The VHSL has taken the locks off the doors of high school practice facilities for the rest of the summer.
The VHSL Executive Committee will allow its 317 member schools to resume restricted out-of-season practice beginning Monday following an emergency vote Thursday.
However, before the VHSL will allow any out-of-season practice to begin, a school must submit health plan to the Virginia Department of Education stating how it would comply with strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 already set forth by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The usual one-week "dead period" barring schools from holding practices from June 29-July 4 has been waived only for 2020.
The VHSL has not ruled how and when the fall sports season might begin for football, volleyball, golf, cross country and competitive cheer.
Under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan for Phase II of reopening the state that was released earlier this week, indoor and outdoor practices must meet several criteria including having participants separated by at least 10 feet, disinfecting shared equipment and limiting the number of individuals at any venue.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun said allowing schools to resume practice even with restrictions is an important step to recover from the cancellation of the entire 2020 spring sports season.
"Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction," Haun said in a news release.
"Our student-athletes have been out for more than three months. Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.