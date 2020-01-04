FLOYD — Cave Spring’s boys basketball team might be homeless, but it is far from winless.
The Knights, who have been evicted from their home court because of ongoing school construction, played a River Ridge District home game Saturday at Floyd County High School as part of the Chance Harman Classic.
The result was the same as every other game Cave Spring has played in the 2019-20 season:
A victory.
Wing guard Reed Pendleton and forward Parker Huffman each scored 20 points and the Knights overcame a 25-point, 19-rebound performance by Blacksburg freshman Brock Vice for a 64-47 win over the previously unbeaten Bruins.
Just another day in the life of the Knights, who play a “home” game next week against Hidden Valley at Roanoke’s Berglund Center as well as several later games at other venues and a few at Cave Spring Middle School.
“I think it’s actually a good thing because it’s going to make us battle-tested for region, district and state tournaments,” said the 6-foot-8 Huffman, who was 10 of 14 from the field to go with 11 rebounds.
Cave Spring (9-0, 1-0) led just 22-20 midway through the second quarter before Pendleton scored seven points and reserve Charlie Urgo added two buckets to key a 15-0 run and a 37-21 halftime lead.
The Knights also got big games from 6-foot-7 center Matt Cagle and senior point guard Jalen Buster.
Cagle scored 13 points, while Buster had 10 assists and four steals. Cave Spring had just five turnovers while forcing 17.
“Jalen was on the K-Guard all-tournament team and he scored zero the first game, 12 the second and like, two, the third,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “That gives Jalen 60 assists through nine games. That’s not a bad number.”
Vice’s numbers were eye-popping.
The 6-foot-8 Blacksburg ninth-grader — the son of Virginia Tech assistant football coach Vance Vice — connected on 12 of 19 field goals, including a two-hand follow slam dunk.
“He’s got a huge upside for sure,” Huffman said. “It’s crazy at that young of an age, he’s already developed like that.”
Blacksburg’s first loss came with starting guards Marley Spennachio-Parker and Luke Goforth sidelined by illness.
The Bruins (6-1, 0-1) had their hands full with Cave Spring.
“They’re a really good team,” Blacksburg coach Doug Day said. “They were a good team last year and they’ve got just about everybody back.
“They’ve got post guys who can play. They’ve got guards who can handle it. They’ve got guards who can shoot it. They’re a tough team.”
BLACKSBURG (6-1, 0-1)
Gholston 1 0-0 3, Joyce 3 0-0 8, Reinhardt 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 1 1-3 3, Duma 0 0-0 0, Vice 12 1-1 25, Stanaland 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 0-0 4, Stilwell 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 2-4 47.
CAVE SPRING (9-0, 1-0)
Pendleton 8 1-2 20, Huffman 10 0-0 20, Cagle 6 1-4 13, Buster 0 0-0 0, Jasarevic 1 0-0 3, Urgo 2 2-2 6, Duncan 0 2-2 2, Bishop 0 0-0 0, McMasters 0 0-0 0, Tozier 0 0-0 0, Ndem 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-10 64.
Blacksburg 10 11 16 10 — 47
Cave Spring 18 19 10 17 — 64
3-point goals — Blacksburg 3 (Joyce 2, Gholston), Cave Spring 4 (Pendleton 3, Jasarevic). Total fouls — Blacksburg 7, Cave Spring 6. Fouled out — none.
NW Guilford (N.C.) 77, Northside 75
Dean Reiber, a 6-9 Rutgers signee, scored 27 points to go with 11 rebounds as the Greensboro-area team held off a Northside comeback.
Guard Christian Hampton added 21 points and seven assists for Northwest Guilford (11-3).
Jorden Wooden had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Northside (6-4). Jamison Foley added 20 points, while Ayrion Journiette had 14.
NORTHSIDE (6-4)
Wooden 9 6-8 27, Foley 9 2-3 20, Grogan 1 0-0 2, Journiette 5 2-2 14, Slash 1 2-4 4, Webb 0 0-0 0, Leftwich 0 0-0 0, Bishop 0 0-0 0, Gates 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 12-17 75.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD (11-3)
Watkins 1 0-0 2, Marsh 1 3-4 5, Reiber 12 2-7 27, Ballou 1 0-0 2, Hampton 7 7-9 21, Carsonn 0 0-0 0, Hartzell 2 0-0 6, Kawalec 1 0-0 2, Humphrey 4 2-2 11. Totals 29 14-23 77.
