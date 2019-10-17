BHS CSHS 5

Blacksburg's Brian Mitchell, shown on a touchdown run against Cave Spring, has scored 80 points this season for the Bruins.

 JON FLEMING | Special to The Roanoke Times

SCORING

-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS

Taylor, M.Vista-----17-----0-----0-----102

Harris, N.Cross-----13-----2-----0-----80

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----13-----2-----0-----80

East, Auburn-----8-----21-----3-----78

Z.Johnson, Galax-----12-----0-----0-----72

Penn, Patrick Co.-----11-----4-----0-----70

Ray, R.Catholic-----11-----2-----0-----68

Fisher, Northside-----11-----0-----0-----66

Kelley, Auburn-----11-----0-----0-----66

Wade, L.Botetourt-----11-----0-----0-----66

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----10-----2-----0-----62

S.Smith, Covington-----10-----2-----0-----62

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60

Wells, G.Wythe-----10-----0-----0-----60

Thompson, G.Wythe-----9-----2-----0-----58

Street, Glenvar-----9-----2-----0-----56

Cook, P.Henry-----9-----0-----0-----54

Leftwich, Salem-----9-----0-----0-----54

Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Rupe, Radford-----9-----0-----0-----54

Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Baines, N.Cross-----8-----0-----0-----48

D.Brown, Galax-----8-----0-----0-----48

Cupit, J.Forest-----8-----0-----0-----48

Loder, Glenvar-----8-----0-----0-----48

Motley, Carroll Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48

Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----3-----0-----45

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----7-----0-----0-----42

Gilley, Chilhowie-----7-----0-----0-----42

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----7-----0-----0-----42

Pickett, Galax-----7-----0-----0-----42

Sebolt, Glenvar-----7-----0-----0-----42

Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----7-----0-----0-----42

Wood, Salem-----7-----0-----0-----42

J.Williams, Chilhowie-----6-----4-----0-----40

Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----27-----4-----39

Wiley, Narrows-----6-----2-----0-----38

Dunford, F.Chiswell-----5-----6-----1-----37

Ortiz, Galax-----0-----28-----3-----37

Lytton, Radford-----0-----28-----3-----37

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----6-----0-----0-----36

Braxton, J.Forest-----6-----0-----0-----36

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36

Fridley, Alleghany-----6-----0-----0-----36

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36

McDaniel, H.Valley-----6-----0-----0-----36

Mohamed, Blacksburg-----6-----0-----0-----36

Persinger, Salem-----6-----0-----0-----36

Poe, Grayson Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36

K.Smith, Bassett-----6-----0-----0-----36

M.Thomas, Chilhowie-----6-----0-----0-----36

RUSHING

-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG

Penn, Patrick Co.-----148-----1200-----8.1-----200.0

D.Brown, Galax-----101-----910-----9.0-----151.7

Fisher, Northside-----93-----873-----9.4-----145.5

S.Smith, Covington-----120-----843-----7.0-----140.5

Cook, P.Henry-----125-----835-----6.7-----119.3

Cupit, J.Forest-----125-----784-----6.3-----130.7

Persinger, Salem-----91-----779-----8.6-----129.8

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----110-----762-----6.9-----127.0

Harris, N.Cross-----100-----742-----7.4-----123.7

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----140-----695-----5.0-----99.3

