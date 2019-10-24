Hidden Valley vs. PH

Patrick Henry’s Trace Pedigo (1), shown scoring a touchdown against Hidden Valley, leads Timesland with 36 pass receptions.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

SCORING

-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS

Taylor, M.Vista-----19-----0-----0-----114

Harris, N.Cross-----16-----2-----0-----98

Ray, R.Catholic-----14-----2-----0-----86

East, Auburn-----9-----21-----3-----84

Z.Johnson, Galax-----14-----0-----0-----84

Shareef, R.Catholic-----12-----12-----0-----84

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----13-----2-----0-----80

Street, Glenvar-----13-----2-----0-----80

Fisher, Northside-----13-----0-----0-----78

Wade, L.Botetourt-----13-----0-----0-----78

Morgan, Narrows-----8-----25-----1-----76

Penn, Patrick Co.-----12-----4-----0-----76

Cook, P.Henry-----12-----0-----0-----72

Cupit, J.Forest-----12-----0-----0-----72

S.Smith, Covington-----12-----2-----0-----72

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----11-----4-----0-----70

D.Brown, Galax-----11-----0-----0-----66

Kelley, Auburn-----11-----0-----0-----66

Leftwich, Salem-----11-----0-----0-----66

Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----0-----0-----66

Wells, G.Wythe-----11-----0-----0-----66

K.Smith, Bassett-----10-----2-----0-----62

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----10-----0-----0-----60

Rupe, Radford-----10-----0-----0-----60

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----9-----4-----0-----58

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----9-----0-----0-----54

Baines, N.Cross-----9-----0-----0-----54

Loder, Glenvar-----9-----0-----0-----54

Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54

Thomas, Chilhowie-----8-----2-----0-----50

Flenner, Bath Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48

Gilley, Chilhowie-----8-----0-----0-----48

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48

Motley, Carroll Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----8-----0-----0-----48

Sebolt, Glenvar-----8-----0-----0-----48

Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----8-----0-----0-----48

Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----32-----5-----47

Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----3-----0-----45

Dunford, F.Chiswell-----6-----5-----1-----44

Braxton, J.Forest-----7-----0-----0-----42

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42

Pickett, Galax-----7-----0-----0-----42

Wood, Salem-----7-----0-----0-----42

Fuhrman, Glenvar-----0-----31-----3-----40

J.Williams, Chilhowie-----6-----4-----0-----40

RUSHING

-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG

Penn, Patrick Co.-----166-----1252-----7.5-----178.9

D.Brown, Galax-----108-----1076-----10.0-----153.7

S.Smith, Covington-----138-----1066-----7.7-----152.3

Cupit, J.Forest-----129-----1029-----8.0-----147.0

Fisher, Northside-----110-----996-----9.1-----142.3

Harris, N.Cross-----114-----937-----8.2-----133.9

Cook, P.Henry----------137-----905-----6.6-----113.1

Persinger, Salem-----117-----898-----7.7-----128.3

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----110-----762-----6.9-----127.0

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----159-----739-----4.6-----92.4

K.Smith, Bassett-----129-----730-----5.7-----91.3

Wade, L.Botetourt-----112-----710-----6.3-----101.4

Wells, G.Wythe-----115-----691-----6.0-----98.7

Stanley, Christiansburg-----123-----682-----5.5-----97.4

Morgan, Narrows-----82-----677-----8.3-----96.7

Loder, Glenvar-----93-----655-----7-----93.6

Collini, Giles-----115-----646-----5.6-----92.3

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----72-----621-----8.6-----77.6

D.Owens, E.Montgomery-----84-----620-----7.4-----88.6

Ray, R.Catholic-----40-----613-----15.3-----87.6

Taylor, M.Vista-----88-----613-----7.0-----87.6

Rupe, Radford-----65-----602-----9.3-----86.0

Kelley, Auburn-----126-----597-----4.7-----74.6

Moore, W.Byrd-----98-----589-----6.0-----98.1

Shareef, R.Catholic-----71-----581-----8.2-----83.0

East, Auburn-----92-----556-----6.0-----69.5

Ratcliffe, Giles-----132-----541-----4.1-----77.3

Tate, Marion-----97-----515-----5.3-----73.6

Gilley, Chilhowie-----59-----513-----8.7-----73.3

Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----65-----511-----7.9-----73.0

