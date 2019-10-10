SCORING
-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS
Taylor, M.Vista-----17-----0-----0-----102
Harris, N.Cross-----13-----2-----0-----80
Z.Johnson, Galax-----11-----0-----0-----66
Kelley, Auburn-----11-----0-----0-----66
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----10-----2-----0-----62
Penn, Patrick Co.-----10-----2-----0-----62
Wells, G.Wythe-----10-----0-----0-----60
Thompson, G.Wythe-----9-----2-----0-----58
Ray, R.Catholic-----9-----2-----0-----56
Shareef, R.Catholic-----9-----2-----0-----56
S.Smith, Covington-----9-----2-----0-----56
Street, Glenvar-----9-----2-----0-----56
Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Wade, L.Botetourt-----9-----0-----0-----54
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----8-----2-----0-----50
Baines, N.Cross-----8-----0-----0-----48
Cook, P.Henry-----8-----0-----0-----48
Fisher, Northside-----8-----0-----0-----48
Loder, Glenvar-----8-----0-----0-----48
Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----3-----0-----45
East, Auburn-----4-----14-----2-----44
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----7-----0-----0-----42
D.Brown, Galax-----7-----0-----0-----42
Gilley, Chilhowie-----7-----0-----0-----42
Leftwich, Salem-----7-----0-----0-----42
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----7-----0-----0-----42
Motley, Carroll Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42
Rupe, Radford-----7-----0-----0-----42
Sebolt, Glenvar-----7-----0-----0-----42
Wood, Salem-----7-----0-----0-----42
J.Williams, Chilhowie-----6-----4-----0-----40
Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----27-----4-----39
Fridley, Alleghany-----6-----0-----0-----36
Dunford, F.Chiswell-----5-----6-----1-----37
McDaniel, H.Valley-----6-----0-----0-----36
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36
K.Smith, Bassett-----6-----0-----0-----36
M.Thomas, Chilhowie-----6-----0-----0-----36
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----6-----0-----0-----36
RUSHING
-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co.-----133-----1145-----8.6-----190.8
Cook, P.Henry-----114-----831-----7.3-----138.5
Harris, N.Cross-----100-----742-----7.4-----123.7
S.Smith, Covington-----193-----711-----6.9-----142.2
D.Brown, Galax-----82-----710-----8.7-----142.0
Fisher, Northside-----66-----700-----10.6-----140.0
Wells, G.Wythe-----104-----661-----6.3-----110.2
Persinger, Salem-----74-----635-----8.6-----127.0
Cupit, J.Forest-----102-----627-----6.2-----125.4
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----129-----609-----4.7-----101.8
Wade, L.Botetourt-----79-----584-----7.4-----116.8
Stanley, Christiansburg-----88-----580-----6.6-----116.0
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----103-----544-----5.3-----108.8
Collini, Giles-----100-----523-----5.2-----87.2
Taylor, M.Vista-----70-----512-----7.3-----85.3
Ratcliffe, Giles-----120-----506-----4.2-----84.3
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----59-----495-----8.4-----82.5
Gilley, Chilhowie-----56-----487-----8.7-----81.2
Loder, Glenvar-----61-----486-----7.9-----81.0
Kelley, Auburn-----93-----474-----5.1-----79.0
K.Smith, Bassett-----93-----474-----5.1-----79.6
Rupe, Radford-----56-----464-----8.3-----92.8
Tate, Marion-----77-----460-----6.0-----92.0
Simmons, G.Wythe-----76-----453-----6.0-----75.5
Morgan, Narrows-----61-----432-----7.1-----86.4
Ray, R.Catholic-----23-----419-----18.2-----83.8
Poe, Grayson Co.-----110-----406-----3.7-----67.7
Wilson, H.Valley-----98-----404-----4.1-----67.3
J.Williams, Chilhowie-----61-----370-----6.1-----61.7
Wood, Salem-----40-----370-----9.3-----74.0
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----73-----359-----4.9-----71.8
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----62-----351-----5.7-----58.5
Crawford, Craig Co.-----44-----351-----8.0-----87.8
East, Auburn-----64-----347-----5.4-----57.8
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----29-----335-----11.6-----67.0
A.Brown, S.River-----44-----326-----74-----65.2
Poole, F.Chiswell-----51-----315-----6.1-----52.5
