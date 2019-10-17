SCORING
-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS
Taylor, M.Vista-----17-----0-----0-----102
Harris, N.Cross-----13-----2-----0-----80
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----13-----2-----0-----80
East, Auburn-----8-----21-----3-----78
Z.Johnson, Galax-----12-----0-----0-----72
Penn, Patrick Co.-----11-----4-----0-----70
Ray, R.Catholic-----11-----2-----0-----68
Fisher, Northside-----11-----0-----0-----66
Kelley, Auburn-----11-----0-----0-----66
Wade, L.Botetourt-----11-----0-----0-----66
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----10-----2-----0-----62
S.Smith, Covington-----10-----2-----0-----62
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60
Wells, G.Wythe-----10-----0-----0-----60
Thompson, G.Wythe-----9-----2-----0-----58
Street, Glenvar-----9-----2-----0-----56
Cook, P.Henry-----9-----0-----0-----54
Leftwich, Salem-----9-----0-----0-----54
Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Rupe, Radford-----9-----0-----0-----54
Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Baines, N.Cross-----8-----0-----0-----48
D.Brown, Galax-----8-----0-----0-----48
Cupit, J.Forest-----8-----0-----0-----48
Loder, Glenvar-----8-----0-----0-----48
Motley, Carroll Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48
Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----3-----0-----45
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----7-----0-----0-----42
Gilley, Chilhowie-----7-----0-----0-----42
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----7-----0-----0-----42
Pickett, Galax-----7-----0-----0-----42
Sebolt, Glenvar-----7-----0-----0-----42
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----7-----0-----0-----42
Wood, Salem-----7-----0-----0-----42
J.Williams, Chilhowie-----6-----4-----0-----40
Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----27-----4-----39
Wiley, Narrows-----6-----2-----0-----38
Dunford, F.Chiswell-----5-----6-----1-----37
Ortiz, Galax-----0-----28-----3-----37
Lytton, Radford-----0-----28-----3-----37
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----6-----0-----0-----36
Braxton, J.Forest-----6-----0-----0-----36
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36
Fridley, Alleghany-----6-----0-----0-----36
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36
McDaniel, H.Valley-----6-----0-----0-----36
Mohamed, Blacksburg-----6-----0-----0-----36
Persinger, Salem-----6-----0-----0-----36
Poe, Grayson Co.-----6-----0-----0-----36
K.Smith, Bassett-----6-----0-----0-----36
M.Thomas, Chilhowie-----6-----0-----0-----36
RUSHING
-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co.-----148-----1200-----8.1-----200.0
D.Brown, Galax-----101-----910-----9.0-----151.7
Fisher, Northside-----93-----873-----9.4-----145.5
S.Smith, Covington-----120-----843-----7.0-----140.5
Cook, P.Henry-----125-----835-----6.7-----119.3
Cupit, J.Forest-----125-----784-----6.3-----130.7
Persinger, Salem-----91-----779-----8.6-----129.8
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----110-----762-----6.9-----127.0
Harris, N.Cross-----100-----742-----7.4-----123.7
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----140-----695-----5.0-----99.3
Wade, L.Botetourt-----97-----662-----6.8-----110.3
Wells, G.Wythe-----104-----661-----6.3-----110.2
Collini, Giles-----115-----646-----5.6-----92.3
Mitchell, Blacksburg-----65-----640-----9.8-----91.5
Stanley, Christiansburg-----100-----610-----6.1-----101.7
Rupe, Radford-----62-----545-----8.8-----90.8
Ratcliffe, Giles-----132-----541-----4.1-----77.3
Kelley, Auburn-----103-----535-----5.2-----76.4
K.Smith, Bassett-----107-----527-----4.9-----75.3
Taylor, M.Vista-----70-----512-----7.3-----85.3
Tate, Marion-----86-----490-----5.7-----80.7
Gilley, Chilhowie-----56-----487-----8.7-----81.2
Loder, Glenvar-----61-----486-----7.9-----81.0
East, Auburn-----76-----482-----6.3-----68.9
Ray, R.Catholic-----27-----480-----17.8-----80.0
Morgan, Narrows-----72-----460-----6.4-----76.7
Simmons, G.Wythe-----76-----453-----6.0-----75.5
Crawford, Craig Co.-----51-----447-----8.8-----89.4
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----87-----446-----5.1-----74.3
Poe, Grayson Co.-----120-----437-----3.6-----62.4
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----71-----419-----5.9-----59.9
A.Brown, S.River-----57-----406-----7.1-----67.7
Wood, Salem-----46-----406-----8.8-----67.6
Wilson, H.Valley-----98-----404-----4.1-----67.3
Owens, E.Montgomery-----72-----380-----5.3-----63.3
Coleman, P.McCluer-----60-----370-----6.2-----61.7
J.Williams, Chilhowie-----61-----370-----6.1-----61.7
Leftwich, Salem-----72-----366-----5.1-----61.0
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----58-----362-----6.2-----60.3
Merriman, Patrick Co.-----90-----360-----4.0-----60.0
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----36-----358-----9.9-----59.7
RECEIVING
REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG
Pedigo, P.Henry-----31-----611-----5-----19.7
Sebolt, Glenvar-----30-----665-----6-----22.0
Thompson, G.Wythe-----29-----775-----8-----26.7
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----29-----684-----7-----23.6
Bell, H.Valley-----27-----221-----0-----8.2
Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----22-----288-----6-----13.1
Cann, N.Cross-----22-----335-----4-----15.2
Earls, Northside-----22-----296-----2-----13.5
Mohamed, Blacksburg-----22-----469-----5-----21.3
Baines, N.Cross-----21-----450-----7-----21.4