Wilson, H.Valley-----110-----501-----4.6-----71.6

Simmons, G.Wythe-----100-----481-----4.8-----68.7

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----95-----475-----5.0-----67.9

Crawford, Craig  Co.-----56-----464-----8.3-----66.3

Leftwich, Salem-----90-----459-----5.1-----65.6

Strong, H.Valley-----87-----458-----5.3-----65.4

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----54-----455-----8.4-----65.0

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----72-----448-----6.2-----56.0

Rodrigue, Carroll Co.-----75-----443-----5.9-----55.4

Poe, Grayson Co.-----120-----437-----3.6-----62.4

J.Williams, Chilhowie-----69-----432-----6.3-----61.7

A.Brown, S.River-----55-----431-----78-----61.5

Dunford, F.Chiswell-----60-----430-----7.2-----53.8

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----36-----414-----11.5

Kennedy, Pulaski Co.-----106-----412-----3.9-----51.5

Coleman, P.McCluer-----68-----406-----6.0-----58.0

Hunter, Christiansburg-----75-----404-----5.4-----57.7

RECEIVING

REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG

Pedigo, P.Henry-----36-----667-----6-----18.5

Sebolt, Glenvar-----34-----727-----6-----21.4

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----33-----892-----8-----27.0

Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----31-----416-----9-----13.4

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----31-----738-----8-----23.8

Bell, H.Valley-----30-----308-----2-----10.3

Cann, N.Cross-----25-----453-----5-----18.1

Baines, N.Cross-----24-----489-----8-----20.4

Bannister, W.Fleming-----24-----362-----4-----45.3

Burcham, Carroll Co.-----24-----389-----3-----16.2

Earls, Northside-----24-----366-----2-----15.3

Z.Johnson, Galax-----24-----496-----14-----20.7

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----23-----347-----7-----15.1

McCormick, P.Henry-----23-----251-----4-----10.9

Mohamed, Blacksburg-----23-----486-----5-----21.1

Flenner, Bath Co.-----21-----460-----8-----21.9

Coates, C.Spring-----20-----325-----4-----16.3

Doss, Chilhowie-----20-----323-----6-----16.2

Gholston, Blacksburg-----20-----342-----3-----17.1

Henderson, Craig Co.-----20-----366-----4-----18.3

L.Owens, Craig Co.-----20-----202-----1-----10.1

Pope, Grayson Co.-----20-----290-----0-----14.5

John Gass, Liberty-----19-----315-----2-----16.6

K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----19-----203-----5-----10.7

Ryder, Bath Co.-----19-----193-----1-----10.2

Tinsley, W.Byrd-----19-----200-----2-----10.5

Jackson, N.Cross-----18-----380-----7-----21.1

Richardson, Marion-----18-----215-----0-----11.9

Wiley, Narrows-----18-----391-----6-----21.7

Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----17-----233-----2-----13.7

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----17-----178-----3-----16.4

Reeves, C.Spring-----17-----197-----2-----11.6

Santoemma, M.Vista-----17-----225-----1-----13.2

Calhoun, Marion-----16-----176-----9-----11.0

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----16-----259-----2-----16.2

PASSING

C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS

Simmons, G.Wythe-----82-132-1-----12-----62.1-----1562

Zappia, N.Cross-----88-155-6-----20-----56.8-----1559

Gunn, P.Henry-----85-147-7-----17-----57.8-----1434

Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----86-137-10-----14-----62.8-----1417

G.Carroll, H.Valley-----92-155-----4-----16-----59.4-----1306

Goforth, Blacksburg-----73-144-7-----12-----50.7-----1300

Wolk, Glenvar-----64-118-9-----10-----54.2-----1224

Pickett, Galax-----72-131-5-----20-----55.0-----1192

D.Hairston, M.Vista-----68-111-1-----12-----61.3-----1154

H.Chaney, Salem-----51-90-4-----10-----56.7-----879

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----48-78-1-----9-----61.5-----847

