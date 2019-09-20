Hidden Valley vs. PH

Patrick Henry's Jalen Cook has rushed for 503 yards in three games for the Patriots.

 Don Petersen |Special to The Roanoke Times

SCORING

-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS

L.Taylor, M.Vista-----9-----0-----0-----54

Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----3-----0-----45

I.Harris, N.Cross-----7-----0-----0-----42

Kelley, Auburn-----7-----0-----0-----42

Penn, Patrick Co.-----6-----2-----0-----38

Ray, R.Catholic-----6-----2-----0-----38

D.Brown, Galax-----6-----0-----0-----36

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----5-----2-----0-----32

Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30

Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----5-----0-----0-----30

S.Smith, Covington-----5-----0-----0-----30

Whorley, R.Catholic-----4-----6-----0-----30

J.Rice, R.Catholic-----3-----10-----0-----28

Shareef, R.Catholic-----4-----4-----0-----28

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----4-----0-----0-----24

Cook, P.Henry-----4-----0-----0-----24

Eller, L.Botetourt-----4-----0-----0-----24

Fisher, Northside-----4-----0-----0-----24

Z.Johnson, Galax-----4-----0-----0-----24

Mitchell, H.Valley-----4-----0-----0-----24

Motley, Carroll Co.-----4-----0-----0-----24

Nichols, W.Fleming-----4-----0-----0-----24

Prioleau, Radford-----4-----0-----0-----24

Sebolt, Glenvar-----4-----0-----0-----24

Street, Glenvar-----4-----0-----0-----24

M.Thomas, Chilhowie-----4-----0-----0-----24

Dunford, F.Chiswell-----3-----2-----1-----21

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----3-----2-----0-----20

Hunter, Christiansburg-----3-----2-----0-----20

Lytton, Radford-----0-----11-----9-----20

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----2-----8-----0-----20

Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----13-----2-----19

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----3-----0-----0-----18

Bannister, W.Fleming-----3-----0-----0-----18

Broughman, Alleghany-----3-----0-----0-----18

Collins, Salem-----3-----0-----0-----18

Doss, Chilhowie-----3-----0-----0-----18

Flenner, Bath Co.-----3-----0-----0-----18

Fridley, Bath Co.-----3-----0-----0-----18

Gilley, Chilhowie-----3-----0-----0-----18

Hatfield, W.Byrd-----3-----0-----0-----18

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----3-----0-----0-----18

McDaniel, H.Valley-----3-----0-----0-----18

McMillan, G.Wythe-----3-----0-----0-----18

Meade, Marion-----3-----0-----0-----18

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----3-----0-----0-----18

Peckron, Galax-----3-----0-----0-----18

Pickett, Galax-----3-----0-----0-----18

Poe, Grayson Co.-----3-----0-----0-----18

Sprowl, Patrick Co.-----3-----0-----0-----18

Wilson, H.Valley-----3-----0-----0-----18

Persinger, Salem-----3-----0-----0-----18

Rupe, Radford-----3-----0-----0-----18

Schaible, R.Catholic-----3-----0-----0-----18

Wells, G.Wythe-----3-----0-----0-----18

Wiley, Narrows-----3-----0-----0-----18

RUSHING

-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG

Penn, Patrick Co.-----62-----614-----9.9-----204.7

Cook, P.Henry-----54-----503-----9.3-----167.7

Stanley, Christiansburg-----56-----480-----8.6-----160.0

D.Brown, Galax-----50-----457-----9.1-----152.3

I.Harris, N.Cross-----43-----439-----10.2-----146.3

S.Smith, Covington-----57-----426-----7.5-----142.0

Fisher, Northside-----35-----345-----9.9-----115.0

Eller, L.Botetourt-----40-----310-----7.8-----103.3

Hatfield, W.Byrd-----42-----308-----7.1-----102.6

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----60-----306-----5.1-----102.0

Persinger, Salem-----27-----274-----10.1-----137.0

L.Taylor, M.Vista-----36-----265-----7.4-----88.3

Wilson, H.Valley-----67-----261-----3.9-----87.0

Morgan, Narrows-----34-----259-----7.6-----86.3

Hunter, Christiansburg-----33-----257-----7.8-----85.7

Whorley, R.Catholic-----7-----254-----36.3-----84.7

Collini, Giles-----53-----250-----4.7-----83.3

Poe, Grayson Co.-----49-----249-----4.2-----83.0

Owens, E.Montgomery-----39-----244-----6.2-----81.3

Wells, G.Wythe-----51-----244-----4.8-----81.3

Ray, R.Catholic-----7-----232-----33.0-----77.3

Peckron, Galax-----23-----231-----10-----77.0

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----59-----225-----3.8-----75.0

