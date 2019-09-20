SCORING
-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS
L.Taylor, M.Vista-----9-----0-----0-----54
Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----3-----0-----45
I.Harris, N.Cross-----7-----0-----0-----42
Kelley, Auburn-----7-----0-----0-----42
Penn, Patrick Co.-----6-----2-----0-----38
Ray, R.Catholic-----6-----2-----0-----38
D.Brown, Galax-----6-----0-----0-----36
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----5-----2-----0-----32
Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30
Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30
S.Smith, Covington-----5-----0-----0-----30
Whorley, R.Catholic-----4-----6-----0-----30
J.Rice, R.Catholic-----3-----10-----0-----28
Shareef, R.Catholic-----4-----4-----0-----28
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----4-----0-----0-----24
Cook, P.Henry-----4-----0-----0-----24
Eller, L.Botetourt-----4-----0-----0-----24
Fisher, Northside-----4-----0-----0-----24
Z.Johnson, Galax-----4-----0-----0-----24
Mitchell, H.Valley-----4-----0-----0-----24
Motley, Carroll Co.-----4-----0-----0-----24
Nichols, W.Fleming-----4-----0-----0-----24
Prioleau, Radford-----4-----0-----0-----24
Sebolt, Glenvar-----4-----0-----0-----24
Street, Glenvar-----4-----0-----0-----24
M.Thomas, Chilhowie-----4-----0-----0-----24
Dunford, F.Chiswell-----3-----2-----1-----21
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----3-----2-----0-----20
Hunter, Christiansburg-----3-----2-----0-----20
Lytton, Radford-----0-----11-----9-----20
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----2-----8-----0-----20
Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----13-----2-----19
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----3-----0-----0-----18
Bannister, W.Fleming-----3-----0-----0-----18
Broughman, Alleghany-----3-----0-----0-----18
Collins, Salem-----3-----0-----0-----18
Doss, Chilhowie-----3-----0-----0-----18
Flenner, Bath Co.-----3-----0-----0-----18
Fridley, Bath Co.-----3-----0-----0-----18
Gilley, Chilhowie-----3-----0-----0-----18
Hatfield, W.Byrd-----3-----0-----0-----18
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----3-----0-----0-----18
McDaniel, H.Valley-----3-----0-----0-----18
McMillan, G.Wythe-----3-----0-----0-----18
Meade, Marion-----3-----0-----0-----18
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----3-----0-----0-----18
Peckron, Galax-----3-----0-----0-----18
Pickett, Galax-----3-----0-----0-----18
Poe, Grayson Co.-----3-----0-----0-----18
Sprowl, Patrick Co.-----3-----0-----0-----18
Wilson, H.Valley-----3-----0-----0-----18
Persinger, Salem-----3-----0-----0-----18
Rupe, Radford-----3-----0-----0-----18
Schaible, R.Catholic-----3-----0-----0-----18
Wells, G.Wythe-----3-----0-----0-----18
Wiley, Narrows-----3-----0-----0-----18
RUSHING
-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co.-----62-----614-----9.9-----204.7
Cook, P.Henry-----54-----503-----9.3-----167.7
Stanley, Christiansburg-----56-----480-----8.6-----160.0
D.Brown, Galax-----50-----457-----9.1-----152.3
I.Harris, N.Cross-----43-----439-----10.2-----146.3
S.Smith, Covington-----57-----426-----7.5-----142.0
Fisher, Northside-----35-----345-----9.9-----115.0
Eller, L.Botetourt-----40-----310-----7.8-----103.3
Hatfield, W.Byrd-----42-----308-----7.1-----102.6
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----60-----306-----5.1-----102.0
Persinger, Salem-----27-----274-----10.1-----137.0
L.Taylor, M.Vista-----36-----265-----7.4-----88.3
Wilson, H.Valley-----67-----261-----3.9-----87.0
Morgan, Narrows-----34-----259-----7.6-----86.3
Hunter, Christiansburg-----33-----257-----7.8-----85.7
Whorley, R.Catholic-----7-----254-----36.3-----84.7
Collini, Giles-----53-----250-----4.7-----83.3
Poe, Grayson Co.-----49-----249-----4.2-----83.0
Owens, E.Montgomery-----39-----244-----6.2-----81.3
Wells, G.Wythe-----51-----244-----4.8-----81.3
Ray, R.Catholic-----7-----232-----33.0-----77.3
Peckron, Galax-----23-----231-----10-----77.0
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----59-----225-----3.8-----75.0
Rupe, Radford-----18-----223-----12.4-----111.5
Cupit, J.Forest-----32-----212-----6.6-----106.0
A.Brown, S.River-----29-----208-----7.2-----69.3
Forbes, J.River-----28-----205-----7.3-----68.3