Wade, L.Botetourt-----97-----662-----6.8-----110.3

Wells, G.Wythe-----104-----661-----6.3-----110.2

Collini, Giles-----115-----646-----5.6-----92.3

Mitchell, Blacksburg-----65-----640-----9.8-----91.5

Stanley, Christiansburg-----100-----610-----6.1-----101.7

Rupe, Radford-----62-----545-----8.8-----90.8

Ratcliffe, Giles-----132-----541-----4.1-----77.3

Kelley, Auburn-----103-----535-----5.2-----76.4

K.Smith, Bassett-----107-----527-----4.9-----75.3

Taylor, M.Vista-----70-----512-----7.3-----85.3

Tate, Marion-----86-----490-----5.7-----80.7

Gilley, Chilhowie-----56-----487-----8.7-----81.2

Loder, Glenvar-----61-----486-----7.9-----81.0

East, Auburn-----76-----482-----6.3-----68.9

Ray, R.Catholic-----27-----480-----17.8-----80.0

Morgan, Narrows-----72-----460-----6.4-----76.7

Simmons, G.Wythe-----76-----453-----6.0-----75.5

Crawford, Craig Co.-----51-----447-----8.8-----89.4

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----87-----446-----5.1-----74.3

Poe, Grayson Co.-----120-----437-----3.6-----62.4

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----71-----419-----5.9-----59.9

A.Brown, S.River-----57-----406-----7.1-----67.7

Wood, Salem-----46-----406-----8.8-----67.6

Wilson, H.Valley-----98-----404-----4.1-----67.3

Owens, E.Montgomery-----72-----380-----5.3-----63.3

Coleman, P.McCluer-----60-----370-----6.2-----61.7

J.Williams, Chilhowie-----61-----370-----6.1-----61.7

Leftwich, Salem-----72-----366-----5.1-----61.0

Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----58-----362-----6.2-----60.3

Merriman, Patrick Co.-----90-----360-----4.0-----60.0

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----36-----358-----9.9-----59.7

RECEIVING

REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG

Pedigo, P.Henry-----31-----611-----5-----19.7

Sebolt, Glenvar-----30-----665-----6-----22.0

Thompson, G.Wythe-----29-----775-----8-----26.7

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----29-----684-----7-----23.6

Bell, H.Valley-----27-----221-----0-----8.2

Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----22-----288-----6-----13.1

Cann, N.Cross-----22-----335-----4-----15.2

Earls, Northside-----22-----296-----2-----13.5

Mohamed, Blacksburg-----22-----469-----5-----21.3

Baines, N.Cross-----21-----450-----7-----21.4

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----21-----331-----6-----15.8

Z.Johnson, Galax-----21-----377-----12-----18.0

McCormick, P.Henry-----21-----241-----4-----11.5

Burcham, Carroll Co.-----20-----370-----3-----18.5

Coates, C.Spring-----20-----325-----4-----16.3

Dalton Henderson, Craig Co.20-----366-----4-----18.3

Pope, Grayson Co.-----20-----290-----0-----14.5

Tinsley, W.Byrd-----19-----200-----2-----10.5

Bannister, W.Fleming-----18-----289-----3-----16.1

Doss, Chilhowie-----18-----322-----5-----17.9

Gholston, Blacksburg-----18-----276-----3-----15.3

Ryder, Bath Co.-----18-----165-----0-----9.2

Flenner, Bath  Co.-----17-----375-----5-----22.1

John Gass, Liberty-----17-----254-----2-----14.9

Calhoun, Marion-----16-----176-----0-----11.0

Jackson, N.Cross-----16-----360-----6-----22.5

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----16-----283-----3-----17.7

K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----16-----178-----5-----11.1

L.Owens, Craig Co.-----16-----157-----1-----9.8

Reeves, C.Spring-----16-----196-----2-----12.3

Wiley, Narrows-----16-----376-----6-----23.5

Santoemma, M.Vista-----15-----205-----1-----13.7

Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----14-----147-----1-----10.5

Richardson, Marion-----14-----195-----0-----13.9

PASSING

C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS

Simmons, G.Wythe-----70-108-0-----11-----64.8-----1367

Zappia, N.Cross-----75-136-6-----17-----55.1-----1336

Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----79-125-10-----11-----63.2-----1228

