VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP
BLUE RIDGE at NORTH CROSS
Saturday, 1 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE
Location: St. George
Record: 8-3
Nickname: Barons
Coach: Jimmy Wills
OFFENSE
4 WR Icesys Lewis 6-1 186 Sr.
23 WR Jacob Rice 6-5 175 So.
51 LT Kaylen Danos 6-0 190 Jr.
77 LG Jack Dickey 6-3 250 Sr.
55 C Luke Wightman 6-1 250 Jr.
89 RG Andrew Jorgensen 6-2 240 Sr.
52 Ryan Wills 6-1 220 Jr.
11 QB Kenyon Carter 5-11 185 Sr.
34 FB CJ Casner 5-11 200 So.
10 RB Keenan Brock 5-11 174 Sr.
44 WR Andy Nwaoko 6-3 225 Sr.
DEFENSE
55 DE Luke Wightman 6-1 250 Jr.
77 DT Jack Dickey 6-3 250 Sr.
51 DE Kaylen Danos 6-0 190 Jr.
44 OLB Andy Nwaoko 6-3 225 Sr.
33 ILB Tramell Thompson 6-2 226 Sr.
13 ILB Cam Kewley 5-11 170 Sr.
19 OLB Grayson Bryant 6-0 175 So.
4 CB Icesys Lewis 6-1 186 Sr.
15 SS Devin Walker 5-10 147 Sr.
24 FS Tanner Rocha 5-10 162 So.
10 CB Keenan Brock 5-11 174 Sr.
NORTH CROSS
Location: Roanoke
Record: 10-1
Nickname: Raiders
Coach: Stephen Alexander
OFFENSE
1 WR Zae Baines 6-3 180 Sr.
2 WR Ian Cann 5-9 150 Fr.
52 LT Jaedyn Young 6-0 185 Sr.
54 LG Aden Britton 5-11 215 Sr.
56 C Solomon Crockett-Eans 6-1 315 Sr.
76 RG Graham Eliades 5-11 350 Jr.
53 RT Chase Daniel 5-10 185 Fr.
9 QB Gabe Zappia 5-11 160 Jr.
22 RB Isaac Harris 5-6 170 Sr.
3 WR James Jackson 6-3 190 Jr.
6 WR Carter Cole 5-10 155 Jr.
DEFENSE
50 DE Raleigh Cundiff 6-3 175 So.
56 DT Solomon Crockett-Eans 6-1 315 Sr.
53 DT Chase Daniel 5-10 185 Fr.
52 DE Jaedyn Young 6-0 185 Sr.
21 LB Michael Mack 6-1 180 Jr.
54 LB Aden Britton 5-11 215 Sr.
3 LB James Jackson 6-3 190 Jr.
1 CB Zae Baines 6-3 180 Sr.
11 CC Mehki Hines 5-11 155 Jr.
13 SS Amareon King 5-7 155 Sr.
12 FS Carlton Ward 5-10 160 Jr.
BLUE RIDGE: Barons failed to bring their defense to Roanoke County on Sept. 27 in 70-28 loss to North Cross in a game the visitors led 14-0. ... Other losses were to Roanoke Catholic (48-27) and VHSL Class 3 Goochland (53-0). ... Wills is in second year as head coach after replacing Tim Thomas, who took team to the 2016 Division II state title with a 41-14 win at North Cross on a blustery Saturday. ... Thomas left after the 2017 season for another job but has returned to the staff as an assistant. ... Blue Ridge is an all-male boarding school with students from 27 states and 26 foreign countries. ... Christiansburg native and former Blue Ridge star Xavier Kane is playing at Campbell University.
NORTH CROSS: Has split its last four games with Blue Ridge with 28-26 road win in 2016 and 27-7 home loss in 2017. ... Raiders piled up 632 yards total offense in September romp with Zappia passing for 460 yards and five TDs while running for one score. ... Harris had four TD runs and one TD catch, while Baines had 5 TD receptions. ... Zappia has thrown for 2,229 yards and 29 TDs. ... Britton, who began his career at Salem four years ago, played for Blue Ridge in 2017 before transferring to North Cross last year. ... Raiders lost in 2018 Division II final to Fredericksburg Christian and also made finals under Alexander in 2013 and 2010. ... Raiders won titles in 2011 under Alexander, in 2008 under Lee Johnson and in 1993 under Jim Muscaro.
— The Roanoke Times
