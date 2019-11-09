north cross logo.jpg (copy) (copy)
No. 4 ATLANTIC SHORES CHRISTIAN (7-4) at No. 2 NORTH CROSS (9-1) Saturday, 2 p.m.

Coaches: Atlantic Shores Christian, Wayne Lance; North Cross, Stephen Alexander.

Atlantic Shores Christian Seahawks: Lost to three teams North Cross has defeated in 2019 — Nansemond-Suffolk (34-13), Christchurch (41-30) and Blue Ridge (35-0). …Roster includes just nine linemen and three players over 210 pounds. … Seahawks are led by QB Chase Larmon (1,648 passing yards, 15 TDs), RB Ameer Ali (788 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and WR Jayden Lance (65 catches, 1,212 yards, 9 TDs).

North Cross Raiders: Only loss was 45-10 on Oct. 10 at Division I member Trinity Episcopal. … Wins include Blue Ridge (70-28), Nansemond-Suffolk (40-0) and Christchurch (28-14). … RB Isaac Harris (135-1,176 yards, 21 TDs), WRs Zae Baines (31-668, 11 TDs) and Ian Cann (31-516, 6 TDs), and QB Gabe Zappia (94-150-1, 1,840 yards, 14 TDs) are the main offensive threats.

Fast facts: North Cross celebrated homecoming in 2018 with 44-0 pasting of Atlantic Shores. … Raiders are two wins from their first state title since 2011 in Alexander’s second seasons. … North Cross also won in 2008 and 1993.

Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Blue Ridge or No. 3 Christchurch in the championship game.

