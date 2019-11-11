dp Glenvar_Radford_102519 p02

Glenvar’s Colby Street (21) and the Highlanders will have a rematch Friday night with Floyd County.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

Kickoff times have been set for this weekend's football playoff games involving Timesland schools.

All games will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday except Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass (Thursday, 7 p.m.) and Blue Ridge at North Cross (Saturday, 1 p.m.).

The schedule is below:

REGION 6A

No. 5 FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-4) at No. 4 LANDSTOWN (7-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 5D

No. 6 ALBEMARLE (3-7) at No. 3 PATRICK HENRY (6-4)

Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 WILLIAM FLEMING (3-7) at No. 4 HARRISONBURG (5-5)

Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 4D

No. 8 AMHERST COUNTY (2-8) at No. 1 SALEM (9-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 JEFFERSON FOREST at No. 2 E.C. GLASS (9-1)

Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 BLACKSBURG (6-4) at No. 3 PULASKI COUNTY (8-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3C

No. 6 BROOKVILLE (4-6) at No. 3 ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (8-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3D

No. 8 WILLIAM BYRD (3-7) at No. 1 LORD BOTETOURT (10-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 ABINGDON (5-5) at No. 2 NORTHSIDE (7-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 BASSETT (6-4) at No. 3 MAGNA VISTA (7-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 CHRISTIANSBURG (5-5) at No. 4 HIDDEN VALLEY (6-4)

Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2C

No. 7 PATRICK COUNTY (5-5) at No. 2 RADFORD (8-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 FLOYD COUNTY (6-4) at No. 4 GLENVAR (6-4)

Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2D

No. 8 MARION (3-7) at No. 1 RIDGEVIEW (8-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 1C

No. 8 EASTERN MONTGOMERY (2-8) at No. 1 GALAX (8-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 GRAYSON COUNTY (3-7) at No. 2 NARROWS (10-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 PARRY McCLUER (3-7) at No. 3 GEORGE WYTHE (7-2)

Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 AUBURN (5-5) at No. 4 COVINGTON (6-4)

Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

No. 6 THOMAS WALKER (6-4) at No. 3 CHILHOWIE (9-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 BLUE RIDGE (8-3) at No. 1 North Cross (10-1)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

VISAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 3 ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL (9-1) at No. 1 ROANOKE CATHOLIC (9-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

