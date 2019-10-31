northcross nansemondsuffolk 082419 rh 001

North Cross quarterback Gabe Zappia, shown in a game against Nansemond-Suffolk, leads Timesland with 1,720 passing yards.

 RYAN HUNT | Special to The Roanoke Times

SCORING

-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS

Taylor, M.Vista-----20-----0-----0-----120

Harris, N.Cross-----19-----2-----0-----116

S.Smith, Covington-----17-----2-----0-----104

Shareef, R.Catholic-----15-----12-----0-----102

Cook, P.Henry-----16-----0-----0-----96

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----15-----2-----0-----92

Morgan, Narrows-----9-----32-----2-----92

D.Brown, Galax-----15-----0-----0-----90

Fisher, Northside-----15-----0-----0-----90

Ray, R.Catholic-----14-----4-----0-----88

East, Auburn-----9-----22-----3-----85

Z.Johnson, Galax-----14-----0-----0-----84

Street, Glenvar-----14-----2-----0-----84

K.Smith, Bassett-----13-----4-----0-----82

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----13-----0-----0-----78

Cupit, J.Forest-----13-----0-----0-----78

Wade, L.Botetourt-----13-----0-----0-----78

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----12-----4-----0-----76

Penn, Patrick Co.-----12-----4-----0-----72

Leftwich, Salem-----12-----0-----0-----72

Gilley, Chilhowie-----11-----0-----0-----66

Kelley, Auburn-----11-----0-----0-----66

Persinger, Salem-----11-----0-----0-----66

Rupe, Radford-----11-----0-----0-----66

Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----0-----0-----66

Wells, G.Wythe-----11-----0-----0-----66

M.Thomas, Chilhowie-----10-----2-----0-----62

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----10-----0-----0-----60

Baines, N.Cross-----10-----0-----0-----60

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60

J.Rice, R.Catholic-----6-----20-----0-----56

Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----9-----0-----0-----54

Flenner, Bath Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Loder, Glenvar-----9-----0-----0-----54

Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----38-----5-----53

Hunter, Christiansburg-----8-----4-----0-----52

Ortiz, Galax-----0-----39-----4-----51

Stanley, Christiansburg-----8-----3-----0-----51

Motley, Carroll Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----8-----0-----0-----48

Nichols, W.Fleming-----8-----0-----0-----48

Pickett, Galax-----8-----0-----0-----48

Sebolt, Glenvar-----8-----0-----0-----48

Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----8-----0-----0-----48

RUSHING

-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG

Penn, Patrick Co.-----178-----1373-----7.7-----152.5

D.Brown, Galax-----127-----1329-----10.5-----166.1

S.Smith, Covington-----157-----1252-----8.0-----156.5

Cupit, J.Forest-----150-----1194-----8.0-----149.3

Fisher, Northside-----127-----1074-----8.6-----134.3

Harris, N.Cross-----120-----1053-----8.8-----131.6

Persinger, Salem-----125-----1051-----8.4-----131.4

Cook, P.Henry-----156-----1007-----6.5-----111.8

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----181-----821-----4.5-----91.2

Taylor, M.Vista-----106-----785-----7.4-----98.2

Wade, L.Botetourt-----117-----779-----6.7-----97.4

J.Smith, Franklin Co.----------110-----762-----6.9-----127.0

Stanley, Christiansburg----------140-----757-----5.4-----94.6

Shareef, R.Catholic-----88-----750-----8.5-----93.8

Morgan, Narrows-----90-----731-----8.1-----91.4

K.Smith, Bassett-----129-----730-----5.6-----91.3

Collini, Giles-----125-----724-----5.8-----90.5

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----91-----721-----7.9-----80.1

