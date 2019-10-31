SCORING
-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS
Taylor, M.Vista-----20-----0-----0-----120
Harris, N.Cross-----19-----2-----0-----116
S.Smith, Covington-----17-----2-----0-----104
Shareef, R.Catholic-----15-----12-----0-----102
Cook, P.Henry-----16-----0-----0-----96
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----15-----2-----0-----92
Morgan, Narrows-----9-----32-----2-----92
D.Brown, Galax-----15-----0-----0-----90
Fisher, Northside-----15-----0-----0-----90
Ray, R.Catholic-----14-----4-----0-----88
East, Auburn-----9-----22-----3-----85
Z.Johnson, Galax-----14-----0-----0-----84
Street, Glenvar-----14-----2-----0-----84
K.Smith, Bassett-----13-----4-----0-----82
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----13-----0-----0-----78
Cupit, J.Forest-----13-----0-----0-----78
Wade, L.Botetourt-----13-----0-----0-----78
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----12-----4-----0-----76
Penn, Patrick Co.-----12-----4-----0-----72
Leftwich, Salem-----12-----0-----0-----72
Gilley, Chilhowie-----11-----0-----0-----66
Kelley, Auburn-----11-----0-----0-----66
Persinger, Salem-----11-----0-----0-----66
Rupe, Radford-----11-----0-----0-----66
Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----0-----0-----66
Wells, G.Wythe-----11-----0-----0-----66
M.Thomas, Chilhowie-----10-----2-----0-----62
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----10-----0-----0-----60
Baines, N.Cross-----10-----0-----0-----60
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60
J.Rice, R.Catholic-----6-----20-----0-----56
Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----9-----0-----0-----54
Flenner, Bath Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Loder, Glenvar-----9-----0-----0-----54
Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----38-----5-----53
Hunter, Christiansburg-----8-----4-----0-----52
Ortiz, Galax-----0-----39-----4-----51
Stanley, Christiansburg-----8-----3-----0-----51
Motley, Carroll Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----8-----0-----0-----48
Nichols, W.Fleming-----8-----0-----0-----48
Pickett, Galax-----8-----0-----0-----48
Sebolt, Glenvar-----8-----0-----0-----48
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----8-----0-----0-----48
RUSHING
-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co.-----178-----1373-----7.7-----152.5
D.Brown, Galax-----127-----1329-----10.5-----166.1
S.Smith, Covington-----157-----1252-----8.0-----156.5
Cupit, J.Forest-----150-----1194-----8.0-----149.3
Fisher, Northside-----127-----1074-----8.6-----134.3
Harris, N.Cross-----120-----1053-----8.8-----131.6
Persinger, Salem-----125-----1051-----8.4-----131.4
Cook, P.Henry-----156-----1007-----6.5-----111.8
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----181-----821-----4.5-----91.2
Taylor, M.Vista-----106-----785-----7.4-----98.2
Wade, L.Botetourt-----117-----779-----6.7-----97.4
J.Smith, Franklin Co.----------110-----762-----6.9-----127.0
Stanley, Christiansburg----------140-----757-----5.4-----94.6
Shareef, R.Catholic-----88-----750-----8.5-----93.8
Morgan, Narrows-----90-----731-----8.1-----91.4
K.Smith, Bassett-----129-----730-----5.6-----91.3
Collini, Giles-----125-----724-----5.8-----90.5
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----91-----721-----7.9-----80.1
Ray, R.Catholic-----48-----706-----14.7-----88.3
Loder, Glenvar-----99-----701-----7.1-----87.7
D.Owens, E.Montgomery-----94-----701-----7.5-----88.6
Wells, G.Wythe-----115-----691-----6.0-----98.7
Rupe, Radford-----78-----665-----8.5-----83.2
Gilley, Chilhowie-----63-----628-----9.9-----78.5
Kelley, Auburn-----143-----626-----4.4-----69.6
East, Auburn-----102-----616-----6.0-----68.4
Ratcliffe, Giles-----145-----608-----4.2-----76.0
Moore, W.Byrd-----104-----606-----5.8-----86.5
Wilson, H.Valley-----125-----590-----4.7-----73.8
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----59-----586-----9.9-----73.3
Tate, Marion-----104-----543-----5.2-----67.9
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----76-----549-----7.1-----67.4
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----84-----526-----6.2-----58.4
A.Brown, S.River-----66-----518-----7.8-----64.8
Strong, H.Valley-----102-----517-----5.1-----64.6
