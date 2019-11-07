Cupit Keenan.JPG

Jefferson Forest's Keenan Cupit stands second in Timesland in rushing with 1,363 yards.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

SCORING

-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS

Harris, N.Cross-----21-----2-----0-----128

Taylor, M.Vista-----21-----0-----0-----126

S.Smith, Covington-----20-----2-----0-----122

Shareef, R.Catholic-----18-----12-----0-----120

Morgan, Narrows-----11-----35-----2-----107

Ray, R.Catholic-----16-----6-----0-----102

East, Auburn----------10-----26-----5-----101

Street, Glenvar----------16-----2-----0-----98

Cook, P.Henry----------16-----0-----0-----96

Cupit, J.Forest-----16-----0-----0-----96

Fisher, Northside----------16-----0-----0-----96

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----15-----2-----0-----92

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----15-----2-----0-----92

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----14-----4-----0-----88

Persinger, Salem-----14-----2-----0-----86

Z.Johnson, Galax-----14-----0-----0-----84

Wells, G.Wythe-----14-----0-----0-----84

K.Smith, Bassett-----13-----4-----0-----82

Shafer, Rockbridge-----13-----0-----0-----78

Wade, L.Botetourt-----13-----0-----0-----78

Penn, Patrick Co.-----12-----4-----0-----76

Baines, N.Cross-----12-----0-----0-----72

Kelley, Auburn-----12-----0-----0-----72

Leftwich, Salem-----12-----0-----0-----72

Loder, Glenvar-----12-----0-----0-----72

Rupe, Radford-----12-----0-----0-----72

Sprowl, Patrick Co.-----12-----0-----0-----72

J.Rice, R.Catholic-----7-----28-----0-----70

Thomas, Chilhowie-----11-----2-----0-----68

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----11-----0-----0-----66

Gilley, Chilhowie-----11-----0-----0-----66

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----0-----0-----66

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----10-----4-----0-----64

Stanley, Christiansburg-----10-----3-----0-----63

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60

Flenner, Bath Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----39-----5-----54

Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----9-----0-----0-----54

Motley, Carroll Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Hunter, Christiansburg-----8-----4-----0-----52

Ortiz, Galax-----0-----39-----4-----51

Wiley, Narrows-----8-----2-----0-----50

RUSHING

-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG

Penn, Patrick Co.-----178-----1373-----7.7-----152.6

Cupit, J.Forest-----160-----1363-----8.5-----151.4

S.Smith, Covington-----160-----1351-----8.4-----168.9

D.Brown, Galax-----127-----1329-----10.5-----166.1

Fisher, Northside-----154-----1282-----8.3-----142.4

Persinger, Salem-----137-----1184-----8.6-----131.6

Harris, N.Cross-----135-----1176-----8.7-----130.7

Cook, P.Henry-----164-----1042-----6.4-----104.2

Shareef, R.Catholic-----107-----869-----8.1-----96.6

Stanley, Christiansburg-----157-----854-----5.4-----94.8

Taylor, M.Vista-----124-----845-----6.8-----93.9

Loder, Glenvar-----122-----839-----6.8-----93.2

Morgan, Narrows-----102-----839-----8.2-----93.2

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----195-----837-----4.3-----83.7

Collini, Giles-----141-----808-----5.7-----89.8

Wells, G.Wythe-----102-----801-----6.6-----100.1

Ray, R.Catholic-----60-----797-----13.3-----88.6

Wade, L.Botetourt-----122-----794-----6.5-----88.2

Moore, W.Byrd-----126-----785-----6.2-----98.3

D.Owens, E.Montgomery-----105-----774-----7.4-----86.0

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----110-----762-----6.9-----127.0

Kelley, Auburn-----163-----746-----4.6-----74.6

K.Smith, Bassett-----129-----730-----5.6-----91.3

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----91-----721-----7.9-----80.1

Ratcliffe, Giles-----158-----720-----4.6-----80.0

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----65-----707-----10.8-----78.6

