SCORING
-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS
Harris, N.Cross-----21-----2-----0-----128
Taylor, M.Vista-----21-----0-----0-----126
S.Smith, Covington-----20-----2-----0-----122
Shareef, R.Catholic-----18-----12-----0-----120
Morgan, Narrows-----11-----35-----2-----107
Ray, R.Catholic-----16-----6-----0-----102
East, Auburn----------10-----26-----5-----101
Street, Glenvar----------16-----2-----0-----98
Cook, P.Henry----------16-----0-----0-----96
Cupit, J.Forest-----16-----0-----0-----96
Fisher, Northside----------16-----0-----0-----96
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----15-----2-----0-----92
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----15-----2-----0-----92
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----14-----4-----0-----88
Persinger, Salem-----14-----2-----0-----86
Z.Johnson, Galax-----14-----0-----0-----84
Wells, G.Wythe-----14-----0-----0-----84
K.Smith, Bassett-----13-----4-----0-----82
Shafer, Rockbridge-----13-----0-----0-----78
Wade, L.Botetourt-----13-----0-----0-----78
Penn, Patrick Co.-----12-----4-----0-----76
Baines, N.Cross-----12-----0-----0-----72
Kelley, Auburn-----12-----0-----0-----72
Leftwich, Salem-----12-----0-----0-----72
Loder, Glenvar-----12-----0-----0-----72
Rupe, Radford-----12-----0-----0-----72
Sprowl, Patrick Co.-----12-----0-----0-----72
J.Rice, R.Catholic-----7-----28-----0-----70
Thomas, Chilhowie-----11-----2-----0-----68
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----11-----0-----0-----66
Gilley, Chilhowie-----11-----0-----0-----66
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----0-----0-----66
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----10-----4-----0-----64
Stanley, Christiansburg-----10-----3-----0-----63
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60
Flenner, Bath Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----39-----5-----54
Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----9-----0-----0-----54
Motley, Carroll Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Hunter, Christiansburg-----8-----4-----0-----52
Ortiz, Galax-----0-----39-----4-----51
Wiley, Narrows-----8-----2-----0-----50
RUSHING
-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co.-----178-----1373-----7.7-----152.6
Cupit, J.Forest-----160-----1363-----8.5-----151.4
S.Smith, Covington-----160-----1351-----8.4-----168.9
D.Brown, Galax-----127-----1329-----10.5-----166.1
Fisher, Northside-----154-----1282-----8.3-----142.4
Persinger, Salem-----137-----1184-----8.6-----131.6
Harris, N.Cross-----135-----1176-----8.7-----130.7
Cook, P.Henry-----164-----1042-----6.4-----104.2
Shareef, R.Catholic-----107-----869-----8.1-----96.6
Stanley, Christiansburg-----157-----854-----5.4-----94.8
Taylor, M.Vista-----124-----845-----6.8-----93.9
Loder, Glenvar-----122-----839-----6.8-----93.2
Morgan, Narrows-----102-----839-----8.2-----93.2
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----195-----837-----4.3-----83.7
Collini, Giles-----141-----808-----5.7-----89.8
Wells, G.Wythe-----102-----801-----6.6-----100.1
Ray, R.Catholic-----60-----797-----13.3-----88.6
Wade, L.Botetourt-----122-----794-----6.5-----88.2
Moore, W.Byrd-----126-----785-----6.2-----98.3
D.Owens, E.Montgomery-----105-----774-----7.4-----86.0
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----110-----762-----6.9-----127.0
Kelley, Auburn-----163-----746-----4.6-----74.6
K.Smith, Bassett-----129-----730-----5.6-----91.3
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----91-----721-----7.9-----80.1
Ratcliffe, Giles-----158-----720-----4.6-----80.0
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----65-----707-----10.8-----78.6
Brewer, R.Retreat-----110-----696-----62.7-----87.0
Gilley, Chilhowie-----72-----690-----9.6-----76.7
East, Auburn-----112-----666-----5.9-----66.6
Rupe, Radford-----89-----665-----7.5-----73.9
Wilson, H.Valley-----129-----603-----4.7-----67.0
Crawford, Craig Co.-----74-----602-----8.1-----66.9
Simmons, G.Wythe-----108-----586-----5.4-----73.3
Hunter, Christiansburg-----102-----571-----5.6-----63.4
Baker, W.Byrd-----108-----561-----6.2-----62.3
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----94-----554-----5.9-----55.4
Kennedy, Pulaski Co.-----129-----548-----4.2-----68.5
Merriman, Patrick Co.-----131-----545-----4.2-----60.6
A.Brown, S.River-----77-----515-----6.7-----57.2
