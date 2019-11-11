Kickoff times have been set for this weekend's football playoff games involving Timesland schools.
All games will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday except Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass (Thursday, 7 p.m.) and Blue Ridge at North Cross (Saturday, 1 p.m.).
The schedule is below:
REGION 6A
No. 5 FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-4) at No. 4 LANDSTOWN (7-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 5D
No. 6 ALBEMARLE (3-7) at No. 3 PATRICK HENRY (6-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 5 WILLIAM FLEMING (3-7) at No. 4 HARRISONBURG (5-5)
Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 4D
No. 8 AMHERST COUNTY (2-8) at No. 1 SALEM (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 7 JEFFERSON FOREST at No. 2 E.C. GLASS (9-1)
Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 6 BLACKSBURG (6-4) at No. 3 PULASKI COUNTY (8-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 3C
No. 6 BROOKVILLE (4-6) at No. 3 ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (8-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 3D
No. 8 WILLIAM BYRD (3-7) at No. 1 LORD BOTETOURT (10-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 7 ABINGDON (5-5) at No. 2 NORTHSIDE (7-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 6 BASSETT (6-4) at No. 3 MAGNA VISTA (7-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 5 CHRISTIANSBURG (5-5) at No. 4 HIDDEN VALLEY (6-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2C
No. 7 PATRICK COUNTY (5-5) at No. 2 RADFORD (8-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 5 FLOYD COUNTY (6-4) at No. 4 GLENVAR (6-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2D
No. 8 MARION (3-7) at No. 1 RIDGEVIEW (8-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 1C
No. 8 EASTERN MONTGOMERY (2-8) at No. 1 GALAX (8-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 7 GRAYSON COUNTY (3-7) at No. 2 NARROWS (10-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 6 PARRY McCLUER (3-7) at No. 3 GEORGE WYTHE (7-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 5 AUBURN (5-5) at No. 4 COVINGTON (6-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 1D
No. 6 THOMAS WALKER (6-4) at No. 3 CHILHOWIE (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 2 BLUE RIDGE (8-3) at No. 1 North Cross (10-1)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
VISAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 3 ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL (9-1) at No. 1 ROANOKE CATHOLIC (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.