Brewer, R.Retreat-----110-----696-----62.7-----87.0

Gilley, Chilhowie-----72-----690-----9.6-----76.7

East, Auburn-----112-----666-----5.9-----66.6

Rupe, Radford-----89-----665-----7.5-----73.9

Wilson, H.Valley-----129-----603-----4.7-----67.0

Crawford, Craig Co.-----74-----602-----8.1-----66.9

Simmons, G.Wythe-----108-----586-----5.4-----73.3

Hunter, Christiansburg-----102-----571-----5.6-----63.4

Baker, W.Byrd-----108-----561-----6.2-----62.3

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----94-----554-----5.9-----55.4

Kennedy, Pulaski Co.-----129-----548-----4.2-----68.5

Merriman, Patrick Co.-----131-----545-----4.2-----60.6

A.Brown, S.River-----77-----515-----6.7-----57.2

Coleman, P.McCluer-----81-----476-----5.9-----59.5

Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----84-----574-----6.8-----63.8

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----105-----549-----5.2-----61.0

Tate, Marion-----104-----543-----5.2-----67.9

Strong, H.Valley-----113-----541-----4.8-----60.1

Rodrigue, Carroll Co.-----83-----539-----6.5-----59.9

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----57-----523-----9.2-----58.1

Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----86-----519-----6.0-----57.7

Street, Glenvar-----116-----504-----4.3-----56.0

RECEIVING

REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----48-----983-----10-----20.5

Pedigo, P.Henry-----41-----782-----7-----19.1

Bell, H.Valley-----37-----466-----3-----12.6

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----37-----1028-----9-----27.8

Sebolt, Glenvar-----35-----728-----6-----21.0

Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----34-----442-----9-----13.0

Baines, N.Cross-----31-----668-----11-----21.5

Bannister, W.Fleming-----31-----480-----5-----15.5

Cann, N.Cross-----31-----516-----6-----16.6

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----31-----540-----9-----17.4

Earls, Northside-----30-----487-----3-----16.2

Mohamed, Blacksburg-----30-----575-----6-----19.2

L.Owens, Craig Co.-----27-----295-----2-----10.9

Z.Johnson, Galax-----26-----526-----14-----20.2

Tinsley, W.Byrd-----26-----314-----4-----11.2

Burcham, Carroll Co.-----25-----416-----4-----16.7

Henderson, Craig Co.-----25-----443-----4-----17.7

Ryder, Bath Co.-----25-----238-----1-----9.5

Coates, C.Spring-----24-----396-----4-----16.5

K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----24-----249-----6-----10.4

Ellison, M.Vista-----23-----357-----4-----15.5

Flenner, Bath Co.-----23-----557-----9-----24.2

Doss, Chilhowie-----22-----347-----6-----15.8

Grant, M.Vista-----22-----469-----6-----21.3

Jackson, N.Cross-----22-----466-----8-----21.2

Santoemma, M.Vista-----22-----274-----2-----12.5

Dean, W.Byrd-----21-----408-----2-----19.4

Gholston, Blacksburg-----21-----435-----4-----20.7

T.Johnson, M.Vista-----21-----360-----2-----17.4

Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----21-----301-----3-----14.3

Motley, Carroll Co.-----21-----335-----6-----16.0

Barnett, Covington-----20-----223-----4-----11.2

Cole, N.Cross-----20-----163-----1-----8.2

Hamm, Marion-----20-----210-----3-----10.5

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----20-----341-----3-----17.1

Pope, Grayson Co.-----20-----290-----2-----14.5

Reeves, C.Spring-----20-----256-----2-----12.8

Richardson, Marion-----20-----250-----0-----12.3

PASSING

C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS

Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----122-187-13-----18-----65.2-----1928

Zappia, N.Cross-----111-189-6-----26-----58.6-----1917

Simmons, G.Wythe-----94-150-1-----14-----62.7-----1840

Gunn, P.Henry-----101-179-7-----20-----56.4-----1719

D.Hairston, M.Vista-----100-172-3-----16-----58.1-----1655

G.Carroll, H.Valley-----112-192-7-----19----------58.3-----1577

Pickett, Galax-----86-149-5-----23-----57.7-----1532

Goforth, Blacksburg-----86-165-8-----14-----52.1-----1518

Wolk, Glenvar-----82-151-----9-----11-----54.3-----1458

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----59-100-2-----13-----59.0-----1107