Forbes, J.River-----54-----310-----5.7-----51.7
Shareef, R.Catholic-----42-----310-----7.4-----62.0
Hatfield, W.Byrd-----42-----308-----7.3-----102.6
Strong, H.Valley-----70-----303-----4.3-----50.5
Owens, E.Montgomery-----59-----301-----5.1-----60.2
RECEIVING
REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG
Sebolt, Glenvar-----30-----665-----6-----22.0
Thompson, G.Wythe-----29-----775-----8-----26.7
Bell, H.Valley-----27-----221-----0-----8.2
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----23-----603-----7-----26.2
Cann, N.Cross-----22-----335-----4-----15.2
Baines, N.Cross-----21-----450-----7-----21.4
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----21-----331-----6-----15.8
Coates, C.Spring-----20-----325-----4-----16.3
Pedigo, P.Henry-----20-----424-----4-----21.2
Z.Johnson, Galax-----19-----370-----11-----19.5
McCormick, P.Henry-----19-----221-----3-----11.6
Mohamed, Blacksburg-----19-----369-----3-----19.4
Doss, Chilhowie-----18-----322-----5-----17.9
Dalton Henderson, Craig Co.-----18-----359-----4-----19.9
Pope, Grayson Co.-----18-----285-----2-----15.8
Tinsley, W.Byrd-----18-----194-----2-----10.7
Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----17-----232-----4-----13.6
Earls, Northside-----17-----216-----2-----12.7
Burcham, Carroll Co.-----16-----295-----3-----18.4
Calhoun, Marion-----16-----176-----0-----11.0
Gholston, Blacksburg-----16-----254-----2-----15.9
Jackson, N.Cross-----16-----360-----6-----22.5
Mitchell, H.Valley-----16-----178-----5-----11.1
Reeves, C.Spring-----16-----196-----2-----12.3
John Gass, Liberty-----15-----193-----2-----12.9
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----15-----263-----3-----17.3
Santoemma, M.Vista-----15-----205-----1-----13.7
Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----14-----147-----1-----10.5
Ryder, Bath Co.-----14-----141-----0-----16.1
Grant, M.Vista-----13-----331-----4-----25.5
Hamm, Marion-----13-----115-----0-----8.8
Richardson, Marion-----13-----178-----0-----13.7
Braxton, J.Forest-----12-----392-----5-----32.7
Dunford, F.Chiswell-----12-----136-----3-----11.3
Ellison, M.Vista-----12-----147-----3-----12.3
Flenner, Bath Co.-----12-----294-----4-----24.5
Loder, Glenvar-----12-----196-----1-----16.3
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----12-----206-----1-----17.2
McDaniel, H.Valley-----12-----307-----6-----25.6
Motley, Carroll Co.-----12-----244-----4-----20.3
Wiley, Narrows-----12-----287-----5-----23.9
PASSING
C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS
Simmons, G.Wythe-----70-108-0-----11-----64.8-----1367
Zappia, N.Cross-----75-136-6-----17-----55.1-----1336
Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----70-110-8-----11-----63.6-----1131
Wolk, Glenvar-----58-106-7-----9-----54.7-----1121
Carroll, H.Valley-----81-132-3-----14-----61.4-----1105
Goforth, Blacksburg-----64-133-7-----9-----48.1-----1075
D.Hairston, M.Vista-----55-88-1-----9-----62.5-----953
Pickett, Galax-----56-103-4-----16-----54.4-----947
Gunn, P.Henry-----55-97-5-----9-----56.7-----906
Tate, Marion-----58-109-6-----6-----53.2-----765
L.Adams, Chilhowie-----36-79-8-----10-----45.6-----710
Duncan, C.Spring-----52-110-2-----7-----47.3-----699
Chaney, Salem-----36-60-2-----8-----60.0-----671
Riddlebarger, J.Forest-----38-69-3-----7-----55.1-----654
Dakota Henderson, Craig Co.-----38-76-7-----5-----50.0-----621
Luckett, Franklin Co.-----28-56-2-----8-----50.0-----606
Dalton, Carroll Co.-----36-64-2-----7-----56.3-----575
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----32-55-1-----5-----58.2-----516
Webb, Northside-----43-84-4-----2-----51.2-----496
J.Hairston, Bassett-----34-72-2-----5-----47.2-----487
Fussell, Bath Co.-----31-102-5-----10-----30.4-----482
A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----29-57-3-----7-----50.9-----443
Salvi, L.Botetourt-----25-39-2-----6-----64.1-----403
Nichols, W.Fleming-----30-61-2-----6-----49.2-----400
Hatfield, W.Byrd-----23-49-5-----1-----46.9-----363
Hunter, Christiansburg-----20-45-2-----6-----44.4-----345
Baker, W.Byrd-----27-53-3-----2-----50.1-----344
McAllister, J.River-----21-49-1-----2-----42.7-----332
