Penn, Patrick Co.-----133-----1145-----8.6-----190.8

Cook, P.Henry-----114-----831-----7.3-----138.5

Harris, N.Cross-----100-----742-----7.4-----123.7

S.Smith, Covington-----193-----711-----6.9-----142.2

D.Brown, Galax-----82-----710-----8.7-----142.0

Fisher, Northside-----66-----700-----10.6-----140.0

Wells, G.Wythe-----104-----661-----6.3-----110.2

Persinger, Salem-----74-----635-----8.6-----127.0

Cupit, J.Forest-----102-----627-----6.2-----125.4

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----129-----609-----4.7-----101.8

Wade, L.Botetourt-----79-----584-----7.4-----116.8

Stanley, Christiansburg-----88-----580-----6.6-----116.0

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----103-----544-----5.3-----108.8

Collini, Giles-----100-----523-----5.2-----87.2

Taylor, M.Vista-----70-----512-----7.3-----85.3

Ratcliffe, Giles-----120-----506-----4.2-----84.3

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----59-----495-----8.4-----82.5

Gilley, Chilhowie-----56-----487-----8.7-----81.2

Loder, Glenvar-----61-----486-----7.9-----81.0

Kelley, Auburn-----93-----474-----5.1-----79.0

K.Smith, Bassett-----93-----474-----5.1-----79.6

Rupe, Radford-----56-----464-----8.3-----92.8

Tate, Marion-----77-----460-----6.0-----92.0

Simmons, G.Wythe-----76-----453-----6.0-----75.5

Morgan, Narrows-----61-----432-----7.1-----86.4

Ray, R.Catholic-----23-----419-----18.2-----83.8

Poe, Grayson Co.-----110-----406-----3.7-----67.7

Wilson, H.Valley-----98-----404-----4.1-----67.3

J.Williams, Chilhowie-----61-----370-----6.1-----61.7

Wood, Salem-----40-----370-----9.3-----74.0

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----73-----359-----4.9-----71.8

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----62-----351-----5.7-----58.5

Crawford, Craig Co.-----44-----351-----8.0-----87.8

East, Auburn-----64-----347-----5.4-----57.8

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----29-----335-----11.6-----67.0

A.Brown, S.River-----44-----326-----74-----65.2

Poole, F.Chiswell-----51-----315-----6.1-----52.5

Forbes, J.River-----54-----310-----5.7-----51.7

Shareef, R.Catholic-----42-----310-----7.4-----62.0

Hatfield, W.Byrd-----42-----308-----7.3-----102.6

Strong, H.Valley-----70-----303-----4.3-----50.5

Owens, E.Montgomery-----59-----301-----5.1-----60.2

RECEIVING

REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG

Sebolt, Glenvar-----30-----665-----6-----22.0

Thompson, G.Wythe-----29-----775-----8-----26.7

Bell, H.Valley-----27-----221-----0-----8.2

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----23-----603-----7-----26.2

Cann, N.Cross-----22-----335-----4-----15.2

Baines, N.Cross-----21-----450-----7-----21.4

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----21-----331-----6-----15.8

Coates, C.Spring-----20-----325-----4-----16.3

Pedigo, P.Henry-----20-----424-----4-----21.2

Z.Johnson, Galax-----19-----370-----11-----19.5

McCormick, P.Henry-----19-----221-----3-----11.6

Mohamed, Blacksburg-----19-----369-----3-----19.4

Doss, Chilhowie-----18-----322-----5-----17.9

Dalton Henderson, Craig Co.-----18-----359-----4-----19.9

Pope, Grayson Co.-----18-----285-----2-----15.8

Tinsley, W.Byrd-----18-----194-----2-----10.7

Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----17-----232-----4-----13.6

Earls, Northside-----17-----216-----2-----12.7

Burcham, Carroll Co.-----16-----295-----3-----18.4

Calhoun, Marion-----16-----176-----0-----11.0

Gholston, Blacksburg-----16-----254-----2-----15.9

Jackson, N.Cross-----16-----360-----6-----22.5

Mitchell, H.Valley-----16-----178-----5-----11.1

Reeves, C.Spring-----16-----196-----2-----12.3

John Gass, Liberty-----15-----193-----2-----12.9

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----15-----263-----3-----17.3

Santoemma, M.Vista-----15-----205-----1-----13.7

Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----14-----147-----1-----10.5

Ryder, Bath Co.-----14-----141-----0-----16.1

Grant, M.Vista-----13-----331-----4-----25.5

Hamm, Marion-----13-----115-----0-----8.8

Richardson, Marion-----13-----178-----0-----13.7

Braxton, J.Forest-----12-----392-----5-----32.7

Dunford, F.Chiswell-----12-----136-----3-----11.3

Ellison, M.Vista-----12-----147-----3-----12.3

Flenner, Bath Co.-----12-----294-----4-----24.5

Loder, Glenvar-----12-----196-----1-----16.3

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----12-----206-----1-----17.2