Coleman, P.McCluer-----81-----476-----5.9-----59.5
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----84-----574-----6.8-----63.8
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----105-----549-----5.2-----61.0
Tate, Marion-----104-----543-----5.2-----67.9
Strong, H.Valley-----113-----541-----4.8-----60.1
Rodrigue, Carroll Co.-----83-----539-----6.5-----59.9
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----57-----523-----9.2-----58.1
Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----86-----519-----6.0-----57.7
Street, Glenvar-----116-----504-----4.3-----56.0
RECEIVING
REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----48-----983-----10-----20.5
Pedigo, P.Henry-----41-----782-----7-----19.1
Bell, H.Valley-----37-----466-----3-----12.6
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----37-----1028-----9-----27.8
Sebolt, Glenvar-----35-----728-----6-----21.0
Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----34-----442-----9-----13.0
Baines, N.Cross-----31-----668-----11-----21.5
Bannister, W.Fleming-----31-----480-----5-----15.5
Cann, N.Cross-----31-----516-----6-----16.6
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----31-----540-----9-----17.4
Earls, Northside-----30-----487-----3-----16.2
Mohamed, Blacksburg-----30-----575-----6-----19.2
L.Owens, Craig Co.-----27-----295-----2-----10.9
Z.Johnson, Galax-----26-----526-----14-----20.2
Tinsley, W.Byrd-----26-----314-----4-----11.2
Burcham, Carroll Co.-----25-----416-----4-----16.7
Henderson, Craig Co.-----25-----443-----4-----17.7
Ryder, Bath Co.-----25-----238-----1-----9.5
Coates, C.Spring-----24-----396-----4-----16.5
K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----24-----249-----6-----10.4
Ellison, M.Vista-----23-----357-----4-----15.5
Flenner, Bath Co.-----23-----557-----9-----24.2
Doss, Chilhowie-----22-----347-----6-----15.8
Grant, M.Vista-----22-----469-----6-----21.3
Jackson, N.Cross-----22-----466-----8-----21.2
Santoemma, M.Vista-----22-----274-----2-----12.5
Dean, W.Byrd-----21-----408-----2-----19.4
Gholston, Blacksburg-----21-----435-----4-----20.7
T.Johnson, M.Vista-----21-----360-----2-----17.4
Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----21-----301-----3-----14.3
Motley, Carroll Co.-----21-----335-----6-----16.0
Barnett, Covington-----20-----223-----4-----11.2
Cole, N.Cross-----20-----163-----1-----8.2
Hamm, Marion-----20-----210-----3-----10.5
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----20-----341-----3-----17.1
Pope, Grayson Co.-----20-----290-----2-----14.5
Reeves, C.Spring-----20-----256-----2-----12.8
Richardson, Marion-----20-----250-----0-----12.3
PASSING
C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS
Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----122-187-13-----18-----65.2-----1928
Zappia, N.Cross-----111-189-6-----26-----58.6-----1917
Simmons, G.Wythe-----94-150-1-----14-----62.7-----1840
Gunn, P.Henry-----101-179-7-----20-----56.4-----1719
D.Hairston, M.Vista-----100-172-3-----16-----58.1-----1655
G.Carroll, H.Valley-----112-192-7-----19----------58.3-----1577
Pickett, Galax-----86-149-5-----23-----57.7-----1532
Goforth, Blacksburg-----86-165-8-----14-----52.1-----1518
Wolk, Glenvar-----82-151-----9-----11-----54.3-----1458
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----59-100-2-----13-----59.0-----1107
Luckett, Franklin Co.-----52-105-8-----14-----49.5-----1057
Webb, Northside-----74-139-6-----6-----53.2-----1004
H.Chaney, Salem-----55-96-4-----13-----57.3-----1000
Tate, Marion-----81-148-8-----9-----54.7-----987
A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----52-106-6-----16-----49.1-----984
Dalton, Carroll Co.-----59-108-3-----11-----54.6-----872
Nichols, W.Fleming-----64-128-5-----8-----50.0-----871
L.Adams, Chilhowie-----46-103-9-----12-----44.7-----824
Baker, W.Byrd-----63-132-6-----6-----47.7-----794
Hunter, Christiansburg-----47-103-4-----12-----45.6-----747
J.Hairston, Bassett-----50-98-2-----7-----51.0-----660
McAllister, J.River-----48-95-4-----5-----50.1-----628
Rupe, Radford-----36-81-2-----5-----44.4-----595
McCloud, Pulaski Co.-----48-99-13-----4-----48.5-----511
PUNTING
----------NO-----YDS-----AVG
Luckett, Franklin Co.----------31-----1181-----38.1
Kerrick, M.Vista----------33-----1238-----37.5
Simmons, G.Wythe----------19-----712-----37.5
Tate, Marion----------25-----922-----36.9