Cassell, Grayson Co.-----24-57-3-----2-----42.1-----316
Rupe, Radford-----24-54-0-----3-----44.4-----315
PUNTING
----------NO-----YDS-----AVG
Simmons, G.Wythe----------12-----483-----40.3
Luckett, Franklin Co.----------19-----746-----39.3
Sloss, Craig Co.----------8-----305-----38.1
Kerrick, M.Vista----------19-----708-----37.3
Tate, Marion-----17-----632-----37.2
Lytton, Radford----------19-----700-----36.8
Carroll, H.Valley----------19-----694-----36.5
Cole, N.Cross----------7-----254-----36.3
Goforth, Blacksburg----------15-----544-----36.3
Logan, Salem----------10-----356-----35.6
Deaton, S.River----------21-----744-----35.4
Wootten, P.McCluer----------12-----422-----35.2
Peay, J.River----------7-----242-----34.6
Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1
Ortiz, Galax----------10-----334-----33.4
Hunter, Christiansburg----------13-----429-----33.0
Drewery, Patrick Co.----------8-----260-----32.5
Fouts, P.Henry----------12-----389-----32.4
Tyree, E.Montgomery----------21-----664-----31.6
Fenton, Floyd Co.----------17-----533-----31.4
Killinger, C.Spring----------17-----534-----31.4
Marshall, Carroll Co.-----18-----561-----31.2
Perkey, J.River----------13-----399-----30.7
Patterson, Northside----------17-----510-----30.0
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------5
Medley, P.Henry--------------------4
Strong, H.Valley--------------------4
Chaustre, C.Spring--------------------3
Dillow, J.River--------------------3
Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------3
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3
McDaniel, H.Valley--------------------3
Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------3
C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3
Pardon, H.Valley--------------------3
Pope, Grayson Co.--------------------3
Roberts, M.Vista--------------------3
Theimer, J.River--------------------3
TACKLES
----------IND-----AST-----TOT
Conner, Floyd Co.----------51-----54-----78.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe----------59-----25-----71.5
Stanley, Christiansburg----------43-----46-----66.5
Street, Glenvar----------50-----29-----64.5
J.Jones, P.Henry----------48-----32-----64.0
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------51-----16-----59.0
Eanes, S.River----------43-----30-----58.0
Collini, Giles----------47-----14-----55.0
Britton, N.Cross----------39-----27-----52.5
Carroll, H.Valley----------47-----5-----49.5
Crigger, F.Chiswell-----43-----13-----49.5
Cockram, Floyd Co.----------42-----14-----49.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------36-----26-----49.0
J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------39-----19-----48.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry----------33-----31-----48.5
Theimer, J.River----------28-----40-----48.0
Greer, Chilhowie----------36-----20-----46.0
Poole, F.Chiswell----------37-----16-----45.0
Edwards, Patrick Co.----------32-----24-----44.0
Epperley, Blacksburg----------16-----56-----44.0
Lefew, Chilhowie----------32-----23-----43.5
R.Vaught, Galax----------38-----11-----43.5
E.Jones, F.Chiswell----------34-----18-----43.0
Milby, C.Spring----------36-----14-----43.0
Davis, P.Henry----------30-----25-----42.5
D.Green, M.Vista----------34-----19-----42.5
Poe, Grayson Co.----------28-----28-----42.0
Barnett, Covington----------29-----24-----41.0
McDaniel, Bassett----------30-----22-----41.0
Bishop, Northside----------31-----19-----40.5
Strong, H.Valley----------38-----5-----40.5
Wells, G.Wythe----------33-----15-----40.5
Bahnken, E.Montgomery----------29-----22-----40.0
Bailey, F.Chiswell----------29-----21-----39.5
Norris, Blacksburg----------13-----52-----39.0
Preston, Northside----------29-----20-----39.0
Jackson, N.Cross----------31-----15-----38.5
Burcham, Carroll Co.----------33-----10-----38.0
Elliott, Northside----------31-----14.38.0
Holland, M.Vista----------28-----20-----38.0
Olinger, Marion----------22-----32-----38.0
Silverio, Chilhowie----------24-----28-----38.0
Klacynski, J.Forest----------25-----25-----37.5
Bowman, Narrows----------24-----25-----36.5
Motley, Carroll Co.----------32-----8-----36.0
