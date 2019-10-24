SCORING
-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS
Taylor, M.Vista-----19-----0-----0-----114
Harris, N.Cross-----16-----2-----0-----98
Ray, R.Catholic-----14-----2-----0-----86
East, Auburn-----9-----21-----3-----84
Z.Johnson, Galax-----14-----0-----0-----84
Shareef, R.Catholic-----12-----12-----0-----84
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----13-----2-----0-----80
Street, Glenvar-----13-----2-----0-----80
Fisher, Northside-----13-----0-----0-----78
Wade, L.Botetourt-----13-----0-----0-----78
Morgan, Narrows-----8-----25-----1-----76
Penn, Patrick Co.-----12-----4-----0-----76
Cook, P.Henry-----12-----0-----0-----72
Cupit, J.Forest-----12-----0-----0-----72
S.Smith, Covington-----12-----2-----0-----72
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----11-----4-----0-----70
D.Brown, Galax-----11-----0-----0-----66
Kelley, Auburn-----11-----0-----0-----66
Leftwich, Salem-----11-----0-----0-----66
Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----0-----0-----66
Wells, G.Wythe-----11-----0-----0-----66
K.Smith, Bassett-----10-----2-----0-----62
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----10-----0-----0-----60
Rupe, Radford-----10-----0-----0-----60
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----9-----4-----0-----58
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----9-----0-----0-----54
Baines, N.Cross-----9-----0-----0-----54
Loder, Glenvar-----9-----0-----0-----54
Mannon, Pulaski Co.-----9-----0-----0-----54
Thomas, Chilhowie-----8-----2-----0-----50
Flenner, Bath Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48
Gilley, Chilhowie-----8-----0-----0-----48
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48
Motley, Carroll Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----8-----0-----0-----48
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----8-----0-----0-----48
Sebolt, Glenvar-----8-----0-----0-----48
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----8-----0-----0-----48
Hutton, Chilhowie-----0-----32-----5-----47
Stanley, Christiansburg-----7-----3-----0-----45
Dunford, F.Chiswell-----6-----5-----1-----44
Braxton, J.Forest-----7-----0-----0-----42
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----7-----0-----0-----42
Pickett, Galax-----7-----0-----0-----42
Wood, Salem-----7-----0-----0-----42
Fuhrman, Glenvar-----0-----31-----3-----40
J.Williams, Chilhowie-----6-----4-----0-----40
RUSHING
-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co.-----166-----1252-----7.5-----178.9
D.Brown, Galax-----108-----1076-----10.0-----153.7
S.Smith, Covington-----138-----1066-----7.7-----152.3
Cupit, J.Forest-----129-----1029-----8.0-----147.0
Fisher, Northside-----110-----996-----9.1-----142.3
Harris, N.Cross-----114-----937-----8.2-----133.9
Cook, P.Henry----------137-----905-----6.6-----113.1
Persinger, Salem-----117-----898-----7.7-----128.3
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----110-----762-----6.9-----127.0
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----159-----739-----4.6-----92.4
K.Smith, Bassett-----129-----730-----5.7-----91.3
Wade, L.Botetourt-----112-----710-----6.3-----101.4
Wells, G.Wythe-----115-----691-----6.0-----98.7
Stanley, Christiansburg-----123-----682-----5.5-----97.4
Morgan, Narrows-----82-----677-----8.3-----96.7
Loder, Glenvar-----93-----655-----7-----93.6
Collini, Giles-----115-----646-----5.6-----92.3
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----72-----621-----8.6-----77.6
D.Owens, E.Montgomery-----84-----620-----7.4-----88.6
Ray, R.Catholic-----40-----613-----15.3-----87.6
Taylor, M.Vista-----88-----613-----7.0-----87.6
Rupe, Radford-----65-----602-----9.3-----86.0
Kelley, Auburn-----126-----597-----4.7-----74.6
Moore, W.Byrd-----98-----589-----6.0-----98.1
Shareef, R.Catholic-----71-----581-----8.2-----83.0
East, Auburn-----92-----556-----6.0-----69.5
Ratcliffe, Giles-----132-----541-----4.1-----77.3
Tate, Marion-----97-----515-----5.3-----73.6
Gilley, Chilhowie-----59-----513-----8.7-----73.3
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----65-----511-----7.9-----73.0
Wilson, H.Valley-----110-----501-----4.6-----71.6
Simmons, G.Wythe-----100-----481-----4.8-----68.7
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----95-----475-----5.0-----67.9
Crawford, Craig Co.-----56-----464-----8.3-----66.3