Ray, R.Catholic-----48-----706-----14.7-----88.3

Loder, Glenvar-----99-----701-----7.1-----87.7

D.Owens, E.Montgomery-----94-----701-----7.5-----88.6

Wells, G.Wythe-----115-----691-----6.0-----98.7

Rupe, Radford-----78-----665-----8.5-----83.2

Gilley, Chilhowie-----63-----628-----9.9-----78.5

Kelley, Auburn-----143-----626-----4.4-----69.6

East, Auburn-----102-----616-----6.0-----68.4

Ratcliffe, Giles-----145-----608-----4.2-----76.0

Moore, W.Byrd-----104-----606-----5.8-----86.5

Wilson, H.Valley-----125-----590-----4.7-----73.8

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----59-----586-----9.9-----73.3

Tate, Marion-----104-----543-----5.2-----67.9

Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----76-----549-----7.1-----67.4

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----84-----526-----6.2-----58.4

A.Brown, S.River-----66-----518-----7.8-----64.8

Strong, H.Valley-----102-----517-----5.1-----64.6

Hunter, Christiansburg-----90-----510-----5.7-----63.8

Leftwich, Salem-----98-----503-----5.1-----62.8

Crawford, Craig Co.-----64-----497-----7.8-----71.0

McClung, Rockbridge-----47-----496-----10.5-----62.0

Baker, W.Byrd-----98-----487-----4.9-----60.8

Merriman, Patrick Co.-----114-----489-----4.3-----54.3

Simmons, G.Wythe-----100-----481-----4.8-----58.7

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----97-----476-----4.9-----59.5

RECEIVING

REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----41-----863-----9-----21.1

Pedigo, P.Henry-----40-----776-----7-----19.4

Bell, H.Valley-----37-----466-----3-----12.6

Sebolt, Glenvar-----35-----728-----6-----20.8

Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----33-----429-----9-----13.0

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----33-----892-----8-----27.0

Mohamed, Blacksburg-----30-----575-----6-----19.2

Bannister, W.Fleming-----28-----383-----4-----13.7

Cann, N.Cross-----27-----496-----6-----18.4

Earls, Northside-----26-----474-----3-----16.9

Z.Johnson, Galax-----26-----526-----14-----20.2

McCormick, P.Henry-----26-----276-----4-----10.6

Baines, N.Cross-----25-----539-----9-----21.6

Burcham, Carroll Co.-----24-----389-----3-----16.2

Coates, C.Spring-----24-----396-----4-----16.5

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----24-----354-----7-----14.8

K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----24-----249-----6-----10.4

Ryder, Bath Co.-----24-----228-----1-----9.5

Flenner, Bath Co.-----23-----557-----8-----24.2

Doss, Chilhowie-----22-----347-----6-----15.8

Henderson, Craig Co.-----22-----385-----4-----17.5

L.Owens, Craig Co.-----22-----214-----1-----9.7

Tinsley, W.Byrd-----22-----248-----3-----11.2

Wiley, Narrows-----22-----465-----7-----21.1

Gholston, Blacksburg-----21-----435-----4-----20.7

Grant, M.Vista-----21-----440-----5-----20.9

Barnett, Covington-----20-----223-----4-----11.2

T.Johnson, M.Vista-----20-----352-----2-----17.6

Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----20-----288-----3-----14.4

Pope, Grayson Co.-----20-----290-----2-----14.5

Jackson, N.Cross-----19-----433-----8-----22.8

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----19-----289-----3-----15.2

Richardson, Marion-----19-----228-----0-----12.0

Santoemma, M.Vista-----18-----229-----1-----12.7

PASSING

C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS

Zappia, N.Cross-----93-164-6-----24-----56.7-----1720

Gunn, P.Henry-----97-164-7-----20-----59.1-----1684

Jay, Rockbridge-----107-166-12-----16-----64.5-----1673

Simmons, G.Wythe-----82-132-1-----12-----62.1-----1562

G.Carroll, H.Valley-----107-178-6-----18-----60.1-----1549

Pickett, Galax-----86-149-5-----23-----57.7-----1532

Goforth, Blacksburg-----86-165-8-----14-----52.1-----1518

D.Hairston, M.Vista-----82-140-3-----13-----58.6-----1389

Wolk, Glenvar-----67-127-9-----10-----52.8-----1279

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----55-88-1-----11-----62.5-----993