Goforth, Blacksburg-----70-139-7-----12-----50.1-----1217

Gunn, P.Henry-----73-125-6-----14-----58.4-----1216

Wolk, Glenvar-----58-106-7-----9-----54.7-----1121

Carroll, H.Valley-----81-132-3-----14-----61.4-----1105

Pickett, Galax-----64-113-4-----18-----56.6-----990

D.Hairston, M.Vista-----55-88-1-----9-----62.5-----953

H.Chaney, Salem-----46-74-2-----10-----62.2-----817

Tate, Marion-----61-117-7-----6-----52.1-----790

Luckett, Franklin Co.-----31-61-3-----10-----50.8-----761

Duncan, C.Spring-----56-121-4-----7-----46.3-----747

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----42-71-1-----8-----59.2-----731

L.Adams, Chilhowie-----36-79-8-----10-----45.6-----710

Dalton, Carroll Co.-----42-75-2-----8-----56.0-----670

Fussell, Bath  Co.-----42-132-11-----7-----31.8-----641

Webb, Northside-----49-97-4-----2-----50.5-----58.4

J.Hairston, Bassett-----39-85-2-----5-----45.9-----565

A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----32-63-2-----9-----50.8-----561

Salvi, L.Botetourt-----34-52-2-----9-----47.2-----551

Nichols, W.Fleming-----38-77-4-----6-----49.4-----484

McCloud, Pulaski Co.-----46-88-9-----4-----62.3-----450

Rupe, Radford-----30-60-0-----4-----50.0-----448

Baker, W.Byrd-----33-73-4-----2-----45.2-----435

McAllister, J.River-----26-58-2-----3-----44.8-----417

Cassell, Grayson Co.-----33-80-4-----2-----41.3-----379

Hunter, Christiansburg-----22-54-3-----7-----40.7-----366

Hatfield, W.Byrd-----23-49-5-----1-----46.9-----363

PUNTING

----------NO-----YDS-----AVG

Simmons, G.Wythe----------12-----483-----40.3

Luckett, Franklin Co.----------21-----832-----39.6

Sloss, Craig Co.----------8-----305-----38.1

Tate, Marion----------21-----792-----37.7

Kerrick, M.Vista----------19-----708-----37.3

Carroll, H.Valley----------19-----694-----36.5

Cole, N.Cross----------7-----254-----36.3

Goforth, Blacksburg----------15-----544-----36.3

Logan, Salem----------12-----433-----36.1

Lytton, Radford----------20-----733-----36.1

Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------25-----899-----35.9

Wootten, P.McCluer----------12-----422-----35.2

Deaton, S.River----------26-----896-----34.5

Hunter, Christiansburg----------21-----719-----34.2

Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1

Ortiz, Galax----------10-----334-----33.4

Pope, Grayson Co.----------27-----898-----33.3

Fouts, P.Henry----------14-----456-----32.7

Marshall, Carroll Co.----------20-----652-----32.6

Killinger, C.Spring----------19-----613-----32.3

Tyree, E.Montgomery----------22-----694-----31.5

Fenton, Floyd Co.----------18-----561-----31.1

INTERCEPTIONS

M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------5

Gorfoth, Blacksburg--------------------4

Strong, H.Valley--------------------4

Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------3

Chaustre, C.Spring--------------------3

Dillow, J.River--------------------3

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3

Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------3

Pope, Grayson Co.--------------------3

Roberts, M.Vista--------------------3

Theimer, J.River---------------3

TACKLES

----------IND-----AST-----TOT

Conner, Floyd Co.----------59-----65-----91.5

Stanley, Christiansburg----------53-----54-----80.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe----------59-----25-----71.5

J.Jones, P.Henry----------52-----38-----71.0

Street, Glenvar----------50-----29-----64.5

Eanes, S.River----------46-----32-----62.0

Collini, Giles----------52-----16-----60.0

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------51-----16-----59.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------39-----39-----58.5