Gilley, Chilhowie-----31-----197-----5.4-----65.7
Prioleau, Radford-----14-----197-----14.1-----65.7
Wade, L.Botetourt-----51-----196-----3.8-----65.3
J.Rice, R.Catholic-----18-----192-----10.7-----64.0
Motley, Carroll Co.-----33-----189-----5.7-----63.0
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----24-----177-----7.4-----59.0
Kelley, Auburn-----33-----174-----5.3-----58.0
Merriman, Patrick Co.-----43-----174-----4.0-----58.0
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----39-----169-----6.2-----56.3
Finley, Pulaski Co.-----30-----167-----5.6-----55.7
Fridley, Alleghany-----41-----164-----4.0-----54.7
Lewis, W.Fleming-----29-----162-----5.7-----54.0
Dalton, Carroll Co.-----43-----159-----3.7-----53.0
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----28-----156-----5.6-----52.0
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----30-----155-----5.2-----51.2
Broughman, Alleghany-----44-----154-----3.5-----51.3
Howell, Alleghany-----8-----151-----18.9-----50.,3
Eanes, S.River-----42-----150-----3.6-----50.0
Loder, Glenvar-----25-----150-----6.0-----50.0
Williams, Chilhowie-----29-----150-----5.2-----50.0
RECEIVING
REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG
Bell, H.Valley-----16-----139-----0-----8.7
Cann, N.Cross-----16-----237-----3-----14.8
Coates, C.Spring-----14-----235-----2-----16.8
Sebolt, Glenvar-----14-----340-----3-----24.3
Thompson, G.Wythe-----14-----468-----5-----33.4
McCormick, P.Henry-----12-----140-----2-----11.6
Tinsley, W.Byrd-----12-----156-----2-----13.0
Loder, Glenvar-----11-----153-----1-----13.9
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----353-----3-----32.1
Doss, Chilhowie-----10-----202-----3-----20.2
Hamm, Marion-----10-----80-----0-----8.0
Mohamed, Blacksburg-----10-----189-----2-----18.9
Pedigo, P.Henry-----10-----240-----3-----24.0
Baines, N.Cross-----9-----123-----3-----13.7
Bryson, Galax-----9-----138-----0-----15.3
Cole, N.Cross-----9-----77-----1-----8.6
Earls, Northside-----9-----120-----1-----13.3
Jackson, N.Cross-----9-----158-----4-----17.5
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----9-----147-----2-----16.3
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----8-----100-----2-----12.5
Gilley, Chilhowie-----8-----238-----2-----29.8
Z.Johnson, Galax-----8-----166-----4-----20.8
Ryder, Bath Co.-----8-----96-----0-----12.0
Santoemma, M.Vista-----8-----136-----0-----17.0
Flenner, Bath Co.-----7-----198-----3-----28.3
Goldston, Blacksburg-----7-----118-----1-----16.9
McDaniel, H.Valley-----7-----146-----3-----20.8
Reeves, C.Spring-----7-----71-----1-----10.1
Wiley, Narrows-----7-----177-----3-----25.2
Bowman, Narrows-----6-----57-----0-----7.1
Braxton, J.Forest-----6-----159-----1-----26.5
Dunford, F.Chiswell-----6-----85-----3-----14.2
Keatley, Galax-----6-----123-----2-----1-----20.5
McMillan, G.Wythe-----6-----80-----1-----13.3
Mitchell, H.Valley-----6-----59-----4-----9.8
Motley, Carroll Co.-----6-----88-----1-----14.7
Nichols, W.Fleming-----6-----126-----4-----21.0
Owens, Craig Co.-----6-----54-----0-----9.0
Pope, Grayson Co.-----6-----104-----1-----17.3
M.Thomas, Chilhowie-----6-----114-----3-----19.0
PASSING
C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS
Simmons, G.Wythe-----39-65-0-----7-----60.0-----787
Zappia, N.Cross-----42-69-2-----10-----60.8-----623
Wolk, Glenvar-----31-59-4-----6-----52.5-----601
Pickett, Galax-----33-53-3-----8-----62.3-----589
Goforth, Blacksburg-----36-72-4-----15-----50.0-----586
L.Adams, Chilhowie-----25-57-4-----8-----43.9-----559
G.Carroll, H.Valley-----41-69-2-----8-----59.4-----532
Gunn, P.Henry-----31-49-3-----6-----63.3-----522
Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----44-58-3-----6-----64.7-----500
Chaney, Salem-----16-25-1-----6-----64.0-----413
Duncan, C.Spring-----30-65-2-----4-----46.2-----402
Hatfield, W.Byrd-----23-49-5-----1-----46.9-----363
D.Hairston, M.Vista-----18-33-0-----3-----54.5-----356
Luckett, Franklin Co.-----17-37-1-----4-----45.9-----346
Fussell, Bath Co.-----18-53-5-----4-----40.0-----339
Tate, Marion-----22-44-4-----2-----50.0-----304
Lewis, W.Fleming-----18-31-2-----2-----299-----54.5-----299
Riddlebarger, J.Forest-----19-27-1-----1-----70.4-----288
Nichols, W.Fleming-----19-35-0-----5-----54.3-----255
Gibson, Covington-----8-25-5-----3-----32.0-----245