Moss, Marion----------25-----21-----35.5
Hoffman, Radford----------27-----16-----35.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------28-----14-----35.0
K.Smith, Bassett----------31-----8-----35.0
R.Williams, Christiansburg----------23-----24-----35.0
SACKS
Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5
Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0
Pruitt, Marion--------------------6.0
Gill, Bassett--------------------5.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------5.0
Needham, Narrows--------------------5.0
Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------5.0
Daniel, N.Cross--------------------5.0
Horton, Northside--------------------4.5
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------4.0
J.Greer, Grayson Co.--------------------4.0
Moore, Glenvar--------------------4.0
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------16.0
Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------14.5
A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------14.0
Hoffman, Radford--------------------13.5
Moss, Marion--------------------13.5
J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------13.0
Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------13.0
R.Vaught, Galax--------------------12.0
Peoples, Galax--------------------12.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------11.5
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------11.0
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------11.0
Gill, Bassett--------------------10.0
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------10.0
Hawks, Galax--------------------10.0
Horton, Northside--------------------10.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------10.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------10.0
Street, Glenvar--------------------10.0
Allison, Chilhowie--------------------9.0
Bryson, Galax--------------------9.0
Green, M.Vista--------------------9.0
McKinney, Galax--------------------9.0
Preston, Northside--------------------9.0
S.Smith, Covington--------------------9.0
PATs
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------24-24
Lytton, Radford--------------------22-22
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------22-22
Phillips, J.Forest--------------------18-18
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------17-17
Deaton, S.River--------------------8-8
Green, H.Valley--------------------8-8
McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------8-8
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------27-28
Grepiotis, Salem--------------------17-18
Morgan, Narrows--------------------14-15
Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------24-26
Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------11-12
Patterson, Northside--------------------10-11
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------28-31
Lopez, Bassett--------------------9-10
Dragovich, H.Valley--------------------8-9
Osborne, M.Vista--------------------31-35
Ortiz, Galax--------------------23-26
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------15-17
Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------6-7
Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------11-13
East, Auburn--------------------14-18
Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------6-8
Hannula, Marion--------------------9-12
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-10
Muse, N.Cross--------------------32-41
FIELD GOALS
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------4-6
Whitlock, Giles--------------------4-7
Lytton, Radford--------------------3-5
Ortiz, Galax--------------------2-2
Deaton, S.River--------------------2-3
East, Auburn--------------------2-3
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------2-4
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------1-1
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1
Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1
Morgan, Narrows--------------------1-1
Repass, Grayson Co.--------------------1-1
Muse, N.Cross--------------------1-2
Patterson, Northside--------------------1-2
