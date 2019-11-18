CLASS 4

LOUDOUN COUNTY (26-2) at BLACKSBURG (25-4)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Coaches: Loudoun County, John Senchak; Blacksburg, Nicole Kessner.

Loudoun County Raiders: Have won the last seven Class 4, Group 4A or Group AA state championships and seven of the last 11. ... Own 22-match win streak with 21 of the matches by 3-0 scores. ... Defeated James Wood 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 in Region 4C final. ... Lost 2-1 to Westfield and 3-0 to Briar Woods. ... Leaders: Olivia Mallow, sr. (225 kills, 50 blocks, 32 aces); Jillian Warter, sr. (196 kills); Sarah Jordan, soph. (221 kills, 47 assists, 221 digs); Alicia McCandless, jr. (109 kills, 46 blocks); Hannah Prendergast, sr. (158 kills, 127 digs, 60 aces); Kennedy Kottkamp, sr. (234 digs, 46 assists, 25 aces, 337 serve-receives); and Chandler Vaughan, sr. (512 assists, 88 aces).

Blacksburg Bruins: Lost to Loudoun County 3-2 in 2018 state semifinals. ... Lost to Loudoun County 3-0 in 2017 state quarterfinals. ... Losses in 2019 have been three to Lord Botetourt and one to Hidden Valley. ... Defeated James Wood 3-2 in quarterfinal match at home Saturday. ... Won Region 4D championship with 3-1 win over Jefferson Forest. ... Swept through River Ridge District with 12-0 regular-season mark before losing to Hidden Valley in district tournament final. ... Three-year record is now 76 wins and 11 losses. ... Leaders: Amanda Lowe and Lydia Peton made first-team Region 4D, while Claire Jenkins made the second team. ... Lowe will play at Virginia Tech, while Peton is headed to Navy.

State final: Winner plays Grafton or Warhill at 4 p.m. Friday at Siegel Center in Richmond.

CLASS 3

RUSTBURG (23-5) at LORD BOTETOURT (29-0)

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Coaches: Rustburg, Kristen Hardie; Lord Botetourt, Julie Conner.

Rustburg Red Devils: Lost to Hickory and Cumberland Valley (Pa.) in Endless Summer tournament in Virginia Beach. ... Went 12-2 in Seminole District with both losses to Liberty Christian. ... Lost to Jefferson Forest in Seminole tournament final. ... Defeated Fluvanna County (3-1), Western Albemarle (3-0), Fort Defiance (3-0) and Hidden Valley (3-0) in postseason. Leaders: Kate Hardie, soph. (295 kills, 164 assists, 256 digs, 74 aces); Anna Maddox, jr. (284 kills, 193 digs, 43 aces); Meah Coles (724 assists, 162 digs, 48 aces); Rachel Sledd (144 kills, 29 blocks, 78 digs); Delaney Scharnus, soph. (294 digs, 74 aces); and Eden Bigham, soph. (86 kills, 81 digs, 49 aces).

Lord Botetourt Cavaliers: Owners of 92-1 record, 54-match win streak and the last two VHSL Class 3 state championships. ... Have not dropped one set the entire season. ... Defeated Rustburg 25-12, 25-8, 25-13 in 2018 state quarterfinal. ... Won Blue Ridge District regular-season and tournament titles. ... Defeated Northside, Tunstall and Hidden Valley to win Region 3D. ... Advanced with quarterfinal win over Fort Defiance. ... Leaders: Region 3D player of the year Miette Veldman, sr. (431 kills, 229 digs, 27 aces, 41 blocks); Jordyn Kepler, sr. (911 assists, 141 digs, 31 aces); Taylor Robertson, sr. (212 kills, 238 digs, 64 aces); Kenleigh Gunter (284 digs, 42 assists, 30 aces); and Ryanna Clark (210 kills, 60 blocks, 22 aces). ... Veldman (James Madison) and Robertson (UNC-Greensboro) are Division I recruits.

