William Fleming’s players had a week to think about finishing third last week at the K-Guard Winter Classic after winning the high school basketball tournament seven years in a row.
All those thoughts were not good.
“We should have won it,” junior Donavan St. Juste said.
The 6-foot-2 guard had his teammates’ agreement on that. The Colonels played like they had something to prove with a 68-61 victory over private school Carlisle in the Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout Saturday afternoon at the Cregger Center.
St. Juste led the way for Fleming (7-3) by scoring 10 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter. The Colonels needed every bit of it.
After Fleming took a 61-44 lead on Christian Goode’s shot, the Chiefs (5-8) got hot down the stretch to make it interesting.
“I thought we had a chance there at the end,” said Chiefs coach Brandon Smith, whose team matched Fleming with 25 fourth quarter points. “I think there were some things that kind of did not go our way. I think the big thing that really hurt us was we did not rebound defensively like we should.”
Fleming pounded the taller Chiefs 44-35 on the backboards, claiming 18 of those caroms at the offensive end. Cory Brown, Goode, and St. Juste each grabbed four offensive rebounds. Goode led all rebounders with nine while scoring 14 points. St. Juste had six rebounds total.
Goode sank four of six foul shots, including 3-for-4 in the last period, to be something of a Colonels bright spot in that regard. Fleming was unimpressive at the line collectively, shooting 11-for-23.
The Colonels made up for it at the defensive end, holding the Chiefs to 38.6% shooting (22 of 57) while forcing 19 turnovers.
“Defense wins games,” St. Juste said. “We give it all up on defense.”
St. Juste gave it up at both ends, providing particularly bright sparks on three of his shots. Those included his only triple, a dunk, and a rare athletic inbounds defensive play .
As the ball was being inbounded, St. Juste anticipated the flight of the basketball, intercepted it with a leap, and converted the field goal all in one motion without returning to the floor.
“It was kind of hard to do trying to keep my hang time up long enough to finish the shot,” he said.
The slam was one of three by the Colonels, the other two delivered with great vigor by Jajuan Webb. Coming off the bench for a team depleted by illness, Webb contributed 11 points and six rebounds, two of those leading to second-chance field goals.
“I thought Webb came in and gave us a spark off the bench,” Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said. “He did a good job on the boards, made some shots, had a couple of dunks. We needed that.”
Carlisle’s strong suit was long-range shooting. With Dre Grubb burying five 3-pointers, the Chiefs had 10 in all on 28 attempts.
Jayson Fain topped the Chiefs in scoring with a couple of 3s and 17 points. Ryan Holiday and Grubb had 15 points apiece.
Smith anticipates better days ahead for Carlisle.
“Our record does not reflect the kind of team we can be.”
CARLISLE (5-8)
Grubb 5 0-0 15, Holliday 5 3-7 15, Wagoner 0 0-2 0, Fain 5 3-4 14, Carter 3 2-4 8, Eggleston 3 0-0 7, Henry 0 0-0 0, Stuart 1 0-0 2, Cox 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-17 61.
WILLIAM FLEMING (7-3)
Turner 0 0-1 0, Goode 5 5-6 14, St. Juste 10 1-2 22, Fuller 1 3-6 5, Webb 4 3-8 11, Bannister 2 0-0 4, Robertson 1 0-0 3, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Brown 2 0-0 5, Law 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 12-23 68.
Carlisle 7 16 13 25 — 61
William Fleming 11 12 20 25 — 68
3-point goals – Carlisle 9 (Grubb 5, Holiday 2, Fain) William Fleming 4 (St. Juste 2, Brown). Total fouls – Carlisle 18, William Fleming 15.
Olympic 55, George Washington 44
Olympic of Charlotte, N.C., hassled George Washington’s boys into 21 turnovers to overcome a nine-rebound deficit and claim a victory.
Joshua Banks made nine of 11 free throws and scored 19 points to lead Olympic. The winners were 20-for-23 to outscore the Eagles by 18 at the free throw line.
Kapone Barley sank three of the Eagles’ four 3s and led the team with 16 points before fouling out. Taevon Waldon added 10 points.
GEORGE WASHINGTON
Barley 6 1-2 16, Graves 1 0-0 2, Watlington 1 0-0 2, Waldon 4 1-4 10, Hairston 1 0-0 2, Showers 0 0-0 0, Price 1 0-1 2, Howard 2 0-0 4, Pritchett 0 0-0 0, McDuffie 3 0-1 6. Totals 19 2-8 44.
OLYMPIC, N.C.
Golden 2 5-5 9, Banks 5 9-11 19, Greene 1 0-0 2, Hodge 6 3-3 16, Shaw 1 0-0 2, Bishop 2 2-2 6, Lawrance 0 0-0 0, Herd 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Small 0 0-0 0, Burrough 0 1-2 1, Appiah 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 20-23 55.
