At Salem Civic Center
CLASS 3
LORD BOTETOURT (30-0) vs. TABB (22-6)
Saturday, 4 p.m.
LORD BOTETOURT
Location: Daleville
Nickname: Cavaliers
Coach: Julie Conner
Owners of 93-1 record, 55-match win streak and the last two VHSL Class 3 state championships. ... Have not dropped one set the entire season. ... Defeated Rustburg 25-12, 25-8, 25-13 in 2018 state quarterfinal. ... Won Blue Ridge District regular-season and tournament titles. ... Defeated Northside, Tunstall and Hidden Valley to win Region 3D. ... Advanced with quarterfinal win over Fort Defiance.
Leaders: Region 3D player of the year Miette Veldman, sr. (446 kills, 246 digs, 27 aces, 41 blocks); Jordyn Kepler, sr. (945 assists, 145 digs, 31 aces); Taylor Robertson, sr. (225 kills, 247 digs, 66 aces); Kenleigh Gunter, sr. (303 digs, 44 assists, 31 aces); Ryanna Clark (215 kills, 63 blocks, 22 aces). ... Veldman (James Madison) and Robertson (UNC-Greensboro) are Division I signees.
TABB
Location: Tabb
Nickname: Tigers
Coach: Margaret Kowalski
Playing Lord Botetourt in state final for second year in a row. ... Lost to Cavaliers 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 last year to finish 14-10. ... All losses to Bay Rivers District rivals with two each to Warhill and Grafton, and one apiece to Jamestown and Class 2 finalist Poquoson. ... Region 3A wins over New Kent and Park View-South Hill, and state tournament wins over Independence (3-2) and Goochland (3-1).
Leaders: MH Briana Macias, sr. (386 kills, 342 digs, 48 blocks, 78 aces); S Ally Clark, sr. (885 assists, 244 digs, 90 aces); OH Sarah Callender, soph. (320 kills, 272 digs, 19 blocks, 21 aces); DS Sydney Gabriel (224 digs, 93 blocks, 31 aces); OH McKenzie Kilgallon (137 kills, 104 digs, 51 aces); MB Esther Sun (69 kills, 39 blocks); DS Abby Gregory (294 digs, 47 aces).
CLASS 2
RADFORD (18-8) vs. POQUOSON (18-9)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
RADFORD
Location: Radford
Nickname: Bobcats
Coach: Karen Adams
Defending state champions are in final for third year in a row. ... Lost in five sets to Wilson Memorial in 2017 final. ... Went 13-8 in regular season and broke even in Three Rivers District at 6-6 with 3-0 and 3-1 losses to Floyd County. ... Also lost 2-0 to Lord Botetourt and Patrick Henry in Tournament of Champions. ... Won Region 2C title 3-0 over Floyd County and advanced with 3-0 quarterfinal over Gate City.
Leaders: Charli Dietz, sr. (234 kills, 200 digs, 31 aces); Trinity Adams, jr. (551 assists, 291 digs, 26 aces); Kara Armentrout, jr. (175 kills, 185 digs, 16 aces); Laney Cline, soph. (117 kills, 55 blocks); Sadie Hurst, sr. (53 blocks); Caroline Wheeler, jr. (38 blocks). ... Dietz, Adams and Armentrout were first-team all-region.
POQUOSON
Location: Poquoson
Nickname: Islanders
Coach: Tim Hatok
Lost to Radford 25-13, 25-27, 25-15, 25-18 last year in the state final, the school’s only other appearance in the championship match. ... Lost to Floyd Kellam and Musselman, W.Va. in Endless Summer tournament in Virginia Beach. ... Also lost in strong Bay Rivers District to Warhill, Grafton and Jamestown; and once to Tabb. ... Defeated Windsor, Amelia County and King William to win Region 2A title. ... Defeated East Rockingham 3-2 in quarterfinal after dropping first two sets. ... Advanced with 3-2 semifinal win over Goochland after leading 2-0.
Leaders: OH Logan Mordica, 5-5, sr. (14 kills in state semifinal); OH Chloe Dupuis, 6-1, jr. (13 kills, three aces in state semifinal).
CLASS 1
AUBURN (30-2) vs. RIVERHEADS (22-3)
Saturday, noon
AUBURN
Location: Riner
Nickname: Eagles
Coach: Sherry Millirons
Has won 24 matches in a row since losing to Galax (2-1) and Union (2-0) in early September tournament at PH-Glade Spring. ... Finished 10-0 in winning Mountain Empire District title. ... Defeated George Wythe 3-0 in Region 1C final and advanced with 3-0 state quarter final win over Thomas Walker. ... Millirons led Auburn to successive state titles from 2012-14 and returned to the job this year after Eagles finished 2018 with an interim coach following a coaching change on the eve of the state tournament.
Leaders: Rachel Harding, sr. (212 kills, 265 digs, 48 aces); Jaylin Shepherd, sr. (139 kills, 274 digs, 64 aces); Anna McGuire, soph. (627 assists, 169 digs); Allyson Martin, soph. (273 kills, 37 blocks, 32 aces); Sara Nichols, jr. (196 digs, 78 aces); Tori Boyd, sr. (195 digs, 44 assists, 38 aces).
RIVERHEADS
Location: Greenville
Nickname: Gladiators
Coach: Nyssa Stapleton
Lost to PH-Glade Spring 3-0 in 2018 state final played at Northside High School. ... Won Region 1B title and defeated Middlesex and Rappahannock 3-0 in state tournament. ... Making third appearance in state final and looking for first championship. ... Losses to Fort Defiance (3-1 and 3-2) and Wilson Memorial (3-1). ... Senior middle hitter Abbey Eavers was Region 1B player of the year for the second year in a row.
Leaders: Eavers (340 kills, 184 digs, 31 blocks, 27 aces); Dayton Moore, soph. (844 assists, 132 digs, 65 aces, 50 kills); Sydney Phillips, jr. (196 kills, 183 digs, 52 aces); Kendyl Argenbright, soph. (189 kills, 106 digs, 15 blocks, 58 aces); Gracie Fulton, soph. (171 digs, 60 kills, 51 aces); Samantha Persinger, sr. (167 digs, 59 aces).
— The Roanoke Times