State final: Winner plays Goochland or Tabb at 4 p.m. Saturday at Salem Civic Center.

CLASS 2

FLOYD COUNTY (23-4) at RADFORD (17-8)

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: Floyd County, Carrie Dalton; Radford, Karen Adams.

Floyd County Buffaloes: Made big jump after 15-14 season in 2018. ... Finished second in strong Three Rivers District behind Giles with 10-2 record. ... Defeated Nelson County and Giles in Region 2C tournament before 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 loss to Radford in region final in Christiansburg. ... Advanced with 3-2 win at Union (15-13 in Set 5) after falling behind 2-0. ... Regular-season losses to PH-Glade Spring (2-1), Carroll County (3-1) and Giles (3-2). ... Leaders: Region 2C player of the year Haylee Dalton (355 kills, 272 digs, 61 aces, 14 blocks); Kenzee Dalton (592 assists, 167 digs, 49 aces); Jaycee Dalton (261 kills, 233 digs, 48 aces, 11 blocks); and Madison Ramey (286 digs, 21 aces).

Radford Bobcats: Went 13-8 in regular season and broke even in Three Rivers District at 6-6 with 3-0 and 3-1 losses to Floyd County. ... Also lost 2-0 to Lord Botetourt and Patrick Henry in Tournament of Champions. ... Won Region 2C title 3-0 over Floyd County and advanced with 3-0 quarterfinal over Gate City. ... Leaders: Charli Dietz, sr. (234 kills, 200 digs, 31 aces); Trinity Adams, jr. (551 assists, 291 digs, 26 aces); Kara Armentrout, jr. (175 kills, 185 digs, 16 aces); Laney Cline, soph. (117 kills, 55 blocks); Sadie Hurst, sr. (53 blocks); and Caroline Wheeler, jr. (38 blocks). ... Dietz, Adams and Armentrout were first-team all-region.

State final: Winner plays Madison County or Poquoson at 2 p.m. Saturday at Salem Civic Center.

CLASS 1

AUBURN (29-2) at PH-GLADE SPRING (31-1)

Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Coaches: Auburn, Sherry Millirons; PH-Glade Spring, Pam Newberry.

Auburn Eagles: Have won 23 matches in a row since losing to Galax (2-1) and Union (2-0) in early September tournament at PH-Glade Spring. ... Finished 10-0 in winning Mountain Empire District title. ... Defeated George Wythe 3-0 in Region 1C final and advanced with 3-0 state quarterfinal win over Thomas Walker. ... Millirons led Auburn to successive state titles from 2012-14 and returned to the job this year after Eagles finished 2018 with an interim coach following a coaching change on the eve of the state tournament. ... Leaders: Rachel Harding, sr. (212 kills, 265 digs, 48 aces); Jaylin Shepherd, sr. (139 kills, 274 digs, 64 aces); Anna McGuire, soph. (627 assists, 169 digs); Allyson Martin, soph. (273 kills, 37 blocks, 32 aces); Sara Nichols, jr. (196 digs, 78 aces); and Tori Boyd, sr. (195 digs, 44 assists, 38 aces).

PH-Glade Spring Rebels: Swept through 2018 postseason to win first volleyball state title in school history last year in final over Riverheads. ... Only loss this year was 25-23, 25-17 to Auburn in the Auburn Invitational . ... Defeated Auburn 25-20, 25-20, 10-25, 25-18 in 2018 state semifinal. ... Has 20-match win streak including 3-1 in state quarterfinal against George Wythe. ... Team captains: outside hitter Ella Maiden, jr. (26 kills in quarterfinal); middle hitter Abigail Belcher, sr.; Setter Avery Maiden, fr.; defensive specialist Alyssa Evans, sr.; right-side hitter Abba Hayden, sr.; and outside hitter Lauren Stauffer, fr.

State final: Winner plays Riverheads or Rappahannock at noon Saturday at Salem Civic Center.

— The Roanoke Times