Tate, Marion-----81-148-8-----9-----54.7-----987

Webb, Northside-----67-124-4-----4-----54.0-----950

Luckett, Franklin Co.-----45-95-6-----13-----47.4-----928

Fussell, Bath Co.-----56-166-12-----13-----33.7-----905

H.Chaney, Salem-----52-92-4-----10-----56.5-----903

Duncan, C.Spring-----61-138-6-----7-----44.2-----833

A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----45-87-4-----14-----51.7-----796

L.Adams, Chilhowie-----42-94-9-----12-----44.7-----795

Dalton, Carroll Co.-----47-89-3-----8-----52.8-----701

Nichols, W.Fleming-----55-102-5-----7-----53.9-----699

Gibson, Covington-----41-84-9-----9-----48.9-----697

J.Hairston, Bassett-----50-98-2-----7-----51.0-----660

McAllister, J.River-----48-95-4-----5-----50.1-----628

Baker, W.Byrd-----50-108-6-----3-----46.3-----628

Hunter, Christiansburg-----40-88-4-----10-----45.5-----613

Rupe, Radford-----33-69-2-----5-----47.8-----561

McCloud, Pulaski Co.-----47-95-13-----4-----49.5-----475

PUNTING

----------NO-----YDS-----AVG

Luckett, Franklin Co.----------27-----1036-----38.4

Rago, L.Botetourt----------20-----762-----38.1

Kerrick, M.Vista----------28-----1065-----38.0

Simmons, G.Wythe----------19-----712-----37.5

Tate, Marion----------25-----922-----36.9

G.Carroll, H.Valley----------26-----950-----36.5

Hunter, Christiansburg----------28-----991-----35.4

Lytton, Radford----------23-----814-----35.4

Ortiz, Galax----------14-----479-----34.2

Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1

East, Auburn----------21-----715-----34.0

Goforth, Blacksburg----------21-----713-----34.0

Wootten, P.McCluer----------14-----476-----34.0

Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------29-----981-----33.8

Fouts, P.Henry----------17-----572-----33.6

Deaton, S.River----------33-----1097-----33.3

Wright, Patrick Co.----------16-----532-----33.3

L.Adams, Chilhowie----------8-----261-----32.6

Pope, Grayson Co.----------31-----1012-----32.6

Killinger, C.Spring----------29-----940-----32.4

Marshall, Carroll Co.----------24-----765-----31.9

Tyree, E.Montgomery-----30-----940-----31.3

Fenton, Floyd Co.----------23-----714-----31.0

INTERCEPTIONS

M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------8

Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------5

Strong, H.Valley--------------------5

Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------4

McDaniel, H.Valley--------------------4

Chaustre, C.Spring--------------------3

Dillow, J.River--------------------3

Earls, Northside--------------------3

Hines, N.Cross--------------------3

D.Jones, J.Forest--------------------3

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3

Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------3

Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------3

Pardon, H.Valley--------------------3

Pope, Grayson Co.--------------------3

Roberts, M.Vista--------------------3

Sebolt, Glenvar--------------------3

Theimer, J.River--------------------3

B.Thompson, G.Wythe--------------------3

C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3

TACKLES

----------IND-----AST-----TOT

Conner, Floyd Co.----------70-----79-----109.5

Stanley, Christiansburg----------73-----64-----105.0

Eanes, S.River----------69-----51-----94.5

J.Jones, P.Henry----------62-----47-----85.5

Street, Glenvar----------67-----36-----85.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe----------67-----27-----80.5

R.Vaught, Galax----------69-----22-----80.0

Britton, N.Cross----------58-----39-----77.5

Theimer, J.River----------46-----56-----74.0

A.Carroll, H.Valley----------64-----11-----69.5

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------45-----44-----67.0

Collini, Giles----------56-----19-----65.5

Epperley, Blacksburg----------25-----79-----64.5

Davis, P.Henry----------45-----38-----64.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry----------44-----39-----63.5

