My friends and I were desperate to connect to the ACC network.
No, not the one that debuted last month. Not the one that had anxious college football fans in the southeast putting the "cuss" back in "customer."
Not that one.
This ACC network was the one that broadcast a handful of basketball games a week back in the 1960s and '70s.
You might remember the announcers — Jim Thacker, Billy Packer and Bones McKinney — or the sponsors -- Pilot Life, Holly Farms, and Boren, Kendrick & Broad River Brick.
It was the ACC network that my buddies and I grew up with, watching stars like Bob Verga, Charlie Scott, John Roche, Barry Parkhill, John Lucas and the incomparable David Thompson.
So when I headed off to college near the Tennessee border, I turned on the television on a Saturday only to see teams like Georgia, Mississippi, Vanderbilt and Alabama.
Where was my ACC?
Not on any TV on campus, so that's where we went out on a limb.
Really. On a limb. Attached to a tree. Two stories off the ground.
We had a black and white TV set and a hope that we could pull in a channel from Roanoke or maybe Greensboro.
We had an antenna. A what? An antenna, attached to a cord with those little prongs that fastened to the back of the set.
We had tin foil, a hanger and one guy brave enough to climb out the window onto that tree in search of a signal.
It never really worked.
The ACC network was tantalizingly out of reach.
Hey, cuss-tomers ... I felt your pain.
PATRICK HENRY 28, William Fleming 14. Thanks to the folks at fourseasonsfootball.com, we know that the Noel C. Taylor Classic series stands 35-30-4 in favor of PH.
NORTH CROSS 40, Roanoke Catholic 34. Barring injury, these two teams are Timesland's best bets to bring home a state championship.
SALEM 24, Northside 10. Salem's open date usually comes at midseason. The Spartans had an extra week to think about last year's 35-27 loss at home to Northside.
HIDDEN VALLEY 28, Glenvar 21. Hidden Valley and Glenvar have played each other just once, a win by the Titans in their inaugural season in 2002. This one is Thursday, which is why this column is one day early.
MAGNA VISTA 21, Franklin County 14. Who will have played a tougher three-game stretch than Franklin County's matchups with Salem, E.C. Glass and Magna Vista?
BLACKSBURG 38, Staunton River 7. Staunton River coach Shaun Leonard will never forget his first career win, last week's 17-7 victory over Bedford County rival Liberty.
CAVE SPRING 27, Alleghany 13. Both winless teams have rugged upcoming district schedules so this one is kind of big.
NARROWS 16, Giles 14. Narrows is 3-0. Giles is 0-3. If the Green Wave is to beat the Spartans for just the second time since 1991, this might be the best chance.
PULASKI COUNTY 35, William Byrd 7. Are the Cougars playing some defense this year? They have allowed just six points in three games.
LORD BOTETOURT 34, William Campbell 6. Botetourt expects to have injured stars Hunter Rice and Evan Eller both up and running following next week's open date.
AUBURN 33, Eastern Montgomery 20. The last time EastMont defeated Auburn, the year was 2012 and the Mustangs' head coach was Mark Poston.
CHRISTIANSBURG 34, Rockbridge County 28. These teams haven't played each other since 2000 when both were members of the Blue Ridge District and the Wildcats wound up forfeiting a 35-14 win.
GRETNA 20, Radford 17. Radford beat Gretna twice last year at full strength. Now the Bobcats have lost stars P.J. Prioleau and Justice Marshall for the season with knee injuries.
FLOYD COUNTY 13, Fort Chiswell 12. The injury bug also has hit Floyd County, where standout lineman Mitch Cook and QB Jared Nichols are out.
DAN RIVER 25, Bassett 20. Thanks to William Byrd penalties after a Bassett TD last week, the Bengals kicked off once from the Terriers' 20-yard line.
GEORGE WYTHE 28, Carroll County 7. Carroll County is the second Timesland team in two seasons that has undergone an early-season coaching change following Jack Turner's resignation.
E.C. GLASS 48, Jefferson Forest 20. Is E.C. Glass the team to beat this year in Region 4D? It appears to be the case so far.
HERITAGE 49, Liberty 7. Is Heritage again the team to beat this year in Region 3C? That also appears to be the case so far.
JAMES RIVER 20, Covington 13. Both teams have been blown out by Stuarts Draft. At least James River scored in its 48-7 loss.
MARION 27, Holston 25. If Holston beats Marion, it would be the first time. The Scarlet Hurricanes lead the series 4-0 from their brief tenure in the Hogoheegee District.
MARTINSVILLE 22, Chatham 21. Martinsville and Chatham have played each other 23 times. Chatham has won just once, a 20-19 victory in 1991.
PATRICK COUNTY 33, North Stokes, N.C. 22. Patrick County has won five of its last six trips to Danbury, but North Stokes is off to a 3-1 start for a change.
GALAX 45, Rural Retreat 12. There are 12 unbeaten teams remaining in VHSL Class 1. Galax is one of them.
GRAYSON COUNTY 22, West Wilkes, N.C. 14. MaxPreps has West Wilkes ranked No. 340 in North Carolina, but Grayson already has lost to No. 305 Alleghany.
PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. 44, Bath County 14. Tough start in 2019 for Bath County. The Chargers have given up 65.7 points per game in three losses.
CHILHOWIE 39, Eastside 7. Eastside has given up 111 points in losses to Central-Wise and PH-Glade Spring.
CRAIG COUNTY 20, Montcalm, W.Va. 18. Craig has won 11 of its last 12 games against Montcalm, which already has lost at home to Twin Valley.
Last week:;;20-7;;.741
Overall:58-21;;.734
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.