Rupe, Radford-----18-----223-----12.4-----111.5

Cupit, J.Forest-----32-----212-----6.6-----106.0

A.Brown, S.River-----29-----208-----7.2-----69.3

Forbes, J.River-----28-----205-----7.3-----68.3

Gilley, Chilhowie-----31-----197-----5.4-----65.7

Prioleau, Radford-----14-----197-----14.1-----65.7

Wade, L.Botetourt-----51-----196-----3.8-----65.3

J.Rice, R.Catholic-----18-----192-----10.7-----64.0

Motley, Carroll Co.-----33-----189-----5.7-----63.0

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----24-----177-----7.4-----59.0

Kelley, Auburn-----33-----174-----5.3-----58.0

Merriman, Patrick Co.-----43-----174-----4.0-----58.0

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----39-----169-----6.2-----56.3

Finley, Pulaski Co.-----30-----167-----5.6-----55.7

Fridley, Alleghany-----41-----164-----4.0-----54.7

Lewis, W.Fleming-----29-----162-----5.7-----54.0

Dalton, Carroll Co.-----43-----159-----3.7-----53.0

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----28-----156-----5.6-----52.0

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----30-----155-----5.2-----51.2

Broughman, Alleghany-----44-----154-----3.5-----51.3

Howell, Alleghany-----8-----151-----18.9-----50.,3

Eanes, S.River-----42-----150-----3.6-----50.0

Loder, Glenvar-----25-----150-----6.0-----50.0

Williams, Chilhowie-----29-----150-----5.2-----50.0

RECEIVING

REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG

Bell, H.Valley-----16-----139-----0-----8.7

Cann, N.Cross-----16-----237-----3-----14.8

Coates, C.Spring-----14-----235-----2-----16.8

Sebolt, Glenvar-----14-----340-----3-----24.3

Thompson, G.Wythe-----14-----468-----5-----33.4

McCormick, P.Henry-----12-----140-----2-----11.6

Tinsley, W.Byrd-----12-----156-----2-----13.0

Loder, Glenvar-----11-----153-----1-----13.9

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----353-----3-----32.1

Doss, Chilhowie-----10-----202-----3-----20.2

Hamm, Marion-----10-----80-----0-----8.0

Mohamed, Blacksburg-----10-----189-----2-----18.9

Pedigo, P.Henry-----10-----240-----3-----24.0

Baines, N.Cross-----9-----123-----3-----13.7

Bryson, Galax-----9-----138-----0-----15.3

Cole, N.Cross-----9-----77-----1-----8.6

Earls, Northside-----9-----120-----1-----13.3

Jackson, N.Cross-----9-----158-----4-----17.5

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----9-----147-----2-----16.3

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----8-----100-----2-----12.5

Gilley, Chilhowie-----8-----238-----2-----29.8

Z.Johnson, Galax-----8-----166-----4-----20.8

Ryder, Bath Co.-----8-----96-----0-----12.0

Santoemma, M.Vista-----8-----136-----0-----17.0

Flenner, Bath Co.-----7-----198-----3-----28.3

Goldston, Blacksburg-----7-----118-----1-----16.9

McDaniel, H.Valley-----7-----146-----3-----20.8

Reeves, C.Spring-----7-----71-----1-----10.1

Wiley, Narrows-----7-----177-----3-----25.2

Bowman, Narrows-----6-----57-----0-----7.1

Braxton, J.Forest-----6-----159-----1-----26.5

Dunford, F.Chiswell-----6-----85-----3-----14.2

Keatley, Galax-----6-----123-----2-----1-----20.5

McMillan, G.Wythe-----6-----80-----1-----13.3

Mitchell, H.Valley-----6-----59-----4-----9.8

Motley, Carroll Co.-----6-----88-----1-----14.7

Nichols, W.Fleming-----6-----126-----4-----21.0

Owens, Craig Co.-----6-----54-----0-----9.0

Pope, Grayson Co.-----6-----104-----1-----17.3

M.Thomas, Chilhowie-----6-----114-----3-----19.0

PASSING

C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS

Simmons, G.Wythe-----39-65-0-----7-----60.0-----787

Zappia, N.Cross-----42-69-2-----10-----60.8-----623

Wolk, Glenvar-----31-59-4-----6-----52.5-----601

Pickett, Galax-----33-53-3-----8-----62.3-----589

Goforth, Blacksburg-----36-72-4-----15-----50.0-----586

L.Adams, Chilhowie-----25-57-4-----8-----43.9-----559

G.Carroll, H.Valley-----41-69-2-----8-----59.4-----532

Gunn, P.Henry-----31-49-3-----6-----63.3-----522

Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----44-58-3-----6-----64.7-----500