Tate, Marion-----70-129-7-----6-----54.3-----840

Luckett, Franklin Co.-----39-77-5-----10-----50.6-----820

Fussell, Bath  Co.-----48-147-12-----11-----32.7-----767

A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----40-78-3-----13-----51.3-----756

Duncan, C.Spring-----56-125-5-----7-----44.8-----747

Webb, Northside-----57-10704-----3-----53.3-----716

L.Adams, Chilhowie-----39-88-8-----11-----44.3-----710

Dalton, Carroll Co.-----47-89-3-----8-----52.8-----701

J.Hairston, Bassett-----50-98-2-----7-----52.0-----660

McAllister, J.River-----37-71-3-----4-----48.1-----543

Nichols, W.Fleming-----43-85-5-----6-----50.6-----538

Rupe, Radford-----31-63-0-----5-----49.2-----524

Baker, W.Byrd-----40-85-5-----2-----47.1-----517

Hunter, Christiansburg-----33-71-4-----8-----46.5-----495

McCloud, Pulaski Co.-----47-95-13-----4-----49.5-----475

Cassell, Grayson Co.-----33-80-4-----2-----41.3-----379

Sprowl, Patrick Co.-----17-37-2-----3-----45.9-----367

PUNTING

----------NO-----YDS-----AVG

Luckett, Franklin Co.----------24-----934-----38.9

Simmons, G.Wythe----------19-----712-----37.5

Sloss, Craig Co.----------11-----305-----37.3

Kerrick, M.Vista----------22-----812-----36.9

Logan, Salem----------15-----554-----36.9

Tate, Marion----------25-----922-----36.9

Lytton, Radford----------20-----733-----36.7

Cole, N.Cross----------7-----254-----36.3

G.Carroll, H.Valley----------22-----781-----35.5

Goforth, Blacksburg----------17-----600-----35.3

Hunter, Christiansburg----------26-----912-----35.1

Peay, J.River----------7-----242-----34.6

Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1

Wootten, P.McCluer----------14-----476-----34.0

Ortiz, Galax----------13-----441-----33.9

Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------29-----981-----33.8

Pope, Grayson Co.----------27-----898-----33.3

Fouts, P.Henry----------16-----528-----33.0

Deaton, S.River----------30-----969-----32.5

Marshall, Carroll Co.----------24-----765-----31.9

Killinger, C.Spring----------26-----820-----31.5

Tyree, E.Montgomery----------27-----845-----31.3

Fenton, Floyd Co.----------22-----681-----30.9

INTERCEPTIONS

M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------7

Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------4

Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------4

McDaniel, H.Valley--------------------4

Strong, H.Valley--------------------4

Chaustre, C.Spring--------------------3

Dillow, J.River--------------------3

Earls, Northside--------------------3

Hines, N.Cross--------------------3

Jones, L.Botetourt--------------------3

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3

Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------3

Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------3

Pardon, H.Valley--------------------3

Pope, Grayson Co.--------------------3

Theimer, J.River--------------------3

B.Thompson, G.Wythe--------------------3

C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3

TACKLES

----------IND-----AST-----TOT

Conner, Floyd Co.----------67-----73-----103.5

Stanley, Christiansburg----------64-----58-----93.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe----------67-----27-----80.5

Eanes, S.River----------60-----38-----79.0

J.Jones, P.Henry----------57-----43-----78.5

Street, Glenvar----------60-----33-----76.5

Britton, N.Cross----------57-----36-----75.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------45-----44-----67.0

R.Vaught, Galax----------59-----14-----66.0

A.Carroll, H.Valley----------60-----9-----64.5

Theimer, J.River----------39-----50-----64.0

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------54-----17-----62.5

Collini, Giles----------52-----16-----60.0

Epperley, Blacksburg----------23-----72-----59.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry----------41-----36-----59.0

