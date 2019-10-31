Remember the classic movie "12 Angry Men?"
It hit the theaters in 1957 and was remade four decades later in 1997.
The story line involved a jury initially deadlocked because one of the 12 jurors — first played by Henry Fonda and later by Jack Lemmon — is holding out for a verdict of innocent in what appeared to be a slam-dunk case.
Eventually, the holdout juror sways the others to his side with plenty of underlying themes about how individuals can overcome bias to reach a proper consensus.
I had a role another remake of the original story.
This one was set in Charlottesville where a group of sports writers from across Virginia convened annually to select The Associated Press all-state football teams.
The question on that day in the mid-1990s was whether the Group A player of the year would be Powell Valley's Thomas Jones or Giles' Raypheal Milton.
It took a long, long time to reach a verdict.
I represented the Bristol Herald Courier and my vote was for Jones.
The other actor vying for the starring role of Juror Number 8 was Ray Cox of The Roanoke Times. His vote was for Milton.
We both had facts, and I must say that few can match the flowery eloquence of Ray Cox when he is presenting a case.
Ultimately, the jury was split. The moderator of the meeting was summoned to break the deadlock.
Jones got the nod.
No one got angry.
Ray Cox and I are still friends.
But he really should have run for mayor of Pearisburg.
LORD BOTETOURT 21, Northside 14. These teams played each other three times last year. This is quickly turning into Timesland's fiercest rivalry.
SALEM 28, Hidden Valley 13. Both of these River Ridge District teams will have a first-round playoff game at home. By the way, Salem is 16-0 all-time against Hidden Valley.
PATRICK HENRY 24, Pulaski County 21. Patrick Henry has defeated Pulaski County in each of the Cougars' last four trips to Merrill Gainer Field.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 31, William Fleming 13. Franklin County still has a good shot at a first-round home game in the Region 6A playoffs.
WILLIAM BYRD 27, Staunton River 10. A victory by Byrd would go a long way toward putting the Terriers into the Region 3D playoffs.
CHRISTIANSBURG 30, Cave Spring 13. A Christianburg vs. Northside game in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs is very likely.
RADFORD 28, Floyd County 7. Victories over Floyd County and Carroll County would give Radford the Three Rivers District title for the second straight season.
GLENVAR 24, Giles 14. Glenvar needs to win its last two games and hope for a Gretna win over Dan River to get in position for a Region 2C first-round home game.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC 37, Nansemond-Suffolk 20. Catholic plays in Vinyard Park for just the third time this season. The Celtics should get another chance or two.
NORTH CROSS 58, Christchurch 14. North Cross beat Blue Ridge 70-14. Blue Ridge beat Christchurch 42-0. You do the math.
JEFFERSON FOREST 34, Brookville 27. Jefferson Forest has returned to its wishbone offense, and Keenan Cupit has 1,194 rushing yards through eight games.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 36, Harrisonburg 27. The Wildcats and Blue Streaks are taking part in a Valley District tripleheader Saturday at James Madison University.
PH-GLADE SPRING 28, Chilhowie 21. Chilhowie's only loss has been to unbeaten Narrows. The Warriors play another undefeated team in the Rebels.
GEORGE WYTHE 21, Grayson County 16. There is a very strong chance these two teams could hook up in Wytheville in the first round of the Region 1C playoffs.
NARROWS 49, Bath County 6. Narrows coaching legend Harry Ragsdale had back-to-back 10-0 seasons in the 1930s and the 1960s.
COVINGTON 51, Craig County 6. Covington running back Shaun Smith Jr. is having a strong year with 1,252 yards and 17 touchdowns.
PARRY McCLUER 32, Eastern Montgomery 23. Would EastMont make the Region 1C playoffs with a loss here and a win next week against Craig County? Maybe.
CARROLL COUNTY 26, Alleghany 19. Carroll County has faint playoff hopes in Region 3D, very faint.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 35, Magna Vista 21. GW's Wesley Graves and Magna Vista's Louis Taylor are two of the better running backs in this part of the state.
MARTINSVILLE 22, Tunstall 21. Martinsville has been playing football for more than 100 years. The Bulldogs (0-8) have never had an 0-10 season.
HALIFAX COUNTY 34, Patrick County 14. Patrick County wraps up the regular season and will have to wait a week to learn its Region 2C playoff fate.
RUSTBURG 26, Liberty 20. Both teams are outside the top eight in Region 3C. The winner will move out of a tie for last place in the Seminole District.
MARION 28, Virginia High 21. Winless Virginia High and the other three teams below No. 8 Marion in Region 2D have a combined record of 2 wins and 30 losses.
GRAHAM 34. Fort Chiswell 13. Fort Chiswell is locked up in a multi-team battle for the eighth and final playoff spot in Region 2C.
AUBURN 27, Hurley 20. Hurley is on the doorstep of West Virginia and Kentucky. If you haven't left for Buchanan County yet, it might be too late.
Last week:;;22-3;;.880
Overall:;;177-43;;.805