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----19-36-1-----2-----52,8-----208
Webb, Northside-----24-52-1-----1-----46.1-----202
J.Hairston, Bassett-----13-38-0-----1-----34.2-----193
Hunter, Christiansburg-----10-23-03-----43.5-----191
Broughman, Alleghany-----8-24-0-----2-----33.3-----183
Ratcliffe, Giles-----12-19-1-----0-----63,2-----178
Overstreet, S.River-----6-11-1-----2-----54.5-----173
Salvi, L.Botetourt-----9-18-0-----2-----50.0-----171
Rupe, Radford-----10-22-0-----2-----45.5-----162
PUNTING
----------NO-----YDS-----AVG
Simmons, G.Wythe----------10-----409-----40.9
Luckett, Franklin Co.----------12-----481-----40.1
Hunter, Christiansburg-----6-----240-----40.0
Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------10-----397-----39.7
Rago, L.Botetourt----------7-----277-----39.6
Sloss, Craig Co.----------8-----305-----38.5
Tate, Marion---------------8-----306-----38.3
Deaton, S.River----------12-----436-----36.0
Goforth, Blacksburg----------8-----282-----35.3
Wootten, P.McCluer----------12-----422-----35.2
Kerrick, M.Vista----------10-----346-----34.6
Peay, J.River----------7-----242-----34.6
Pope, Grayson Co.----------10-----343-----34.3
Langhammer, P.Henry----------3-----102-----34.0
Lytton, Radford----------5-----168-----33.6
Vanremortel, J.Forest----------5-----167-----33.4
Killinger, C.Spring----------11-----363-----33.0
G.Carroll, H.Valley----------7-----229-----32.7
Bowman, Narrows----------10-----63-----32.6
Tyree, E.Montgomery----------11-----346-----31.5
Nester, Auburn----------7-----216-----30.9
Ortiz, Galax----------4-----121-----30.3
Marshall, Carroll Co.----------8-----241-----30.1
J.Hairston, Bassett----------4-----120-----30.0
INTERCEPTIONS
Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------3
Strong, H.Valley--------------------3
L.Adams, Chilhowie--------------------2
Baines, N.Cross--------------------2
Chase Blaker, Narrows--------------------2
Dillow, J.River--------------------2
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------2
Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------2
Overstreet, S.River--------------------2
Preston, M.Vista--------------------2
Richards, W.Byrd--------------------2
Roberts, M.Vista--------------------2
M.Thomas, Chilhowie--------------------2
C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------2
TACKLES
----------IND-----AST-----TOT
Stanley, Christiansburg----------31-----29-----45.5
Conner, Floyd Co.----------30-----29-----44.5
Jones, P.henry----------30-----16-----38.0
Street, Glenvar----------28-----18-----37.0
Britton, N.Cross----------27-----12-----33.0
Eanes, S.River----------20-----26-----33.0
Bowman, Narrows----------19-----20-----29.0
A.Carroll, H.Valley----------27-----4-----29.0
K.Martin, G.Wythe----------23-----10-----28.0
Poe, Grayson Co.----------21-----14-----28.0
Epperley, Blacksburg----------13-----29-----27.5
Cockram, Floyd Co.----------24-----6-----27.0
Greer, Chilhowie----------20-----12-----26.0
Theimer, J.River----------15-----22-----26.0
Jackson, N.Cross----------2-----27-----25.5
Milby, C.Spring----------22-----7-----25.5
Davis, P.Henry----------17-----14-----24.0
Elliott, Northside----------19-----10-----24.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------16-----16-----24.0
McMillan, G.Wythe----------20-----8-----24.0
Barnett, Covington----------16-----15-----23.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry----------15-----17-----23.5
Reeves, C.Spring----------22-----2-----23.5
R.Williams, Christiansburg----------15-----16-----23.5
Green, M.Vista----------17-----11-----22.5
Blank, Northside----------18-----8-----22.0
McDaniel, Bassett----------17-----10-----22.0
Bishop, Northside----------15-----13-----21.5
Hall, Covington----------16-----11-----21.5
Preston, Northside-----15-----13-----21.5
Robertson, Narrows----------18-----7-----21.5
Neighbors, C.Spring----------16-----11-----21.5
Loan, Bath Co.----------17-----8-----21.0
Collini, Giles----------18-----5-----20.5
Gravely, M.Vista----------17-----6-----20.0
McCaleb, J.River----------7-----25-----19.5
Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------17-----5-----19.5
Claytor, H.Valley----------18-----2-----19.0
Duncan, C.Spring----------13-----16-----19.0
Peery, Chilhowie----------13-----11-----18.5
Strong, H.Valley----------17-----3-----18.5