Chaney, Salem-----16-25-1-----6-----64.0-----413

Duncan, C.Spring-----30-65-2-----4-----46.2-----402

Hatfield, W.Byrd-----23-49-5-----1-----46.9-----363

D.Hairston, M.Vista-----18-33-0-----3-----54.5-----356

Luckett, Franklin Co.-----17-37-1-----4-----45.9-----346

Fussell, Bath Co.-----18-53-5-----4-----40.0-----339

Tate, Marion-----22-44-4-----2-----50.0-----304

Lewis, W.Fleming-----18-31-2-----2-----299-----54.5-----299

Riddlebarger, J.Forest-----19-27-1-----1-----70.4-----288

Nichols, W.Fleming-----19-35-0-----5-----54.3-----255

Gibson, Covington-----8-25-5-----3-----32.0-----245

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----19-36-1-----2-----52,8-----208

Webb, Northside-----24-52-1-----1-----46.1-----202

J.Hairston, Bassett-----13-38-0-----1-----34.2-----193

Hunter, Christiansburg-----10-23-03-----43.5-----191

Broughman, Alleghany-----8-24-0-----2-----33.3-----183

Ratcliffe, Giles-----12-19-1-----0-----63,2-----178

Overstreet, S.River-----6-11-1-----2-----54.5-----173

Salvi, L.Botetourt-----9-18-0-----2-----50.0-----171

Rupe, Radford-----10-22-0-----2-----45.5-----162

PUNTING

----------NO-----YDS-----AVG

Simmons, G.Wythe----------10-----409-----40.9

Luckett, Franklin Co.----------12-----481-----40.1

Hunter, Christiansburg-----6-----240-----40.0

Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------10-----397-----39.7

Rago, L.Botetourt----------7-----277-----39.6

Sloss, Craig Co.----------8-----305-----38.5

Tate, Marion---------------8-----306-----38.3

Deaton, S.River----------12-----436-----36.0

Goforth, Blacksburg----------8-----282-----35.3

Wootten, P.McCluer----------12-----422-----35.2

Kerrick, M.Vista----------10-----346-----34.6

Peay, J.River----------7-----242-----34.6

Pope, Grayson Co.----------10-----343-----34.3

Langhammer, P.Henry----------3-----102-----34.0

Lytton, Radford----------5-----168-----33.6

Vanremortel, J.Forest----------5-----167-----33.4

Killinger, C.Spring----------11-----363-----33.0

G.Carroll, H.Valley----------7-----229-----32.7

Bowman, Narrows----------10-----63-----32.6

Tyree, E.Montgomery----------11-----346-----31.5

Nester, Auburn----------7-----216-----30.9

Ortiz, Galax----------4-----121-----30.3

Marshall, Carroll Co.----------8-----241-----30.1

J.Hairston, Bassett----------4-----120-----30.0

INTERCEPTIONS

Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------3

Strong, H.Valley--------------------3

L.Adams, Chilhowie--------------------2

Baines, N.Cross--------------------2

Chase Blaker, Narrows--------------------2

Dillow, J.River--------------------2

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------2

Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------2

Overstreet, S.River--------------------2

Preston, M.Vista--------------------2

Richards, W.Byrd--------------------2

Roberts, M.Vista--------------------2

M.Thomas, Chilhowie--------------------2

C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------2

TACKLES

----------IND-----AST-----TOT

Stanley, Christiansburg----------31-----29-----45.5

Conner, Floyd Co.----------30-----29-----44.5

Jones, P.henry----------30-----16-----38.0

Street, Glenvar----------28-----18-----37.0

Britton, N.Cross----------27-----12-----33.0

Eanes, S.River----------20-----26-----33.0

Bowman, Narrows----------19-----20-----29.0

A.Carroll, H.Valley----------27-----4-----29.0

K.Martin, G.Wythe----------23-----10-----28.0

Poe, Grayson Co.----------21-----14-----28.0

Epperley, Blacksburg----------13-----29-----27.5

Cockram, Floyd Co.----------24-----6-----27.0

Greer, Chilhowie----------20-----12-----26.0

Theimer, J.River----------15-----22-----26.0

Jackson, N.Cross----------2-----27-----25.5

Milby, C.Spring----------22-----7-----25.5

Davis, P.Henry----------17-----14-----24.0

Elliott, Northside----------19-----10-----24.0

Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------16-----16-----24.0

McMillan, G.Wythe----------20-----8-----24.0

Barnett, Covington----------16-----15-----23.5

N.Johnson, P.Henry----------15-----17-----23.5

Reeves, C.Spring----------22-----2-----23.5

R.Williams, Christiansburg----------15-----16-----23.5

Green, M.Vista----------17-----11-----22.5

Blank, Northside----------18-----8-----22.0

McDaniel, Bassett----------17-----10-----22.0

Bishop, Northside----------15-----13-----21.5

Hall, Covington----------16-----11-----21.5

Preston, Northside-----15-----13-----21.5

Robertson, Narrows----------18-----7-----21.5

Neighbors, C.Spring----------16-----11-----21.5

Loan, Bath Co.----------17-----8-----21.0

Collini, Giles----------18-----5-----20.5

Gravely, M.Vista----------17-----6-----20.0