Bishop, Northside----------45-----27-----58.5

Crigger, F.Chiswell----------51-----29-----58.5

Milby, C.Spring----------5016-----58.0

Cockram, Floyd Co.----------46-----21-----56.5

J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------44-----25-----56.5

Davis, P.Henry----------39-----34-----56.0

Bailey, F.Chiswell----------33-----22-----55.0

Edwards, Patrick Co.----------40-----30-----55.0

Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------43-----24-----55.0

Greer, Chilhowie----------42-----36-----55.0

Preston, Northside----------42-----25-----54.5

D.Green, M.Vista----------42-----24-----54.0

Jones, F.Chiswell----------41-----23-----54.0

Thompson, W.Byrd----------34-----39-----53.5

Elliott, Northside----------41-----23-----52.5

Barnett, Covington----------36-----31-----51.5

Holland, M.Vista----------39-----24-----51.0

Lefew, Chilhowie----------39-----24-----51.0

McDaniel, Bassett----------37-----28-----51.0

Klaczynski, J.Forest----------34-----32-----50.0

Strong, H.Valley-----47-----6-----50.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------41-----17-----49.5

Burcham, Carroll Co.----------41-----15-----48.5

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------44-----9-----48.5

Olinger, Marion----------29-----39-----48.5

Wells, G.Wythe----------40-----16-----48.0

Cupit, J.Forest----------34-----32-----50.0

Wall, Carroll Co.----------34-----26-----47.0

Braxton, J.Forest----------31/30-----46.0

Norris, Blacksburg----------15-----62-----46.0

Russell, Pulaski Co.----------31-----30-----46.0

SACKS

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.0

Pruitt, Marion--------------------7.5

Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------6.0

Hawks, Galax--------------------6.0

Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0

Needham, Narrows--------------------6.0

Horton, Northside--------------------5.5

East, Auburn--------------------5.0

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------5.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0

Moss, Marion--------------------5.0

Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------4.5

Daniel, N.Cross--------------------4.5

TACKLES FOR LOSS

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------22.0

Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------21.0

A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------20.0

K.Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------18.5

R.Vaught, Galax--------------------18.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------17.5

Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------17.5

Hawks, Galax--------------------17.0

Hoffman, Radford--------------------17.0

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------17.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------16.0

Moss, Marion--------------------16.0

Peoples, Galax--------------------16.0

Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------15.0

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------14.5

J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------14.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------13.0

Street, Glenvar--------------------13.0

McKinney, Galax--------------------12.0

S.Smith, Covington--------------------12.0

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.0

Bryson, Galax--------------------11.0

Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------11.0

George, M.Vista--------------------11.0

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------11.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------11.0

PATs

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------31-31

Lytton, Radford--------------------28-28

Sproule, Radford--------------------12-12

J.Green, H.Valley--------------------11-11

Deaton, S.River--------------------9-9

Phillips, J.Forest--------------------33-34

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------28-29

Morgan, Narrows--------------------25-26

Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------23-24

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------32-34

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------16-17

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------26-28

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------26-28

Grepiotis, Salem--------------------24-26

Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------34-3

Oritz, Galax--------------------34-37 (919)

Patterson, Northside--------------------10-11

Simmons, G.Wythe--------------------30-33

Osborne, M.Vista--------------------36-40

Dragovich, H.Valley--------------------8-9

McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------7-8

Powell, J.River--------------------6-7

Lopez, Bassett--------------------11-13

East, Auburn--------------------21-25

Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------14-17

Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------19-24

Muse, N.Cross--------------------37-47

Hannula, Marion--------------------9-12

Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------6-8

Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------6-8

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-10

Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------5-9

FIELD GOALS

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------6-8

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------5-7

Whitlock, Giles--------------------5-8

Deaton, S.River--------------------4-5

Ortiz, Galax--------------------4-5

East, Auburn--------------------3-5

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------3-5

Lytton, Radford--------------------3-5

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------3-6

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------2-2

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------2-2

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1

Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1

Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------1-1

Morgan, Narrows--------------------1-1

Repass, Grayson Co.--------------------1-1

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------1-2

Muse, N.Cross--------------------1-2

Patterson, Northside--------------------1-2

Tags

Load comments