Leftwich, Salem-----90-----459-----5.1-----65.6
Strong, H.Valley-----87-----458-----5.3-----65.4
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----54-----455-----8.4-----65.0
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----72-----448-----6.2-----56.0
Rodrigue, Carroll Co.-----75-----443-----5.9-----55.4
Poe, Grayson Co.-----120-----437-----3.6-----62.4
J.Williams, Chilhowie-----69-----432-----6.3-----61.7
A.Brown, S.River-----55-----431-----78-----61.5
Dunford, F.Chiswell-----60-----430-----7.2-----53.8
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----36-----414-----11.5
Kennedy, Pulaski Co.-----106-----412-----3.9-----51.5
Coleman, P.McCluer-----68-----406-----6.0-----58.0
Hunter, Christiansburg-----75-----404-----5.4-----57.7
RECEIVING
REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG
Pedigo, P.Henry-----36-----667-----6-----18.5
Sebolt, Glenvar-----34-----727-----6-----21.4
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----33-----892-----8-----27.0
Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----31-----416-----9-----13.4
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----31-----738-----8-----23.8
Bell, H.Valley-----30-----308-----2-----10.3
Cann, N.Cross-----25-----453-----5-----18.1
Baines, N.Cross-----24-----489-----8-----20.4
Bannister, W.Fleming-----24-----362-----4-----45.3
Burcham, Carroll Co.-----24-----389-----3-----16.2
Earls, Northside-----24-----366-----2-----15.3
Z.Johnson, Galax-----24-----496-----14-----20.7
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----23-----347-----7-----15.1
McCormick, P.Henry-----23-----251-----4-----10.9
Mohamed, Blacksburg-----23-----486-----5-----21.1
Flenner, Bath Co.-----21-----460-----8-----21.9
Coates, C.Spring-----20-----325-----4-----16.3
Doss, Chilhowie-----20-----323-----6-----16.2
Gholston, Blacksburg-----20-----342-----3-----17.1
Henderson, Craig Co.-----20-----366-----4-----18.3
L.Owens, Craig Co.-----20-----202-----1-----10.1
Pope, Grayson Co.-----20-----290-----0-----14.5
John Gass, Liberty-----19-----315-----2-----16.6
K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----19-----203-----5-----10.7
Ryder, Bath Co.-----19-----193-----1-----10.2
Tinsley, W.Byrd-----19-----200-----2-----10.5
Jackson, N.Cross-----18-----380-----7-----21.1
Richardson, Marion-----18-----215-----0-----11.9
Wiley, Narrows-----18-----391-----6-----21.7
Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----17-----233-----2-----13.7
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----17-----178-----3-----16.4
Reeves, C.Spring-----17-----197-----2-----11.6
Santoemma, M.Vista-----17-----225-----1-----13.2
Calhoun, Marion-----16-----176-----9-----11.0
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----16-----259-----2-----16.2
PASSING
C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS
Simmons, G.Wythe-----82-132-1-----12-----62.1-----1562
Zappia, N.Cross-----88-155-6-----20-----56.8-----1559
Gunn, P.Henry-----85-147-7-----17-----57.8-----1434
Jay, Rockbridge Co.-----86-137-10-----14-----62.8-----1417
G.Carroll, H.Valley-----92-155-----4-----16-----59.4-----1306
Goforth, Blacksburg-----73-144-7-----12-----50.7-----1300
Wolk, Glenvar-----64-118-9-----10-----54.2-----1224
Pickett, Galax-----72-131-5-----20-----55.0-----1192
D.Hairston, M.Vista-----68-111-1-----12-----61.3-----1154
H.Chaney, Salem-----51-90-4-----10-----56.7-----879
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----48-78-1-----9-----61.5-----847
Tate, Marion-----70-129-7-----6-----54.3-----840
Luckett, Franklin Co.-----39-77-5-----10-----50.6-----820
Fussell, Bath Co.-----48-147-12-----11-----32.7-----767
A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----40-78-3-----13-----51.3-----756
Duncan, C.Spring-----56-125-5-----7-----44.8-----747
Webb, Northside-----57-10704-----3-----53.3-----716
L.Adams, Chilhowie-----39-88-8-----11-----44.3-----710
Dalton, Carroll Co.-----47-89-3-----8-----52.8-----701
J.Hairston, Bassett-----50-98-2-----7-----52.0-----660
McAllister, J.River-----37-71-3-----4-----48.1-----543
Nichols, W.Fleming-----43-85-5-----6-----50.6-----538
Rupe, Radford-----31-63-0-----5-----49.2-----524
Baker, W.Byrd-----40-85-5-----2-----47.1-----517
Hunter, Christiansburg-----33-71-4-----8-----46.5-----495
McCloud, Pulaski Co.-----47-95-13-----4-----49.5-----475
Cassell, Grayson Co.-----33-80-4-----2-----41.3-----379
Sprowl, Patrick Co.-----17-37-2-----3-----45.9-----367
PUNTING
----------NO-----YDS-----AVG