G.Carroll, H.Valley----------32-----1178-----36.8
Rago, L.Botetourt----------23-----846-----36.8
Hunter, Christiansburg----------31-----1127-----36.4
Logan, Salem----------16-----581-----36.3
Lytton, Radford----------29-----1026-----36.2
Wootten, P.McCluer----------17-----590-----34.7
Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1
Fouts, P.Henry----------21-----717-----34.1
Goforth, Blacksburg----------21-----713-----34.0
East, Auburn----------22-----744-----33.8
Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------30-----1021-----33.8
L.Adams, Chilhowie----------12-----404-----33.7
Wright, Patrick Co.----------19-----634-----33.4
Killinger, C.Spring----------36-----1194-----33.2
Deaton, S.River----------39-----1288-----33.0
Pope, Grayson Co.----------38-----1234-----32.5
Marshall, Carroll Co.----------24-----765-----31.9
Tyree, E.Montgomery----------34-----1085-----31.9
Fenton, Floyd Co.----------29-----891-----30.7
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------8
Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------5
Strong, H.Valley--------------------5
Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------4
Hines, N.Cross--------------------4
McDaniel, H.Valley--------------------4
Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------4
Earls, Northside--------------------3
D.Jones, J.Forest--------------------3
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3
Pardon, H.Valley--------------------3
Roberts, M.Vista--------------------3
Sebolt, Glenvar--------------------3
B.Thompson, G.Wythe--------------------3
C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3
Wiley, Narrows--------------------3
TACKLES
----------IND-----AST-----TOT
Conner, Floyd Co.----------78-----86-----121.0
Stanley, Christiansburg----------78-----70-----113.0
Eanes, S.River----------78-----60-----108.0
Martin, G.Wythe----------80-----32-----96.0
Street, Glenvar----------74-----44-----96.0
J.Jones, P.Henry----------69-----53-----95.5
Britton, N.Cross----------67-----50-----92.0
R.Vaught, Galax----------69-----22-----80.0
A.Carroll, H.Valley----------71-----12-----77.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------51-----50-----76.0
Milby, C.Spring----------66-----20-----76.0
Crigger, F.Chiswell----------58-----33-----74.5
Davis, P.Henry----------52-----41-----72.5
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------62-----21-----72.5
Cockram, Floyd Co.----------59-----26-----72.0
Collini, Giles----------61-----22-----72.0
D.Green, M.Vista----------57-----29-----71.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry----------49-----44-----71.0
Bishop, Northside----------55-----30-----70.0
Greer, Chilhowie----------54-----32-----70.0
E.Jones, F.Chiswell----------56-----28-----70.0
Holland, L.Botetourt----------52-----35-----69.5
J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------55-----29-----69.5
Preston, Northside----------55-----29-----69.5
T.Thompson, W.Byrd----------47-----45-----69.5
Edwards, Patrick Co.----------48-----42-----69.0
Elliott, Northside----------53-----32-----69.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------50-----36-----68.0
Cupit, J.Forest----------47-----40-----67.0
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------58-----17-----66.5
Epperley, Blacksburg----------25-----79-----64.5
Strong, H.Valley----------61-----7-----64.5
Lefew, Chilhowie----------50-----28-----64.0
Barnett, Covington----------44-----37-----62.5
Bailey, F.Chiswell----------48-----27-----61.5
A.Taylor, Floyd Co.----------49-----24-----61.0
McDaniel, Bassett----------47-----29-----60.5
Duncan, C.Spring----------44-----38-----60.0
Fridley, Alleghany----------47-----23-----58.5
Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------47-----23-----58.5
Silverio, Chilhowie----------36-----44-----58.0
Olinger, Marion----------34-----47-----57.5
Moss, Marion----------36-----41-----56.5
Wells, G.Wythe----------48-----17-----56.5
SACKS
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------11.0
Pruitt, Marion--------------------10.0
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.5
Horton, Northside--------------------8.0
Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------7.0
Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5
Gill, Bassett--------------------6.0
Hairston, Franklin Co.--------------------6.0