McDaniel, H.Valley-----12-----307-----6-----25.6

Motley, Carroll Co.-----12-----244-----4-----20.3

Wiley, Narrows-----12-----287-----5-----23.9

PASSING

C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS

Simmons, G.Wythe-----70-108-0-----11-----64.8-----1367

Zappia, N.Cross-----75-136-6-----17-----55.1-----1336

Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----70-110-8-----11-----63.6-----1131

Wolk, Glenvar-----58-106-7-----9-----54.7-----1121

Carroll, H.Valley-----81-132-3-----14-----61.4-----1105

Goforth, Blacksburg-----64-133-7-----9-----48.1-----1075

D.Hairston, M.Vista-----55-88-1-----9-----62.5-----953

Pickett, Galax-----56-103-4-----16-----54.4-----947

Gunn, P.Henry-----55-97-5-----9-----56.7-----906

Tate, Marion-----58-109-6-----6-----53.2-----765

L.Adams, Chilhowie-----36-79-8-----10-----45.6-----710

Duncan, C.Spring-----52-110-2-----7-----47.3-----699

Chaney, Salem-----36-60-2-----8-----60.0-----671

Riddlebarger, J.Forest-----38-69-3-----7-----55.1-----654

Dakota Henderson, Craig Co.-----38-76-7-----5-----50.0-----621

Luckett, Franklin Co.-----28-56-2-----8-----50.0-----606

Dalton, Carroll Co.-----36-64-2-----7-----56.3-----575

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----32-55-1-----5-----58.2-----516

Webb, Northside-----43-84-4-----2-----51.2-----496

J.Hairston, Bassett-----34-72-2-----5-----47.2-----487

Fussell, Bath Co.-----31-102-5-----10-----30.4-----482

A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----29-57-3-----7-----50.9-----443

Salvi, L.Botetourt-----25-39-2-----6-----64.1-----403

Nichols, W.Fleming-----30-61-2-----6-----49.2-----400

Hatfield, W.Byrd-----23-49-5-----1-----46.9-----363

Hunter, Christiansburg-----20-45-2-----6-----44.4-----345

Baker, W.Byrd-----27-53-3-----2-----50.1-----344

McAllister, J.River-----21-49-1-----2-----42.7-----332

Cassell, Grayson Co.-----24-57-3-----2-----42.1-----316

Rupe, Radford-----24-54-0-----3-----44.4-----315

PUNTING

----------NO-----YDS-----AVG

Simmons, G.Wythe----------12-----483-----40.3

Luckett, Franklin Co.----------19-----746-----39.3

Sloss, Craig Co.----------8-----305-----38.1

Kerrick, M.Vista----------19-----708-----37.3

Tate, Marion-----17-----632-----37.2

Lytton, Radford----------19-----700-----36.8

Carroll, H.Valley----------19-----694-----36.5

Cole, N.Cross----------7-----254-----36.3

Goforth, Blacksburg----------15-----544-----36.3

Logan, Salem----------10-----356-----35.6

Deaton, S.River----------21-----744-----35.4

Wootten, P.McCluer----------12-----422-----35.2

Peay, J.River----------7-----242-----34.6

Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1

Ortiz, Galax----------10-----334-----33.4

Hunter, Christiansburg----------13-----429-----33.0

Drewery, Patrick Co.----------8-----260-----32.5

Fouts, P.Henry----------12-----389-----32.4

Tyree, E.Montgomery----------21-----664-----31.6

Fenton, Floyd Co.----------17-----533-----31.4

Killinger, C.Spring----------17-----534-----31.4

Marshall, Carroll Co.-----18-----561-----31.2

Perkey, J.River----------13-----399-----30.7

Patterson, Northside----------17-----510-----30.0

INTERCEPTIONS

M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------5

Medley, P.Henry--------------------4

Strong, H.Valley--------------------4

Chaustre, C.Spring--------------------3

Dillow, J.River--------------------3

Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------3

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3

McDaniel, H.Valley--------------------3

Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------3

C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3

Pardon, H.Valley--------------------3

Pope, Grayson Co.--------------------3

Roberts, M.Vista--------------------3

Theimer, J.River--------------------3

TACKLES

----------IND-----AST-----TOT

Conner, Floyd Co.----------51-----54-----78.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe----------59-----25-----71.5

