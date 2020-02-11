Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

Boys basketball

VISAA polls

DIVISION I

1. Paul VI;;;107

2. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes;;;100

3. Episcopal;;;85

4. Cape Henry Collegiate;;;82

5. St. Anne's-Belfield;;;68

6. Trinity Episcopal;;;67

7. St. Christopher's;;;54

8. Flint Hill;;;46

9. Bishop Ireton;;;30

10. Benedictine;;;26

11. John Paul the Great Catholic;;;25

12. Catholic;;;6

DIVISION II

1. Blue Ridge;;;108

2. Norfolk Collegiate;;;97

3. Middleburg;;;87

4. Highland School;;;83

5. Steward;;;66

6. Hargrave Military;;;63

7. Nansemond-Suffolk;;;54

8. Miller;;;46

9. Norfolk Christian;;;31

10. Virginia Episcopal;;;25

11. Atlantic Shores Christian;;;19

12. North Cross;;;16

DIVISION III

1. Life Christian;;;102

2. Eastern Mennonite;;;96

3. Fairfax Christian;;;79

4. Carmel;;;77

5. Covenant;;;72

6. Walsingham;;;62

7. Amelia Academy;;;55

8. Christ Chapel;;;50

9. Richmond Christian;;;45

10. Carlisle;;;36

11. Portsmouth Christian;;;15

12. Williamsburg Christian;;;7

Tags

Load comments