GW 15 14 5 10 — 44
Olympic 16 11 17 11 — 55
3-point goals – George Washington 4 (Barley 3, Waldon), Olympic 1 (Hodge). Total fouls – George Washington 18, Olympic 13. Fouled out – Barley.
GIRLS
Liberty Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 28
Liberty managed to accomplish something rare in basketball , which is to win a game by a double-figure margin without making so much as one foul shot.
LCA forced 18 Roanoke Catholic turnovers and sank seven 3-pointers en route to a victory in the first of three girls games at the Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout on Saturday.
The winners were paced by Alex Camplin, who sank four of eight 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 18 points. Jordyn Robbins had five of the team’s 10 steals.
Maggie Clark led the Celtics with nine points. Isabella Myers sank all four of her free throws and scored eight points. Alex Nance scored six of her eight points from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds.
Catholic was charged with just three fouls.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Jones 4 0-0 9, Sheppard 2 0-0 6, Camplin 7 0-0 18, Robbins 1 0-2 2, Mock 2 0-0 4, Heartless 4 0-0 8, Manning 1 0-0 2, Hawkins 0 0-0 0, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 0-2 49.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Johnson 0 1-2 1, Connelly 0 0-0 0, Clark 4 0-0 9, Myers 2 4-4 8, Nance 3 0-0 8, O’Herron 0 0-0 0, Holmgren 1 0-0 2, Drapac 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-6 28.
Liberty Christian 17 16 9 7 — 49
Roanoke Catholic 3 9 7 9 — 28
3-point goals – Liberty Christian 7 (Camplin 4, Sheppard 2, Jones), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance 2, Clark). Total fouls – Liberty Christian 7, Roanoke Catholic 3.
Cave Spring 58, Amherst County 39
With Zada Porter sinking all nine of her free throws along with three of her team’s eight 3-pointers, Cave Spring was flawless at the line in topping Amherst County.
Porter scored 28 points to go with 11 rebounds and five assists and Ava Hibbs buried three triples, went 4-for-4 from the stripe, and collected five rebounds while scoring 15 points for the Knights.
Cave Spring went 20-for-20 at the line and grabbed 13 offensive rebounds while beating the Lancers 33-31 on the backboards.
Kendra Smith had 14 points and four rebounds to lead Amherst County. Dominique Irving added 10 points.
AMHERST COUNTY
Ke.Smith 6 2-3 14, Parrish 1 0-0 2, Irving 4 1-2 10, Saunders 1 0-0 2, N.West 1 3-4 5, Ki.Smith 1 0-0 2, Campbell 1 1-2 3, J.Smith 0 1-2 1, J.West 0 0-0 0, Gilbert 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-13 39.
CAVE SPRING
Porter 8 9-9 28, Smith 3 0-0 8, Hibbs 4 4-4 15, Carroll 0 7-7 7, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Falatic 0 0-0 0, Landsman 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 20-20 58.
Amherst County 11 6 10 12 — 39
Cave Spring 12 12 23 11 — 58
3-point goals – Amherst County 1 (Irving), Cave Spring 8 (Porter 3, Hibbs 3). Total fouls – Amherst County 13, Cave Spring 12. Fouled out – N.West
William Fleming 37, Greensboro Day 33
William Fleming girls overcame 21 turnovers and 29.7% field goal shooting to rally for a win over Greensboro Day School, N.C.
Victoria Board paced the Colonels with 15 points including one of her team’s three 3-point shots. Shakara Anderson contributed nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds, five of those on the offensive glass.
Hailey Blackwell and Je’Bria Fullwood combined for 16 points for the Bengals, who led 15-10 at intermission.
GREENSBORO DAY
Blackwell 2 4-4 8, Jones 2 2-3 6, Thomas 0 1-2 1, Wyrick 0 2-2 2, Fullwood 3 1-2 8, Keaton 0 0-0 0, Alexander 1 4-4 6, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Graichen 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 14-17 33.
WILLIAM FLEMING
Board 6 2-6 15, Bethel 2 3-4 9, Battle 1 0-0 2, Anderson 2 5-8 9, Fitzgerald 0 1-2 1, Margan 0 0-0 0, Ollie 0 1-4 1, Manning 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-24 37.
Greensboro Day 9 6 6 12 — 33
William Fleming 6 4 16 11 — 37
3-point goals – Greensboro Day 1 (Fullwood), William Fleming 3 (Bethel 2, Board). Total fouls – Greensboro Day 16, William Fleming 15. Technical foul – Greensboro Day coach.