Luckett, Franklin Co.-----52-105-8-----14-----49.5-----1057

Webb, Northside-----74-139-6-----6-----53.2-----1004

H.Chaney, Salem-----55-96-4-----13-----57.3-----1000

Tate, Marion-----81-148-8-----9-----54.7-----987

A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----52-106-6-----16-----49.1-----984

Dalton, Carroll Co.-----59-108-3-----11-----54.6-----872

Nichols, W.Fleming-----64-128-5-----8-----50.0-----871

L.Adams, Chilhowie-----46-103-9-----12-----44.7-----824

Baker, W.Byrd-----63-132-6-----6-----47.7-----794

Hunter, Christiansburg-----47-103-4-----12-----45.6-----747

J.Hairston, Bassett-----50-98-2-----7-----51.0-----660

McAllister, J.River-----48-95-4-----5-----50.1-----628

Rupe, Radford-----36-81-2-----5-----44.4-----595

McCloud, Pulaski Co.-----48-99-13-----4-----48.5-----511

PUNTING

----------NO-----YDS-----AVG

Luckett, Franklin Co.----------31-----1181-----38.1

Kerrick, M.Vista----------33-----1238-----37.5

Simmons, G.Wythe----------19-----712-----37.5

Tate, Marion----------25-----922-----36.9

G.Carroll, H.Valley----------32-----1178-----36.8

Rago, L.Botetourt----------23-----846-----36.8

Hunter, Christiansburg----------31-----1127-----36.4

Logan, Salem----------16-----581-----36.3

Lytton, Radford----------29-----1026-----36.2

Wootten, P.McCluer----------17-----590-----34.7

Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1

Fouts, P.Henry----------21-----717-----34.1

Goforth, Blacksburg----------21-----713-----34.0

East, Auburn----------22-----744-----33.8

Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------30-----1021-----33.8

L.Adams, Chilhowie----------12-----404-----33.7

Wright, Patrick Co.----------19-----634-----33.4

Killinger, C.Spring----------36-----1194-----33.2

Deaton, S.River----------39-----1288-----33.0

Pope, Grayson Co.----------38-----1234-----32.5

Marshall, Carroll Co.----------24-----765-----31.9

Tyree, E.Montgomery----------34-----1085-----31.9

Fenton, Floyd Co.----------29-----891-----30.7

INTERCEPTIONS

M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------8

Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------5

Strong, H.Valley--------------------5

Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------4

Hines, N.Cross--------------------4

McDaniel, H.Valley--------------------4

Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------4

Earls, Northside--------------------3

D.Jones, J.Forest--------------------3

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3

Pardon, H.Valley--------------------3

Roberts, M.Vista--------------------3

Sebolt, Glenvar--------------------3

B.Thompson, G.Wythe--------------------3

C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3

Wiley, Narrows--------------------3

TACKLES

----------IND-----AST-----TOT

Conner, Floyd Co.----------78-----86-----121.0

Stanley, Christiansburg----------78-----70-----113.0

Eanes, S.River----------78-----60-----108.0

Martin, G.Wythe----------80-----32-----96.0

Street, Glenvar----------74-----44-----96.0

J.Jones, P.Henry----------69-----53-----95.5

Britton, N.Cross----------67-----50-----92.0

R.Vaught, Galax----------69-----22-----80.0

A.Carroll, H.Valley----------71-----12-----77.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------51-----50-----76.0