Hunter, Christiansburg-----90-----510-----5.7-----63.8
Leftwich, Salem-----98-----503-----5.1-----62.8
Crawford, Craig Co.-----64-----497-----7.8-----71.0
McClung, Rockbridge-----47-----496-----10.5-----62.0
Baker, W.Byrd-----98-----487-----4.9-----60.8
Merriman, Patrick Co.-----114-----489-----4.3-----54.3
Simmons, G.Wythe-----100-----481-----4.8-----58.7
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----97-----476-----4.9-----59.5
RECEIVING
REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----41-----863-----9-----21.1
Pedigo, P.Henry-----40-----776-----7-----19.4
Bell, H.Valley-----37-----466-----3-----12.6
Sebolt, Glenvar-----35-----728-----6-----20.8
Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----33-----429-----9-----13.0
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----33-----892-----8-----27.0
Mohamed, Blacksburg-----30-----575-----6-----19.2
Bannister, W.Fleming-----28-----383-----4-----13.7
Cann, N.Cross-----27-----496-----6-----18.4
Earls, Northside-----26-----474-----3-----16.9
Z.Johnson, Galax-----26-----526-----14-----20.2
McCormick, P.Henry-----26-----276-----4-----10.6
Baines, N.Cross-----25-----539-----9-----21.6
Burcham, Carroll Co.-----24-----389-----3-----16.2
Coates, C.Spring-----24-----396-----4-----16.5
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----24-----354-----7-----14.8
K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----24-----249-----6-----10.4
Ryder, Bath Co.-----24-----228-----1-----9.5
Flenner, Bath Co.-----23-----557-----8-----24.2
Doss, Chilhowie-----22-----347-----6-----15.8
Henderson, Craig Co.-----22-----385-----4-----17.5
L.Owens, Craig Co.-----22-----214-----1-----9.7
Tinsley, W.Byrd-----22-----248-----3-----11.2
Wiley, Narrows-----22-----465-----7-----21.1
Gholston, Blacksburg-----21-----435-----4-----20.7
Grant, M.Vista-----21-----440-----5-----20.9
Barnett, Covington-----20-----223-----4-----11.2
T.Johnson, M.Vista-----20-----352-----2-----17.6
Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----20-----288-----3-----14.4
Pope, Grayson Co.-----20-----290-----2-----14.5
Jackson, N.Cross-----19-----433-----8-----22.8
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----19-----289-----3-----15.2
Richardson, Marion-----19-----228-----0-----12.0
Santoemma, M.Vista-----18-----229-----1-----12.7
PASSING
C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS
Zappia, N.Cross-----93-164-6-----24-----56.7-----1720
Gunn, P.Henry-----97-164-7-----20-----59.1-----1684
Jay, Rockbridge-----107-166-12-----16-----64.5-----1673
Simmons, G.Wythe-----82-132-1-----12-----62.1-----1562
G.Carroll, H.Valley-----107-178-6-----18-----60.1-----1549
Pickett, Galax-----86-149-5-----23-----57.7-----1532
Goforth, Blacksburg-----86-165-8-----14-----52.1-----1518
D.Hairston, M.Vista-----82-140-3-----13-----58.6-----1389
Wolk, Glenvar-----67-127-9-----10-----52.8-----1279
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----55-88-1-----11-----62.5-----993
Tate, Marion-----81-148-8-----9-----54.7-----987
Webb, Northside-----67-124-4-----4-----54.0-----950
Luckett, Franklin Co.-----45-95-6-----13-----47.4-----928
Fussell, Bath Co.-----56-166-12-----13-----33.7-----905
H.Chaney, Salem-----52-92-4-----10-----56.5-----903
Duncan, C.Spring-----61-138-6-----7-----44.2-----833
A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----45-87-4-----14-----51.7-----796
L.Adams, Chilhowie-----42-94-9-----12-----44.7-----795
Dalton, Carroll Co.-----47-89-3-----8-----52.8-----701
Nichols, W.Fleming-----55-102-5-----7-----53.9-----699
Gibson, Covington-----41-84-9-----9-----48.9-----697
J.Hairston, Bassett-----50-98-2-----7-----51.0-----660
McAllister, J.River-----48-95-4-----5-----50.1-----628
Baker, W.Byrd-----50-108-6-----3-----46.3-----628
Hunter, Christiansburg-----40-88-4-----10-----45.5-----613
Rupe, Radford-----33-69-2-----5-----47.8-----561
McCloud, Pulaski Co.-----47-95-13-----4-----49.5-----475
PUNTING
----------NO-----YDS-----AVG
Luckett, Franklin Co.----------27-----1036-----38.4
Rago, L.Botetourt----------20-----762-----38.1
Kerrick, M.Vista----------28-----1065-----38.0
Simmons, G.Wythe----------19-----712-----37.5
Tate, Marion----------25-----922-----36.9
G.Carroll, H.Valley----------26-----950-----36.5
Hunter, Christiansburg----------28-----991-----35.4