Luckett, Franklin Co.----------24-----934-----38.9
Simmons, G.Wythe----------19-----712-----37.5
Sloss, Craig Co.----------11-----305-----37.3
Kerrick, M.Vista----------22-----812-----36.9
Logan, Salem----------15-----554-----36.9
Tate, Marion----------25-----922-----36.9
Lytton, Radford----------20-----733-----36.7
Cole, N.Cross----------7-----254-----36.3
G.Carroll, H.Valley----------22-----781-----35.5
Goforth, Blacksburg----------17-----600-----35.3
Hunter, Christiansburg----------26-----912-----35.1
Peay, J.River----------7-----242-----34.6
Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1
Wootten, P.McCluer----------14-----476-----34.0
Ortiz, Galax----------13-----441-----33.9
Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------29-----981-----33.8
Pope, Grayson Co.----------27-----898-----33.3
Fouts, P.Henry----------16-----528-----33.0
Deaton, S.River----------30-----969-----32.5
Marshall, Carroll Co.----------24-----765-----31.9
Killinger, C.Spring----------26-----820-----31.5
Tyree, E.Montgomery----------27-----845-----31.3
Fenton, Floyd Co.----------22-----681-----30.9
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------7
Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------4
Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------4
McDaniel, H.Valley--------------------4
Strong, H.Valley--------------------4
Chaustre, C.Spring--------------------3
Dillow, J.River--------------------3
Earls, Northside--------------------3
Hines, N.Cross--------------------3
Jones, L.Botetourt--------------------3
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------3
Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------3
Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------3
Pardon, H.Valley--------------------3
Pope, Grayson Co.--------------------3
Theimer, J.River--------------------3
B.Thompson, G.Wythe--------------------3
C.Thompson, H.Valley--------------------3
TACKLES
----------IND-----AST-----TOT
Conner, Floyd Co.----------67-----73-----103.5
Stanley, Christiansburg----------64-----58-----93.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe----------67-----27-----80.5
Eanes, S.River----------60-----38-----79.0
J.Jones, P.Henry----------57-----43-----78.5
Street, Glenvar----------60-----33-----76.5
Britton, N.Cross----------57-----36-----75.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------45-----44-----67.0
R.Vaught, Galax----------59-----14-----66.0
A.Carroll, H.Valley----------60-----9-----64.5
Theimer, J.River----------39-----50-----64.0
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------54-----17-----62.5
Collini, Giles----------52-----16-----60.0
Epperley, Blacksburg----------23-----72-----59.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry----------41-----36-----59.0
Bishop, Northside----------45-----27-----58.5
Crigger, F.Chiswell----------51-----29-----58.5
Milby, C.Spring----------5016-----58.0
Cockram, Floyd Co.----------46-----21-----56.5
J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------44-----25-----56.5
Davis, P.Henry----------39-----34-----56.0
Bailey, F.Chiswell----------33-----22-----55.0
Edwards, Patrick Co.----------40-----30-----55.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------43-----24-----55.0
Greer, Chilhowie----------42-----36-----55.0
Preston, Northside----------42-----25-----54.5
D.Green, M.Vista----------42-----24-----54.0
Jones, F.Chiswell----------41-----23-----54.0
Thompson, W.Byrd----------34-----39-----53.5
Elliott, Northside----------41-----23-----52.5
Barnett, Covington----------36-----31-----51.5
Holland, M.Vista----------39-----24-----51.0
Lefew, Chilhowie----------39-----24-----51.0
McDaniel, Bassett----------37-----28-----51.0
Klaczynski, J.Forest----------34-----32-----50.0
Strong, H.Valley-----47-----6-----50.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery----------41-----17-----49.5
Burcham, Carroll Co.----------41-----15-----48.5
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------44-----9-----48.5
Olinger, Marion----------29-----39-----48.5
Wells, G.Wythe----------40-----16-----48.0
Cupit, J.Forest----------34-----32-----50.0
Wall, Carroll Co.----------34-----26-----47.0
Braxton, J.Forest----------31/30-----46.0
Norris, Blacksburg----------15-----62-----46.0
Russell, Pulaski Co.----------31-----30-----46.0
SACKS
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.0
Pruitt, Marion--------------------7.5
Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------6.0