Theimer, J.River----------35-----47-----58.5

Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------42-----26-----55.0

Crigger, F.Chiswell----------47-----14-----54.0

Britton, N.Cross----------39-----27-----52.5

N.Johnson, P.Henry----------35-----33-----51.5

Milby, C.Spring----------44-----15-----51.5

Cockram, Floyd Co.----------42-----18-----51.0

E.Jones, F.Chiswell----------40-----22-----51.0

Epperley, Blacksburg----------19-----63-----50.5

R.Vaught, Galax----------44-----12-----50.0

Carroll, H.Valley----------47-----5-----49.5

J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------39-----19-----48.5

T.Thompson, W.Byrd----------30-----36-----48.0

Edwards, Patrick Co.----------30-----34-----47.0

Greer, Chilhowie----------36-----20-----46.0

A.McDaniel, Bassett----------34-----24-----46.0

Barnett, Covington----------32-----27-----45.5

Davis, P.Henry----------32-----27-----45.5

Poole, F.Chiswell----------37-----16-----45.0

Poe, Grayson Co.----------29-----30-----44.0

Chase Blaker, Narrows----------35-----17-----43.5

Lefew, Chilhowie----------32-----23-----43.5

Motley, Carroll Co.----------38-----11-----43.5

K.Smith, Bassett----------39-----8-----43.0

D.Green, M.Vista----------34-----19-----42.5

Burcham, Carroll Co.----------35-----14-----42.0

Klacynski, W.Byrd----------28-----28-----42.0

Norris, Blacksburg----------14-----56-----42.0

Bailey, F.Chiswell----------31-----21-----41.5

Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------33-----18-----41.0

Russell, Pulaski Co.----------28-----25-----40.5

SACKS

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.5

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------8.5

A.McDaniel, Bassett--------------------7.0

Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5

Gill, Bassett--------------------6.0

Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0

Needham, Narrows--------------------6.0

Pruitt, Marion--------------------6.0

East, Auburn--------------------5.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0

Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------5.0

Daniel, N.Cross--------------------5.0

TACKLES FOR LOSS

Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------21.0

A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------18.0

R.Vaught, Galax--------------------17.0

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------16.0

Hoffman, Radford--------------------15.0

Moss, Marion--------------------15.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------14.5

Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------14.5

N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------14.0

Peoples, Galax--------------------14.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------14.0

J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------13.0

Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------13.0

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------13.0

Hawks, Galax--------------------12.0

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5

Bryson, Galax--------------------11.0

Horton, Northside--------------------11.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------11.0

McKinney, Galax--------------------11.0

S.Smith, Covington--------------------11.0

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------10.5

Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------10.0

Gill, Bassett--------------------10.0

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------10.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------10.0

Preston, Northside--------------------10.0

Street, Glenvar--------------------10.0

PATs

Lytton, Radford--------------------28-28

Phillips, J.Forest--------------------27-27

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------24-24

Deaton, S.River--------------------8-8

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------28-29

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------27-28

Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------18-19

Morgan, Narrows--------------------18-19

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------16-17

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------23-25

Grepiotis, Salem--------------------22-24

Cunningham, Northside--------------------10-11

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------28-31

Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------28-31

Ortiz, Galax--------------------28-31

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------18-20

Osborne, M.Vista--------------------31-35

McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------7-8

Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------6-7

Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------12-14

Lopez, Bassett--------------------11-13

East, Auburn--------------------21-25

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------18-22

Muse, N.Cross--------------------32-41

Hannula, Marion--------------------9-12

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-10

FIELD GOALS

Whitlock, Giles--------------------5-8

Deaton, S.River--------------------4-5

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------4-5

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------4-6

Ortiz, Galax--------------------3-4

East, Auburn--------------------3-5

Lytton, Radford--------------------3-5

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------2-2

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------2-2

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------2-4

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------2-5

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1

Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1

Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------1-1

Morgan, Narrows--------------------1-1

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------1-1

Repass, Grayson Co.--------------------1-1

Tags

Load comments