Lytton, Radford----------23-----814-----35.4
Ortiz, Galax----------14-----479-----34.2
Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1
East, Auburn----------21-----715-----34.0
Goforth, Blacksburg----------21-----713-----34.0
Wootten, P.McCluer----------14-----476-----34.0
Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------29-----981-----33.8
Fouts, P.Henry----------17-----572-----33.6
Deaton, S.River----------33-----1097-----33.3
Wright, Patrick Co.----------16-----532-----33.3
L.Adams, Chilhowie----------8-----261-----32.6
Pope, Grayson Co.----------31-----1012-----32.6
Killinger, C.Spring----------29-----940-----32.4
Marshall, Carroll Co.----------24-----765-----31.9
Tyree, E.Montgomery-----30-----940-----31.3
Fenton, Floyd Co.----------23-----714-----31.0
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------8
Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------5
Strong, H.Valley--------------------5
Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------4
McDaniel, H.Valley--------------------4
Chaustre, C.Spring--------------------3
Dillow, J.River--------------------3
Earls, Northside--------------------3
Hines, N.Cross--------------------3
D.Jones, J.Forest--------------------3
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3
Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------3
Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------3
Pardon, H.Valley--------------------3
Pope, Grayson Co.--------------------3
Roberts, M.Vista--------------------3
Sebolt, Glenvar--------------------3
Theimer, J.River--------------------3
B.Thompson, G.Wythe--------------------3
C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3
TACKLES
----------IND-----AST-----TOT
Conner, Floyd Co.----------70-----79-----109.5
Stanley, Christiansburg----------73-----64-----105.0
Eanes, S.River----------69-----51-----94.5
J.Jones, P.Henry----------62-----47-----85.5
Street, Glenvar----------67-----36-----85.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe----------67-----27-----80.5
R.Vaught, Galax----------69-----22-----80.0
Britton, N.Cross----------58-----39-----77.5
Theimer, J.River----------46-----56-----74.0
A.Carroll, H.Valley----------64-----11-----69.5
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------45-----44-----67.0
Collini, Giles----------56-----19-----65.5
Epperley, Blacksburg----------25-----79-----64.5
Davis, P.Henry----------45-----38-----64.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry----------44-----39-----63.5
J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------50-----26-----63.0
Milby, C.Spring----------54-----18-----63.0
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------54-----17-----62.5
Cockram, Floyd Co.----------51-----22-----62.0
D.Green, M.Vista----------49-----25-----61.5
Greer, Chilhowie----------49-----27-----61.5
Bishop, Northside----------47-----28-----61.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------45-----32-----61.0
Preston, Northside----------48-----26-----61.0
Elliott, Northside----------47-----27-----60.5
McDaniel, Bassett----------47-----29-----60.5
Edwards, Patrick Co.----------40-----40-----60.0
Thompson, W.Byrd----------40-----40-----60.0
Lefew, Chilhowie----------46-----26-----59.0
Crigger, F.Chiswell----------51-----15-----58.5
Holland, M.Vista----------43-----31-----58.5
Bailey, F.Chiswell----------44-----27-----57.5
Strong, H.Valley----------53-----7-----56.5
Barnett, Covington----------39-----34-----56.0
Braxton, J.Forest----------38-----36-----56.0
Cupit, J.Forest----------37-----35-----54.5
Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------45-----19-----54.5
A.Taylor, Floyd Co.----------43-----23-----54.5
Olinger, Marion----------32-----43-----53.5
Klacynski, J.Forest----------35-----33-----51.5
Silverio, Chilhowie----------32-----38-----51.0
Jackson, N.Cross----------40-----21-----50.5
K.Smith, Bassett----------44-----12-----50.0
SACKS
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------11.0
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.0
Royal, Auburn--------------------8.5
East, Auburn--------------------8.0
Horton, Northside--------------------8.0
Pruitt, Marion--------------------8.0
Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------6.0
Gill, Bassett--------------------6.0
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------6.0
