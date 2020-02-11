Boys basketball
VISAA polls
DIVISION I
1. Paul VI;;;107
2. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes;;;100
3. Episcopal;;;85
4. Cape Henry Collegiate;;;82
5. St. Anne's-Belfield;;;68
6. Trinity Episcopal;;;67
7. St. Christopher's;;;54
8. Flint Hill;;;46
9. Bishop Ireton;;;30
10. Benedictine;;;26
11. John Paul the Great Catholic;;;25
12. Catholic;;;6
DIVISION II
1. Blue Ridge;;;108
2. Norfolk Collegiate;;;97
3. Middleburg;;;87
4. Highland School;;;83
5. Steward;;;66
6. Hargrave Military;;;63
7. Nansemond-Suffolk;;;54
8. Miller;;;46
9. Norfolk Christian;;;31
10. Virginia Episcopal;;;25
11. Atlantic Shores Christian;;;19
12. North Cross;;;16
DIVISION III
1. Life Christian;;;102
2. Eastern Mennonite;;;96
3. Fairfax Christian;;;79
4. Carmel;;;77
5. Covenant;;;72
6. Walsingham;;;62
7. Amelia Academy;;;55
8. Christ Chapel;;;50
9. Richmond Christian;;;45
10. Carlisle;;;36
11. Portsmouth Christian;;;15
12. Williamsburg Christian;;;7