J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------50-----26-----63.0

Milby, C.Spring----------54-----18-----63.0

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------54-----17-----62.5

Cockram, Floyd Co.----------51-----22-----62.0

D.Green, M.Vista----------49-----25-----61.5

Greer, Chilhowie----------49-----27-----61.5

Bishop, Northside----------47-----28-----61.0

Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------45-----32-----61.0

Preston, Northside----------48-----26-----61.0

Elliott, Northside----------47-----27-----60.5

McDaniel, Bassett----------47-----29-----60.5

Edwards, Patrick Co.----------40-----40-----60.0

Thompson, W.Byrd----------40-----40-----60.0

Lefew, Chilhowie----------46-----26-----59.0

Crigger, F.Chiswell----------51-----15-----58.5

Holland, M.Vista----------43-----31-----58.5

Bailey, F.Chiswell----------44-----27-----57.5

Strong, H.Valley----------53-----7-----56.5

Barnett, Covington----------39-----34-----56.0

Braxton, J.Forest----------38-----36-----56.0

Cupit, J.Forest----------37-----35-----54.5

Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------45-----19-----54.5

A.Taylor, Floyd Co.----------43-----23-----54.5

Olinger, Marion----------32-----43-----53.5

Klacynski, J.Forest----------35-----33-----51.5

Silverio, Chilhowie----------32-----38-----51.0

Jackson, N.Cross----------40-----21-----50.5

K.Smith, Bassett----------44-----12-----50.0

SACKS

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------11.0

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.0

Royal, Auburn--------------------8.5

East, Auburn--------------------8.0

Horton, Northside--------------------8.0

Pruitt, Marion--------------------8.0

Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------6.0

Gill, Bassett--------------------6.0

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------6.0

Hawks, Galax--------------------6.0

Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0

Needham, Narrows--------------------6.0

Daniel, N.Cross--------------------5.5

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------5.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0

Moss, Marion--------------------5.0

TACKLES FOR LOSS

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------22.0

Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------21.0

A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------21.0

K.Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------20.5

Hoffman, Radford--------------------19.0

Moss, Marion--------------------18.0

R.Vaught, Galax--------------------18.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------17.5

Hawks, Galax--------------------17.0

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------17.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------17.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------16.5

George, M.Vista--------------------16.0

Horton, Northside--------------------16.0

Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------16.0

Peoples, Galax--------------------16.0

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------14.5

J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------14.5

Street, Glenvar--------------------14.0

Preston, Northside--------------------13.0

Cupit, J.Forest--------------------12.0

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------12.0

D.Green, M.Vista--------------------12.0

McKinney, Galax--------------------12.0

S.Smith, Covington--------------------12.0

Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------11.5

PATs

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------32-32

Lytton, Radford--------------------29-29

Sproule, Radford--------------------12-12

Whitlock, Giles--------------------11-11

Phillips, J.Forest--------------------35-36

Morgan, Narrows--------------------32-33

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------32-33

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------38-40

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------26-28

Green, H.Valley--------------------13-14

Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------13-14

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------26-28

Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------40-44

Patterson, Northside--------------------10-11

Simmons, G.Wythe--------------------30-33

Ortiz, Galax--------------------39-43

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------19-21

Osborne, M.Vista--------------------38-42

Dragovich, H.Valley--------------------8-9

McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------7-8

Powell, J.River--------------------7-8

East, Auburn--------------------22-26

Lopez, Bassett--------------------11-13

Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------10-12

Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------15-18

Muse, N.Cross--------------------45-56

Hannula, Marion--------------------12-15

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------19-24

Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------6-8

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-10

Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------12-19

Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------5-9

FIELD GOALS

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------6-8

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------5-7

Lytton, Radford--------------------5-8

Whitlock, Giles--------------------5-8

East, Auburn--------------------3-5

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------3-5

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------3-7

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------2-2

Morgan, Narrows--------------------2-2

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------2-3

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------2-3

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1

Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1

Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------1-1

Repass, Grayson Co.--------------------1-1

Muse, N.Cross--------------------1-2

Patterson, Northside--------------------1-2

Wootten, P.McCluer--------------------1-2

Tags

Load comments