Milby, C.Spring----------66-----20-----76.0

Crigger, F.Chiswell----------58-----33-----74.5

Davis, P.Henry----------52-----41-----72.5

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------62-----21-----72.5

Cockram, Floyd Co.----------59-----26-----72.0

Collini, Giles----------61-----22-----72.0

D.Green, M.Vista----------57-----29-----71.5

N.Johnson, P.Henry----------49-----44-----71.0

Bishop, Northside----------55-----30-----70.0

Greer, Chilhowie----------54-----32-----70.0

E.Jones, F.Chiswell----------56-----28-----70.0

Holland, L.Botetourt----------52-----35-----69.5

J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------55-----29-----69.5

Preston, Northside----------55-----29-----69.5

T.Thompson, W.Byrd----------47-----45-----69.5

Edwards, Patrick Co.----------48-----42-----69.0

Elliott, Northside----------53-----32-----69.0

Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------50-----36-----68.0

Cupit, J.Forest----------47-----40-----67.0

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------58-----17-----66.5

Epperley, Blacksburg----------25-----79-----64.5

Strong, H.Valley----------61-----7-----64.5

Lefew, Chilhowie----------50-----28-----64.0

Barnett, Covington----------44-----37-----62.5

Bailey, F.Chiswell----------48-----27-----61.5

A.Taylor, Floyd Co.----------49-----24-----61.0

McDaniel, Bassett----------47-----29-----60.5

Duncan, C.Spring----------44-----38-----60.0

Fridley, Alleghany----------47-----23-----58.5

Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------47-----23-----58.5

Silverio, Chilhowie----------36-----44-----58.0

Olinger, Marion----------34-----47-----57.5

Moss, Marion----------36-----41-----56.5

Wells, G.Wythe----------48-----17-----56.5

SACKS

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------11.0

Pruitt, Marion--------------------10.0

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.5

Horton, Northside--------------------8.0

Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------7.0

Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5

Gill, Bassett--------------------6.0

Hairston, Franklin Co.--------------------6.0

Hawks, Galax--------------------6.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------6.0

Jamelle Jones, S.River--------------------6.0

Medley, P.Henry--------------------6.0

Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0

Needham, Narrows--------------------6.0

Young, N.Cross--------------------6.0

TACKLES FOR LOSS

Moss, Marion--------------------24.0

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------23.0

Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------21.0

A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------21.0

K.Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------20.5

George, M.Vista--------------------29.0

Hoffman, Radford--------------------19.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------18.5

Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------18.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------18.0

R.Vaught, Galax--------------------18.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------17.5

Hawks, Galax--------------------17.0

Horton, Northside--------------------17.0

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------17.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------17.0

J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------16.5

N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------16.0

Peoples, Galax--------------------16.0

D.Green, M.Vista--------------------15.0

Jamelle Jones, S.River--------------------15.0

S.Smith, Covington--------------------15.0

Street, Glenvar--------------------15.0

PATs

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------38-38

Lytton, Radford--------------------29-29

Whitlock, Giles--------------------14-14

Sproule, Radford--------------------12-12

Wootten, P.McCluer--------------------11-11

Deaton, S.River--------------------9-9

Phillips, J.Forest--------------------40-41

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------32-33

Grepiotis, Salem--------------------39-41

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------29-31

Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------28-30

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------26-28

Green, H.Valley--------------------13-14

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------39-42

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------38-41

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------21-23

Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------41-45

Kerrick, M.Vista--------------------40-44

Ortiz, Galax--------------------39-43

Morgan, Narrows--------------------35-39

Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------21-24

East, Auburn--------------------26-30

Lopez, Bassett--------------------11-13

Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------14-17

Muse, N.Cross--------------------47-58

Hannula, Marion--------------------12-15

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------23-29

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------10-13

Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------15-23

Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------5-9

FIELD GOALS

Simpson, Pulaski Co.-------------------------8-10

East, Auburn--------------------5-7

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------5-7

Deaton, S.River--------------------5-8

Whitlock, Giles--------------------5-8

Lytton, Radford--------------------5-10

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------3-6

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------3-7

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------2-2

Morgan, Narrows--------------------2-2

Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------2-2

Grepiotis, Salem--------------------2-3

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------2-3

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------2-3

Green, H.Valley--------------------1-1

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1

Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1

Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------1-1

Repass, Grayson Co.--------------------1-1

Muse, N.Cross--------------------1-2

Wootten, P.McCluer--------------------1-2

Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------1-5