Northside 16 14 18 27 — 75
Northwest Guilford 26 11 25 15 — 77
3-point goals — Northside 7 (Wooden 3, Journiette 2, Johnson 2), Northwest Guilford 5 (Hartzell 2, Ballou, Reiber, Humphrey). Total fouls — Northside 20, Northwest Guilford 16. Fouled out — none.
East Rockingham 59, Floyd County 51
Sophomore Tyler Nickel scored 19 points as the Eagles built a 12-point halftime lead and stopped the Buffaloes.
Tyce McNair added 13 points for East Rockingham (8-1), which reached the VHSL Class 2 final last year.
Freshman center Kaiden Swortzel scored 19 points for Floyd (8-3), making 11 of 17 free throws. Guard Tanyan Sutphin added 14 and Josiah Banks had 11 for the Buffaloes.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (8-1)
Nickel 5 8-11 19, Evick 1 1-3 3, Lam 1 6-6 8, McNair 6 0-0 13, Keyes 2 0-0 6, Butler 4 0-0 8, Good 0 0-0 0, Comer 0 0-0 0, Rouse 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-20 59.
FLOYD COUNTY (8-3)
Thompson 1 0-0 2, Banks 4 2-2 11, Swortzel 4 11-17 19, Sutphin 4 6-9 14, Bond 2 0-0 5, Brewer 0 0-0 0, Fenton 0 0-2 0, H.Gallimore 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 19-30 51.
East Rockingham 15 22 10 12 — 59
Floyd County 11 14 13 13 — 51
3-point goals — East Rockingham 4 (Keyes 2, McNair, Nickel), Floyd County 2 (Banks, Bond). Total fouls — East Rockingham 22, Floyd County 20. Fouled out — Butler, Lam, Swortzel.
George Wythe 77, Chatham 63
Peyton Coe hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points as the Maroons defeated the Cavaliers.
Dayson McMillian added 15 points for George Wythe (8-1), while Daniel Goode and Dorrien McMillian had 10 apiece.
Freshman Chance Briggs scored 16 for Chatham (2-6).
CHATHAM (2-6)
Hunt 5 0-0 11, Briggs 6 0-4 16, Williams 1 2-3 4, Edmonds 6 2-4 14, Hendricks 1 4-4 7, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Keatts 0 0-0 0, Aguetta 3 0-0 7, Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-15 63.
GEORGE WYTHE (8-1)
Dorrien McMillian 3 3-3 10, Goode 3 3-4 10, Mabe 4 1-2 9, Coe 7 4-4 23, Dayson McMillian 6 3-5 15, Martin 1 1-2 3, McCall 0 0-0 0, Blevins 2 2-2 7, Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Tillison 0 0-0 0, Kirby 0 0-0 0, Pickett 0 0-0 0, Mansanet-Molina 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 17-22 77.
Chatham 21 15 10 17 — 63
George Wythe 20 12 26 19 — 77
3-point goals — Chatham 7 (Briggs 4, Hunt, Hendricks, Aguetta), George Wythe 8 (Coe 5, Dorrien McMillian, Goode, Blevins). Total fouls — Chatham 16, George Wythe 10. Fouled out — none.
Calvary Day (N.C.) 71, Roanoke Catholic 69
James Wilkins hit a running shot in the lane with two seconds left to give the Cougars a victory over the Celtics.
Wilkins finished with 17 points for the team from the Winston-Salem area. Javon Floyd added 14 points and Owen Gulledge scored 13 for Calvary Day (12-8).
Catholic (4-3) made up a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Jack Faulkner scored 17 points to lead five Celtics in double figures.
CALVARY DAY (12-8)
Floyd 7 0-0 14, McClenahan 4 1-1 9, Wilkins 8 1-2 17, Gibson 4 0-0 8, Gulledge 5 2-2 13, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Hooten 1 0-0 2, Kunkel 1 0-0 3, Maguek 1 1-2 3. Totals 32 5-10 71.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (4-3)
LaTreill 4 3-3 12, Toney 2 0-0 6, Hagadorn 4 0-0 10, Faulkner 6 1-1 17, Lynch 2 0-0 4, Jones 4 0-0 10, Whorley 0 0-0 0, Simpkins 0 0-0 0, Porter 5 0-0 10. Totals 27 4-4 69.
Calvary Day 18 19 17 17 — 71
Roanoke Catholic 10 14 20 25 — 69
3-point goals — Calvary 2 (Gulledge, Kunkel), Roanoke Catholic 11 (Faulkner 4, Jones 2, Hagadorn 2, LaTreill). Total fouls — Calvary Day 11, Roanoke Catholic 14. Fouled out — none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.