Hawks, Galax--------------------6.0
Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0
Needham, Narrows--------------------6.0
Daniel, N.Cross--------------------5.5
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------5.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0
Moss, Marion--------------------5.0
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------22.0
Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------21.0
A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------21.0
K.Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------20.5
Hoffman, Radford--------------------19.0
Moss, Marion--------------------18.0
R.Vaught, Galax--------------------18.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------17.5
Hawks, Galax--------------------17.0
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------17.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------17.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------16.5
George, M.Vista--------------------16.0
Horton, Northside--------------------16.0
Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------16.0
Peoples, Galax--------------------16.0
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------14.5
J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------14.5
Street, Glenvar--------------------14.0
Preston, Northside--------------------13.0
Cupit, J.Forest--------------------12.0
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------12.0
D.Green, M.Vista--------------------12.0
McKinney, Galax--------------------12.0
S.Smith, Covington--------------------12.0
Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------11.5
PATs
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------32-32
Lytton, Radford--------------------29-29
Sproule, Radford--------------------12-12
Whitlock, Giles--------------------11-11
Phillips, J.Forest--------------------35-36
Morgan, Narrows--------------------32-33
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------32-33
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------38-40
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------26-28
Green, H.Valley--------------------13-14
Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------13-14
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------26-28
Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------40-44
Patterson, Northside--------------------10-11
Simmons, G.Wythe--------------------30-33
Ortiz, Galax--------------------39-43
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------19-21
Osborne, M.Vista--------------------38-42
Dragovich, H.Valley--------------------8-9
McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------7-8
Powell, J.River--------------------7-8
East, Auburn--------------------22-26
Lopez, Bassett--------------------11-13
Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------10-12
Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------15-18
Muse, N.Cross--------------------45-56
Hannula, Marion--------------------12-15
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------19-24
Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------6-8
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-10
Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------12-19
Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------5-9
FIELD GOALS
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------6-8
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------5-7
Lytton, Radford--------------------5-8
Whitlock, Giles--------------------5-8
East, Auburn--------------------3-5
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------3-5
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------3-7
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------2-2
Morgan, Narrows--------------------2-2
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------2-3
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------2-3
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1
Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1
Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------1-1
Repass, Grayson Co.--------------------1-1
Muse, N.Cross--------------------1-2
Patterson, Northside--------------------1-2
Wootten, P.McCluer--------------------1-2