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----21-----331-----6-----15.8
Z.Johnson, Galax-----21-----377-----12-----18.0
McCormick, P.Henry-----21-----241-----4-----11.5
Burcham, Carroll Co.-----20-----370-----3-----18.5
Coates, C.Spring-----20-----325-----4-----16.3
Dalton Henderson, Craig Co.20-----366-----4-----18.3
Pope, Grayson Co.-----20-----290-----0-----14.5
Tinsley, W.Byrd-----19-----200-----2-----10.5
Bannister, W.Fleming-----18-----289-----3-----16.1
Doss, Chilhowie-----18-----322-----5-----17.9
Gholston, Blacksburg-----18-----276-----3-----15.3
Ryder, Bath Co.-----18-----165-----0-----9.2
Flenner, Bath Co.-----17-----375-----5-----22.1
John Gass, Liberty-----17-----254-----2-----14.9
Calhoun, Marion-----16-----176-----0-----11.0
Jackson, N.Cross-----16-----360-----6-----22.5
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----16-----283-----3-----17.7
K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----16-----178-----5-----11.1
L.Owens, Craig Co.-----16-----157-----1-----9.8
Reeves, C.Spring-----16-----196-----2-----12.3
Wiley, Narrows-----16-----376-----6-----23.5
Santoemma, M.Vista-----15-----205-----1-----13.7
Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----14-----147-----1-----10.5
Richardson, Marion-----14-----195-----0-----13.9
PASSING
C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS
Simmons, G.Wythe-----70-108-0-----11-----64.8-----1367
Zappia, N.Cross-----75-136-6-----17-----55.1-----1336
Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----79-125-10-----11-----63.2-----1228
Goforth, Blacksburg-----70-139-7-----12-----50.1-----1217
Gunn, P.Henry-----73-125-6-----14-----58.4-----1216
Wolk, Glenvar-----58-106-7-----9-----54.7-----1121
Carroll, H.Valley-----81-132-3-----14-----61.4-----1105
Pickett, Galax-----64-113-4-----18-----56.6-----990
D.Hairston, M.Vista-----55-88-1-----9-----62.5-----953
H.Chaney, Salem-----46-74-2-----10-----62.2-----817
Tate, Marion-----61-117-7-----6-----52.1-----790
Luckett, Franklin Co.-----31-61-3-----10-----50.8-----761
Duncan, C.Spring-----56-121-4-----7-----46.3-----747
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----42-71-1-----8-----59.2-----731
L.Adams, Chilhowie-----36-79-8-----10-----45.6-----710
Dalton, Carroll Co.-----42-75-2-----8-----56.0-----670
Fussell, Bath Co.-----42-132-11-----7-----31.8-----641
Webb, Northside-----49-97-4-----2-----50.5-----58.4
J.Hairston, Bassett-----39-85-2-----5-----45.9-----565
A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----32-63-2-----9-----50.8-----561
Salvi, L.Botetourt-----34-52-2-----9-----47.2-----551
Nichols, W.Fleming-----38-77-4-----6-----49.4-----484
McCloud, Pulaski Co.-----46-88-9-----4-----62.3-----450
Rupe, Radford-----30-60-0-----4-----50.0-----448
Baker, W.Byrd-----33-73-4-----2-----45.2-----435
McAllister, J.River-----26-58-2-----3-----44.8-----417
Cassell, Grayson Co.-----33-80-4-----2-----41.3-----379
Hunter, Christiansburg-----22-54-3-----7-----40.7-----366
Hatfield, W.Byrd-----23-49-5-----1-----46.9-----363
PUNTING
----------NO-----YDS-----AVG
Simmons, G.Wythe----------12-----483-----40.3
Luckett, Franklin Co.----------21-----832-----39.6
Sloss, Craig Co.----------8-----305-----38.1
Tate, Marion----------21-----792-----37.7
Kerrick, M.Vista----------19-----708-----37.3
Carroll, H.Valley----------19-----694-----36.5
Cole, N.Cross----------7-----254-----36.3
Goforth, Blacksburg----------15-----544-----36.3
Logan, Salem----------12-----433-----36.1
Lytton, Radford----------20-----733-----36.1
Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------25-----899-----35.9
Wootten, P.McCluer----------12-----422-----35.2
Deaton, S.River----------26-----896-----34.5
Hunter, Christiansburg----------21-----719-----34.2
Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1
Ortiz, Galax----------10-----334-----33.4
Pope, Grayson Co.----------27-----898-----33.3
Fouts, P.Henry----------14-----456-----32.7
Marshall, Carroll Co.----------20-----652-----32.6
Killinger, C.Spring----------19-----613-----32.3
Tyree, E.Montgomery----------22-----694-----31.5
Fenton, Floyd Co.----------18-----561-----31.1
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------5
Gorfoth, Blacksburg--------------------4
Strong, H.Valley--------------------4
Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------3
Chaustre, C.Spring--------------------3
Dillow, J.River--------------------3
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3
Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------3
Pope, Grayson Co.--------------------3
Roberts, M.Vista--------------------3
Theimer, J.River---------------3
TACKLES
----------IND-----AST-----TOT
Conner, Floyd Co.----------59-----65-----91.5
Stanley, Christiansburg----------53-----54-----80.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe----------59-----25-----71.5
J.Jones, P.Henry----------52-----38-----71.0
Street, Glenvar----------50-----29-----64.5
Eanes, S.River----------46-----32-----62.0
Collini, Giles----------52-----16-----60.0
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------51-----16-----59.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------39-----39-----58.5
Theimer, J.River----------35-----47-----58.5
Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------42-----26-----55.0
Crigger, F.Chiswell----------47-----14-----54.0
Britton, N.Cross----------39-----27-----52.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry----------35-----33-----51.5
Milby, C.Spring----------44-----15-----51.5
Cockram, Floyd Co.----------42-----18-----51.0