McCaleb, J.River----------7-----25-----19.5

Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------17-----5-----19.5

Claytor, H.Valley----------18-----2-----19.0

Duncan, C.Spring----------13-----16-----19.0

Peery, Chilhowie----------13-----11-----18.5

Strong, H.Valley----------17-----3-----18.5

Bahnken, E.Montgomery----------14-----8-----18.0

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------16-----4-----18.0

Holland, M.Vista----------11-----14-----18.0

SACKS

Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0

Daniel, N.Cross--------------------4.5

Needham, Narrows--------------------4.0

Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------3.5

Royal, Auburn--------------------3.5

Gill, Bassett--------------------3.0

Moss, Marion--------------------3.0

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------3.0

Preston, Northside--------------------3.0

TACKLES FOR LOSS

A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------12.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------10.0

Peoples, Galax--------------------10.0

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------9.0

Jones, P.Henry--------------------9.0

Gill, Bassett--------------------8.0

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------8.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------8.0

Ray, R.Catholic--------------------8.0

R.Vaught, Galax--------------------8.0

Britton, N.Cross--------------------7.5

Hoffman, Radford--------------------7.5

Hawks, Galax--------------------7.0

McDaniel, Narrows--------------------7.0

Morgan, Narrows--------------------7.0

Street, Glenvar--------------------7.0

J.Brown, Galax--------------------6.0

Horton, Northside--------------------6.0

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------6.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------6.0

Merriman, Patrick Co.--------------------6.0

Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------6.0

Preston, Northside--------------------6.0

Richards, W.Byrd--------------------6.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------6.0

Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------5.5

Moss, Marion--------------------5.5

A.Carroll, H.Valley--------------------5.0

Green, M.Vista--------------------5.0

Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------5.0

McMillan, G.Wythe--------------------5.0

Moore, Glenvar--------------------5.0

Needham, Narrows--------------------5.0

PATS

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------13-13

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------13-13

Lytton, Radford--------------------11-11

Phillips, J.Forest--------------------10-10

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------9-9

Greene, H.Valley--------------------8-8

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------8-8

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------6-6

Deaton, S.River--------------------5-5

Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------4-4

Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------4-4

Brockman, Auburn--------------------3-3

Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------3-3

Powell, J.River--------------------3-3

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------13-14

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------11-12

Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------11-12

Grepiotis, Salem--------------------9-10

Morgan, Narrows--------------------9-10

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------8-9

McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------8-9

Osborne, M.Vista--------------------15-17

Ortiz, Galax--------------------14-16

Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------6-7

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------4-5

East, Auburn--------------------7-9

Muse, N.Cross--------------------21-28

Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------6-8

Patterson, Northside--------------------3-4

Baker, L.Botetourt--------------------5-7

FIELD GOALS

Lytton, Radford--------------------3-4

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------2-2

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------2-2

Deaton, S.River--------------------2-3

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------2-3

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------1-1

Ortiz, Galax--------------------1-1

Patterson, Northside--------------------1-1

Baker, L.Botetourt--------------------1-2

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------1-3

Whitlock, Giles--------------------1-3

Tags

Load comments