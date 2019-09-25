“Touch somebody.”
Former William Fleming football coach Bobby Martin said that to his team in 2013 as the sweaty Colonels huddled around me in their field house following a decisive loss to rival Northside.
Martin knew I had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
He wanted to say a prayer.
He told his players to put a hand on my shoulder. Some guys couldn’t reach that far. So the coach said, “Touch somebody.”
Five years later, I was blessed and thankful to do just that.
My cellphone flashed a message on a Saturday morning last fall. It was Nov. 24, the day after the Virginia-Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg.
Cave Spring football coach Tim Fulton wanted me to call him … immediately.
“I’m calling you on behalf of my son, because I know you’ve gone through some things,” Fulton said with a certain gravity.
Then came the punch line … straight to the gut.
“My son has been diagnosed with testicular cancer,” he said.
Fulton, who had spent a long, sleepless Friday night, was reaching out in any direction for help. My mind raced. What could I possibly do?
After a few minutes, it hit me.
Six months earlier, I had written a story on Blacksburg High School’s state champion discus thrower Solomon Ghosh, who had undergone successful surgery for the exact same cancer.
I told Fulton that I had Solomon’s parents’ phone number. Maybe they could help.
Then Fulton’s daughter, Emily, realized that she knew Solomon because both were athletes at VMI. Calls were made in several directions. The Fultons and the Ghoshes spoke that night on the phone. A course of action was planned.
Drew Fulton, who just two weeks earlier had finished his senior season of football at Cave Spring, had surgery the next day.
Drew is doing well today. His latest blood tests are good. He is taking courses at Virginia Western Community College.
Blessed by early detection and a skilled surgeon, I remain cancer-free after five years.
But cancer still sucks.
Six years ago, I wondered, “Why me?”
Tim Fulton called three people for help that Saturday morning in November. I was the third.
Why me?
So I could touch somebody.
SALEM 17, Blacksburg 14. Blacksburg can be the first team to defeat Salem three years in a row since Pulaski County from 2000-02.
RADFORD 24, Giles 20. After last week’s home loss to Narrows, the Spartans are off to an 0-4 start for the first time since 1976.
PATRICK HENRY 28, William Byrd 7. The first game ever between these two Roanoke Valley schools gives PH a chance at its second 4-1 start since 2012.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 27, Hidden Valley 14. Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards goes up against the program he took to the 2006 Group AA Division 3 state semifinals.
PULASKI COUNTY 35, Cave Spring 6. Pulaski’s Stephen James has 103 career wins after reaching the century mark earlier this year against Northside.
NORTHSIDE 35, Galax 20. If unbeaten Galax can win 11 games this season, that would give ex-UVa All-American Mark Dixon 100 victories in 10 years as head coach.
NORTH CROSS 29, Blue Ridge 21. Less than halfway through the 2019 season, there are only seven unbeaten teams remaining in Timesland. At 5-0, North Cross is one of them.
GEORGE WYTHE 28, Auburn 21. Auburn will get a look at Timesland’s leader in passing yardage, Cole Simmons at 1,072 yards.
FLOYD COUNTY 28, Carroll County 27. Winfred Beale has coached 407 football games at Floyd County. Carroll County interim coach Casey Burcham has been a head coach for one.
GLENVAR 27, James River 6. The three teams that have beaten Glenvar — Galax, Riverheads and Hidden Valley — have a combined record of 10-1.
BASSETT 20, Patrick County 14. Last year’s 21-point margin was the closest the Cougars have come against Bassett in the last nine Piedmont District games.
MAGNA VISTA 49, Martinsville 7. With a 10-game losing streak against the Warriors, the last Martinsville coach to defeat Magna Vista was Matt Foutz in 2008.
BROOKVILLE 34, Liberty 7. Brookville has lost to Lord Botetourt, Patrick Henry and Amherst County. The last time the Bees were 0-3 was 1966.
CHILHOWIE 48, Northwood 8. New Northwood coach Tim Johnson gets his first crack at Chilhowie. His father, Neil, was 0-4 against the Warriors from 1994-97.
JEFFERSON FOREST 41, Halifax County 34. Halifax County is 3-0 for just the second time since winning the Division 6 state championship in 1992.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 34, Fort Defiance 21. New quarterback Miller Jay has passed for 927 yards in a 3-1 start for Rockbridge County.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY 33, Staunton River 20. Ex-Lord Botetourt AD Larry Carter, current Brookville AD Larry Kidd, and ex-Staunton River coach Jeremy Haymore … all once coached Appomattox County.
FORT CHISWELL 21, Parry McCluer 13. Parry McCluer leads this miniseries 3-0. The first matchup occurred in the Group A Region C championship game in 1976 in Lexington.
MARION 20, Grayson County 13. A blocked field goal at the final horn preserved a 9-7 win over John Battle last week and gave Tim Smith his first career win.
CRAIG COUNTY 25, Twin Valley 24. Craig County snapped its 30-game losing streak last year with a 34-16 win at Twin Valley.
RURAL RETREAT 33, Holston 26. There are four unbeaten teams remaining in Region 1D and Holston is one of them.
Last week: 21-6 .778
Overall: 79-27 .745