E.Jones, F.Chiswell----------40-----22-----51.0
Epperley, Blacksburg----------19-----63-----50.5
R.Vaught, Galax----------44-----12-----50.0
Carroll, H.Valley----------47-----5-----49.5
J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------39-----19-----48.5
T.Thompson, W.Byrd----------30-----36-----48.0
Edwards, Patrick Co.----------30-----34-----47.0
Greer, Chilhowie----------36-----20-----46.0
A.McDaniel, Bassett----------34-----24-----46.0
Barnett, Covington----------32-----27-----45.5
Davis, P.Henry----------32-----27-----45.5
Poole, F.Chiswell----------37-----16-----45.0
Poe, Grayson Co.----------29-----30-----44.0
Chase Blaker, Narrows----------35-----17-----43.5
Lefew, Chilhowie----------32-----23-----43.5
Motley, Carroll Co.----------38-----11-----43.5
K.Smith, Bassett----------39-----8-----43.0
D.Green, M.Vista----------34-----19-----42.5
Burcham, Carroll Co.----------35-----14-----42.0
Klacynski, W.Byrd----------28-----28-----42.0
Norris, Blacksburg----------14-----56-----42.0
Bailey, F.Chiswell----------31-----21-----41.5
Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------33-----18-----41.0
Russell, Pulaski Co.----------28-----25-----40.5
SACKS
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.5
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------8.5
A.McDaniel, Bassett--------------------7.0
Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5
Gill, Bassett--------------------6.0
Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0
Needham, Narrows--------------------6.0
Pruitt, Marion--------------------6.0
East, Auburn--------------------5.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0
Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------5.0
Daniel, N.Cross--------------------5.0
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------21.0
A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------18.0
R.Vaught, Galax--------------------17.0
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------16.0
Hoffman, Radford--------------------15.0
Moss, Marion--------------------15.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------14.5
Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------14.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------14.0
Peoples, Galax--------------------14.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------14.0
J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------13.0
Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------13.0
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------13.0
Hawks, Galax--------------------12.0
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5
Bryson, Galax--------------------11.0
Horton, Northside--------------------11.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------11.0
McKinney, Galax--------------------11.0
S.Smith, Covington--------------------11.0
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------10.5
Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------10.0
Gill, Bassett--------------------10.0
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------10.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------10.0
Preston, Northside--------------------10.0
Street, Glenvar--------------------10.0
PATs
Lytton, Radford--------------------28-28
Phillips, J.Forest--------------------27-27
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------24-24
Deaton, S.River--------------------8-8
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------28-29
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------27-28
Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------18-19
Morgan, Narrows--------------------18-19
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------16-17
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------23-25
Grepiotis, Salem--------------------22-24
Cunningham, Northside--------------------10-11
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------28-31
Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------28-31
Ortiz, Galax--------------------28-31
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------18-20
Osborne, M.Vista--------------------31-35
McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------7-8
Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------6-7
Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------12-14
Lopez, Bassett--------------------11-13
East, Auburn--------------------21-25
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------18-22
Muse, N.Cross--------------------32-41
Hannula, Marion--------------------9-12
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-10
FIELD GOALS
Whitlock, Giles--------------------5-8
Deaton, S.River--------------------4-5
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------4-5
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------4-6
Ortiz, Galax--------------------3-4
East, Auburn--------------------3-5
Lytton, Radford--------------------3-5
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------2-2
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------2-2
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------2-4
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------2-5
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1
Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1
Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------1-1
Morgan, Narrows--------------------1-1
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------1-1
Repass, Grayson Co.--------------------1-1
