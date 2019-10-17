"Oh, where did you coach?"
My wife will never ask someone that question again.
The answer was a long one, beginning long ago with a lasting impact on football in Virginia and beyond.
"Well, I started at Colonial Heights High School, then I went to VMI for two years as an assistant coach and then I was at William and Mary as the defensive coordinator," the man with a faint trace of red hair said.
"After that I was an assistant coach at Rice University for one year and at Maryland for one year. Then I was the head coach at The Citadel for five years before I went to the NFL with Kansas City as an assistant coach.
"Then I was the head coach at Maryland for five years and the head coach at Georgia Tech for five years.
"Then I went back to the NFL with San Diego when we went to the Super Bowl. Then I was with the Detroit Lions for four more seasons."
Bobby Ross was finished with his answer but not with his coaching career when we encountered him at the D-Day Memorial in Bedford and struck up a conversation back in the early 2000s.
He ended it with a stint at Army before retiring to the Lexington area.
Ross came to mind recently when ESPN Classic aired a replay of Maryland's famous comeback from a 31-0 halftime deficit to defeat Miami in 1984 when Ross was the Terrapins' head coach.
The former VMI quarterback has a coaching history perhaps second to none in Virginia.
He spent two seasons as a high school coach at Colonial Heights where he followed former Emory & Henry coach Lou Wacker in the job.
He led Georgia Tech to a share of the mythical college national title in 1990.
He coached the Chargers to Super Bowl XXIX where they lost to San Francisco.
He was with the Lions when Barry Sanders rushed for 2,053 yards in 1997, only to retire abruptly two years later.
His last career win was a 62-7 victory in 2006 against his alma mater, VMI.
High school, college, NFL ... Bobby Ross has quite a background.
But my wife could have told you that.
MARTINSBURG, W.VA. 34, Salem 21. Martinsburg comes to Salem with a 49-game winning streak and three successive West Virginia Class AAA championships.
FRANKLIN COUNTY 21, Northside 14. Franklin County and Northside have not played each other since 1987 when the Eagles' head coach was Dean East.
WILLIAM FLEMING 20, William Byrd 13. Byrd has averaged 40 points per game in piling up six straight wins over Fleming including two in 2018.
BLACKSBURG 24, Pulaski County 17. It is highly possible that these two teams could meet again in the first round of the Region 4D playoffs.
HIDDEN VALLEY 27, Christiansburg 20. This is the sixth of nine games Hidden Valley will play this season on artificial turf.
LORD BOTETOURT 51, Staunton River 7. Franklin County needed just nine plays to score six TDs against Staunton River last week with no "drive" longer than two plays.
PATRICK HENRY 49, Cave Spring 14. PH, Cave Spring and Christiansburg are all winless so far in River Ridge District games.
RADFORD 42, Alleghany 7. No Region 2C team is undefeated. Radford and Chatham are the only two contenders with just one loss.
GLENVAR 28, Floyd County 7. Glenvar has a good shot at rebounding from an 0-3 start to hosting a first-round playoff game in Region 2C.
JEFFERSON FOREST 35, Amherst County 20. Amherst coach Bob Christmas goes against the program where he won 114 games in 14 seasons.
NARROWS 43, Eastern Montgomery 18. EastMont (1-5), Craig County (2-4), Bath County (0-6) and Parry McCluer (1-5) are all that stand between Narrows and a 10-0 season.
GALAX 34, George Wythe 21. Pretty good chance the winner in Wytheville will temporarily overtake Narrows for the No. 1 spot in Region 1C.
NORTH CROSS 29, Auburn 19. These schools have played each other nine times. The first game was a 12-8 North Cross win in 1979 when Auburn's coach was Steve Huppert.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC 34, Blue Ridge 30. Catholic's only loss in three seasons is to the No. 1 team in VISAA Division II, North Cross. Now the Celtics play the No. 2 team.
BASSETT 36, Martinsville 12. A victory by Bassett would lock up the Bengals' first five-win season since 2008.
MAGNA VISTA 41, Patrick County 13. Magna Vista has 10 wins in a row over Patrick County since a win by the Cougars in Joe Favero's first season in Ridgeway.
CARROLL COUNTY 21, James River 13. Carroll interim coach Casey Burcham got his first career win last week after being inducted into Emory & Henry's sports hall of fame for baseball.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 56, Waynesboro 14. Waynesboro is working on a 17-game losing streak including last year's 70-14 drubbing by the Wildcats.
COVINGTON 33, Parry McCluer 13. Covington concludes a stretch of five consecutive road games over a six-week period.
E.C. GLASS 52, Liberty 20. Glass could be cruising toward a 10-0 regular season. Would that be enough for a No. 1 seed in Region 4D. Hard to tell.
CHILHOWIE 37, Rural Retreat 20. Rural Retreat is currently on the outside of the Region 1C playoffs looking in, standing at No. 9 behind Holston.
RICHLANDS 44, Marion 14. The four teams below No. 8 Marion in the Region 2D playoff race have combined for just one win so the Scarlet Hurricanes are safe for now.
BATH COUNTY 22, Craig County 21. Craig, 2-4 counting a forfeit from Bland County, is No. 8 in Region 1C while Bath County is No. 10.
FORT CHISWELL 49, Montcalm, W.Va. 8. Montcalm is 2-27 in its last 29 games against Virginia schools.
Last week:;;19-2;;.905
Overall:;;135-36;;.789