Hawks, Galax--------------------6.0
Morgan, Narrows--------------------6.0
Needham, Narrows--------------------6.0
Horton, Northside--------------------5.5
East, Auburn--------------------5.0
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------5.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------5.0
Moss, Marion--------------------5.0
Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------4.5
Daniel, N.Cross--------------------4.5
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------22.0
Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------21.0
A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------20.0
K.Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------18.5
R.Vaught, Galax--------------------18.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------17.5
Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------17.5
Hawks, Galax--------------------17.0
Hoffman, Radford--------------------17.0
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------17.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------16.0
Moss, Marion--------------------16.0
Peoples, Galax--------------------16.0
Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------15.0
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------14.5
J.Jones, P.Henry--------------------14.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------13.0
Street, Glenvar--------------------13.0
McKinney, Galax--------------------12.0
S.Smith, Covington--------------------12.0
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.0
Bryson, Galax--------------------11.0
Epperley, Blacksburg--------------------11.0
George, M.Vista--------------------11.0
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------11.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------11.0
PATs
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------31-31
Lytton, Radford--------------------28-28
Sproule, Radford--------------------12-12
J.Green, H.Valley--------------------11-11
Deaton, S.River--------------------9-9
Phillips, J.Forest--------------------33-34
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------28-29
Morgan, Narrows--------------------25-26
Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------23-24
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------32-34
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------16-17
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------26-28
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------26-28
Grepiotis, Salem--------------------24-26
Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------34-3
Oritz, Galax--------------------34-37 (919)
Patterson, Northside--------------------10-11
Simmons, G.Wythe--------------------30-33
Osborne, M.Vista--------------------36-40
Dragovich, H.Valley--------------------8-9
McClung, Rockbridge Co.--------------------7-8
Powell, J.River--------------------6-7
Lopez, Bassett--------------------11-13
East, Auburn--------------------21-25
Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------14-17
Marshall, Carroll Co.--------------------19-24
Muse, N.Cross--------------------37-47
Hannula, Marion--------------------9-12
Gordon, Christiansburg--------------------6-8
Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------6-8
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------7-10
Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------5-9
FIELD GOALS
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------6-8
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------5-7
Whitlock, Giles--------------------5-8
Deaton, S.River--------------------4-5
Ortiz, Galax--------------------4-5
East, Auburn--------------------3-5
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------3-5
Lytton, Radford--------------------3-5
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------3-6
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------2-2
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------2-2
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------1-1
Lopez, Bassett--------------------1-1
Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------1-1
Morgan, Narrows--------------------1-1
Repass, Grayson Co.--------------------1-1
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------1-2
Muse, N.Cross--------------------1-2
Patterson, Northside--------------------1-2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.