Bahnken, E.Montgomery----------14-----8-----18.0
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------16-----4-----18.0
Holland, M.Vista----------11-----14-----18.0
SACKS
Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0
Daniel, N.Cross--------------------4.5
Needham, Narrows--------------------4.0
Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------3.5
Royal, Auburn--------------------3.5
Gill, Bassett--------------------3.0
Moss, Marion--------------------3.0
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------3.0
Preston, Northside--------------------3.0
TACKLES FOR LOSS
A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------12.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------10.0
Peoples, Galax--------------------10.0
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------9.0
Jones, P.Henry--------------------9.0
Gill, Bassett--------------------8.0
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------8.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------8.0
Ray, R.Catholic--------------------8.0
R.Vaught, Galax--------------------8.0
Britton, N.Cross--------------------7.5
Hoffman, Radford--------------------7.5
Hawks, Galax--------------------7.0
McDaniel, Narrows--------------------7.0
Morgan, Narrows--------------------7.0
Street, Glenvar--------------------7.0
J.Brown, Galax--------------------6.0
Horton, Northside--------------------6.0
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------6.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------6.0
Merriman, Patrick Co.--------------------6.0
Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------6.0
Preston, Northside--------------------6.0
Richards, W.Byrd--------------------6.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------6.0
Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------5.5
Moss, Marion--------------------5.5
A.Carroll, H.Valley--------------------5.0
Green, M.Vista--------------------5.0
Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------5.0
McMillan, G.Wythe--------------------5.0
Moore, Glenvar--------------------5.0
Needham, Narrows--------------------5.0
PATS
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------13-13
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------13-13
Lytton, Radford--------------------11-11
Phillips, J.Forest--------------------10-10
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------9-9
Greene, H.Valley--------------------8-8
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------8-8
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------6-6
Deaton, S.River--------------------5-5
Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------4-4
Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------4-4
Brockman, Auburn--------------------3-3
Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------3-3
Powell, J.River--------------------3-3
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------13-14
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------11-12
Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------11-12
Grepiotis, Salem--------------------9-10
Morgan, Narrows--------------------9-10
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------8-9
McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------8-9
Osborne, M.Vista--------------------15-17
Ortiz, Galax--------------------14-16
Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------6-7
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------4-5
East, Auburn--------------------7-9
Muse, N.Cross--------------------21-28
Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------6-8
Patterson, Northside--------------------3-4
Baker, L.Botetourt--------------------5-7
FIELD GOALS
Lytton, Radford--------------------3-4
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------2-2
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------2-2
Deaton, S.River--------------------2-3
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------2-3
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------1-1
Ortiz, Galax--------------------1-1
Patterson, Northside--------------------1-1
Baker, L.Botetourt--------------------1-2
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------1-3
Whitlock, Giles--------------------1-3