Hawks, Galax--------------------6.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------6.0
Jamelle Jones, S.River--------------------6.0
Medley, P.Henry--------------------6.0
Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0
Needham, Narrows--------------------6.0
Young, N.Cross--------------------6.0
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Moss, Marion--------------------24.0
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------23.0
Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------21.0
A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------21.0
K.Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------20.5
George, M.Vista--------------------29.0
Hoffman, Radford--------------------19.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------18.5
Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------18.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------18.0
R.Vaught, Galax--------------------18.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------17.5
Hawks, Galax--------------------17.0
Horton, Northside--------------------17.0
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------17.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------17.0
J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------16.5
N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------16.0
Peoples, Galax--------------------16.0
D.Green, M.Vista--------------------15.0
Jamelle Jones, S.River--------------------15.0
S.Smith, Covington--------------------15.0
Street, Glenvar--------------------15.0
PATs
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------38-38
Lytton, Radford--------------------29-29
Whitlock, Giles--------------------14-14
Sproule, Radford--------------------12-12
Wootten, P.McCluer--------------------11-11
Deaton, S.River--------------------9-9
Phillips, J.Forest--------------------40-41
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------32-33
Grepiotis, Salem--------------------39-41
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------29-31
Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------28-30
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------26-28
Green, H.Valley--------------------13-14
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------39-42
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------38-41
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------21-23
Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------41-45
Kerrick, M.Vista--------------------40-44
Ortiz, Galax--------------------39-43
Morgan, Narrows--------------------35-39
Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------21-24
East, Auburn--------------------26-30
Lopez, Bassett--------------------11-13
Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------14-17
Muse, N.Cross--------------------47-58
Hannula, Marion--------------------12-15
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------23-29
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------10-13
Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------15-23
Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------5-9
FIELD GOALS
Simpson, Pulaski Co.-------------------------8-10
East, Auburn--------------------5-7
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------5-7
Deaton, S.River--------------------5-8
Whitlock, Giles--------------------5-8
Lytton, Radford--------------------5-10
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------3-6
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------3-7
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------2-2
Morgan, Narrows--------------------2-2
Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------2-2
Grepiotis, Salem--------------------2-3
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------2-3
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------2-3
Green, H.Valley--------------------1-1
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1
Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1
Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------1-1
Repass, Grayson Co.--------------------1-1
Muse, N.Cross--------------------1-2
Wootten, P.McCluer--------------------1-2
Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------1-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.