Stanley, Christiansburg----------43-----46-----66.5

Street, Glenvar----------50-----29-----64.5

J.Jones, P.Henry----------48-----32-----64.0

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------51-----16-----59.0

Eanes, S.River----------43-----30-----58.0

Collini, Giles----------47-----14-----55.0

Britton, N.Cross----------39-----27-----52.5

Carroll, H.Valley----------47-----5-----49.5

Crigger, F.Chiswell-----43-----13-----49.5

Cockram, Floyd Co.----------42-----14-----49.0

Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------36-----26-----49.0

J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------39-----19-----48.5

N.Johnson, P.Henry----------33-----31-----48.5

Theimer, J.River----------28-----40-----48.0

Greer, Chilhowie----------36-----20-----46.0

Poole, F.Chiswell----------37-----16-----45.0

Edwards, Patrick Co.----------32-----24-----44.0

Epperley, Blacksburg----------16-----56-----44.0

Lefew, Chilhowie----------32-----23-----43.5

R.Vaught, Galax----------38-----11-----43.5

E.Jones, F.Chiswell----------34-----18-----43.0

Milby, C.Spring----------36-----14-----43.0

Davis, P.Henry----------30-----25-----42.5

D.Green, M.Vista----------34-----19-----42.5

Poe, Grayson Co.----------28-----28-----42.0

Barnett, Covington----------29-----24-----41.0

McDaniel, Bassett----------30-----22-----41.0

Bishop, Northside----------31-----19-----40.5

Strong, H.Valley----------38-----5-----40.5

Wells, G.Wythe----------33-----15-----40.5

Bahnken, E.Montgomery----------29-----22-----40.0

Bailey, F.Chiswell----------29-----21-----39.5

Norris, Blacksburg----------13-----52-----39.0

Preston, Northside----------29-----20-----39.0

Jackson, N.Cross----------31-----15-----38.5

Burcham, Carroll Co.----------33-----10-----38.0

Elliott, Northside----------31-----14.38.0

Holland, M.Vista----------28-----20-----38.0

Olinger, Marion----------22-----32-----38.0

Silverio, Chilhowie----------24-----28-----38.0

Klacynski, J.Forest----------25-----25-----37.5

Bowman, Narrows----------24-----25-----36.5

Motley, Carroll Co.----------32-----8-----36.0

Moss, Marion----------25-----21-----35.5

Hoffman, Radford----------27-----16-----35.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------28-----14-----35.0

K.Smith, Bassett----------31-----8-----35.0

R.Williams, Christiansburg----------23-----24-----35.0

SACKS

Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5

Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0

Pruitt, Marion--------------------6.0

Gill, Bassett--------------------5.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------5.0

Needham, Narrows--------------------5.0

Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------5.0

Daniel, N.Cross--------------------5.0

Horton, Northside--------------------4.5

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------4.0

J.Greer, Grayson Co.--------------------4.0

Moore, Glenvar--------------------4.0

TACKLES FOR LOSS

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------16.0

Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------14.5

A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------14.0

Hoffman, Radford--------------------13.5

Moss, Marion--------------------13.5

J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------13.0

Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------13.0

R.Vaught, Galax--------------------12.0

Peoples, Galax--------------------12.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------11.5

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------11.0

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------11.0

Gill, Bassett--------------------10.0

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------10.0

Hawks, Galax--------------------10.0

Horton, Northside--------------------10.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------10.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------10.0

Street, Glenvar--------------------10.0

Allison, Chilhowie--------------------9.0

Bryson, Galax--------------------9.0

Green, M.Vista--------------------9.0

McKinney, Galax--------------------9.0

Preston, Northside--------------------9.0

S.Smith, Covington--------------------9.0

PATs

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------24-24

Lytton, Radford--------------------22-22

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------22-22

Phillips, J.Forest--------------------18-18

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------17-17

Deaton, S.River--------------------8-8

Green, H.Valley--------------------8-8

McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------8-8

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------27-28

Grepiotis, Salem--------------------17-18

Morgan, Narrows--------------------14-15

Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------24-26

Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------11-12

Patterson, Northside--------------------10-11

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------28-31

Lopez, Bassett--------------------9-10

Dragovich, H.Valley--------------------8-9

Osborne, M.Vista--------------------31-35

Ortiz, Galax--------------------23-26

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------15-17

Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------6-7

Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------11-13

East, Auburn--------------------14-18

Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------6-8

Hannula, Marion--------------------9-12

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-10

Muse, N.Cross--------------------32-41

FIELD GOALS

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------4-6

Whitlock, Giles--------------------4-7

Lytton, Radford--------------------3-5

Ortiz, Galax--------------------2-2

Deaton, S.River--------------------2-3

East, Auburn--------------------2-3

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------2-4

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------1-1

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1

Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1

Morgan, Narrows--------------------1-1

Repass, Grayson Co.--------------------1-1

Muse, N.Cross--------------------1-2

Patterson, Northside--------------------1-2

